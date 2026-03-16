Facts: Australia Women’s Beth Mooney is the top batter of the T20I tournament with 75 runs in a single innings.

England Women’s Sophia Dunkley is the second leading batter of the series with 59 runs in the first game.

Australia Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

After a sweeping 3-0 victory for Australia Women in the One Day International series against England Women, the second leg of the Women’s Ashes kicked off with yet another dominant win for the hosts. Although England Women had the advantage as they opted to field first, the bowlers conceded 198 runs which handed Australia Women a massive upper hand. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Beth Mooney deserves much of the credit, having led from the front with 75 runs.

England Women had quite the task on their hands and the batters had a tough time during the chase. The opening order collapsed with no runs on the board since both openers were out on ducks. Sophia Dunkley, who came in at one-down, brought some stability to the innings with a brilliant knock of 59 but she was not helped by any of the other batters who were dismissed as quickly as they arrived. With four overs still left in the game, England Women found themselves bundled out for 141 which gave the home team a commendable 57-run triumph.

Australia Women chance of winning - 74%

England Women chance of winning - 26%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

During the three-match ODI series between the sides, it was Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield who opened the innings for Australia Women and their partnership got progressively better over the course of the season. After a poor start with eight runs on the board in the first match, the pair took off as they scored 43 and 17 runs in the following two fixtures. However, things seem to have improved further for the team as Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll took over as the openers for the T20I series, having secured 40 runs in the last encounter. They certainly have the firepower to maintain their present momentum.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

A total of 21 T20I matches have been held at Manuka Oval so far but the record between teams batting and fielding first is evenly matched with nine wins apiece. Although the average first innings score of 149 is low, chasing is rather difficult at this venue. As a wicket that assists the batters more, the toss winning skipper will be keen to bat first.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests scattered showers on match day accompanied by a 20% likelihood of rain. The temperature is predicted to reach 26 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women Player List

Tahlia McGrath (c), Alyssa Healy, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Annabel Sutherland Bowler Tahlia McGrath (C) Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Georgia Wareham All-rounder Alana King Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women’s batters are truly on a different plane and it is extremely difficult to topple them. Additionally, the bowlers are always there as the bulwark regardless of the batting outcome.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone.

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight (C) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women’s batting performances have cost them all their chances at victory against Australia Women and the bowlers have been unable to fend off Australia Women’s attack.

Australia Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

Australia Women’s victory in the last match has put them on par with England Women with 20 wins apiece in their head-to-head tally.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 43

Australia Women - 20

England Women - 20

Tied - 2

No Result - 1

Australia Women vs England Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than England Women @ 1.65 (Parimatch)

Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll kicked off the T20I series on a brilliant note with a 40-run partnership in the first match. They are going strong after a steady incline in performance during the ODI series prior to this where Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield added 17, 43 and 8 runs to the first wicket. The same cannot be said for England Women whose first wicket has been plagued with difficulty from the start of the tour; Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge did not score any runs together in the first T20I game and they secured stands of 1, 8 and 11 runs during the ODI series. It is quite clear that Australia Women’s openers are vastly superior in this regard no matter which opening combination they use, making them the favorites for the next fixture.

Australia Women vs England Women T20i Manuka Oval, Canberra Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.338 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.15 Bet Now!

Australia Women vs England Women Best Batters

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Beth Mooney emerged as Australia Women’s top run scorer in the first T20I match against England Women; she kicked off the series with a half-century, having scored 75 runs. In her T20I career spanning 101 innings, she has amassed 3077 runs and an excellent average of 39.96. The wicket-keeper batter continues to be the top choice against England Women.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s Best Batter

In the previous match against Australia Women, Nat Sciver-Brunt was the second highest run scorer for England Women as she notched up 20 runs before her dismissal. Although this was not a great showing, she was the leading batter during the ODI series 115 runs in three innings with an average of 38.33. She remains the leading contender for the next match.

Australia Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Alana King to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Alana King was the second highest wicket-taker in the previous match against England Women; during her three-over spell, she delivered a maiden, picked two wickets and achieved a stellar economy rate of 4.66. She was the team’s leading bowler in the ODI series with 11 wickets in three innings, making her the leading pick once again.

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone was the joint highest wicket-taker for England Women in the last outing where her four-over spell resulted in two wickets and an excellent economy rate of 6.50. She was the team’s top bowler in the ODI series with seven wickets in three innings and an average of 21.28 which makes her the favorite for the upcoming game as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Women Australia Women to win @ 1.35 (Parimatch)

England Women to win @ 3.15 (Parimatch) Australia Women have not conceded an inch to England Women and they have controlled the tour right from the start. They took a clean sweep series win in the ODI leg of the tournament and seem to be on course for the same in the ongoing series. Moreover, with the advantage of playing on home soil, Australia Women are nearly invincible at the moment and remain the match favorites for the second fixture, too. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





