Facts: Australia Women’s Beth Mooney has extended her lead as the tournament’s top batter with 119 runs in two innings.

England Women’s Sophia Dunkley remains the second leading batter with 91 runs in two innings.

Australia Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women have demolished England Women time and again in the tour so far and the present T20I series is no exception. In the first game, Australia Women batted first and their score of 198 was immensely daunting; wicket-keeper batter Beth Mooney led from the front with 75 runs and the others made enough contributions to secure a solid target. England Women’s batters showed no resolve during the chase and found themselves bundled out for a mere 141. Barring Sophia Dunkley’s 59-run half-century, the rest of the team failed to make valuable contributions and lost by a margin of 57 runs.

The second match ended in similar fashion as Australia Women were the first to bat once again and they posted 185 runs on the board. This time around, skipper Tahlia McGrath top-scored with an unbeaten 48 but Beth Mooney and Grace Harris were not too far behind, having scored 44 and 35* runs, respectively. The hosts had the advantage and the bowlers did a brilliant job of defending the target. Although England Women’s opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge and skipper Heather Knight notched up solid individual totals of 52 and 43*, respectively, the team were restricted to 168 and ended up losing by six runs via the DLS method.

Australia Women chance of winning - 75%

England Women chance of winning - 25%

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Australia Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Beth Mooney has single handedly taken Australia Women’s first wicket to success with her brilliant knocks so far, and her partner, Georgia Voll, has very much been the second fiddle in the tournament so far. The pair’s opening totals of 47 and 40 have been great foundations for the team to build on. Considering the fact that it is the latter’s debut T20I series, her average of 13.00 does not necessarily inspire confidence but Beth Mooney, who is currently averaging at 59.50, has it in her to keep the momentum up and secure yet another solid partnership in the final.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

The record between teams batting and fielding first at Adelaide Oval has been quite close by a scoreline of 10-8 in 19 T20I matches held at the venue so far. Additionally, the average first innings total of 158 is a defendable score which makes batting first the favored option for the upcoming game of the series.

Weather Report

Although overcast conditions are predicted at Adelaide on match day, the chance of a downpour is as low as 10% with the temperature reaching 29 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women Player List

Tahlia McGrath (c), Alyssa Healy, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Annabel Sutherland Bowler Tahlia McGrath (C) Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Georgia Wareham All-rounder Alana King Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women are superior in every aspect of the game but their batting has been truly commendable in the series.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone.

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight (C) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women’s bowlers are unable to fend off Australia Women and this has made life harder for the batters. Overall, their entire team is underperforming and they do not have the power to take the opposition head-on.

Australia Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

Australia Women have now surpassed England Women in their head-to-head tally with 21 victories in 44 games.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 44

Australia Women - 21

England Women - 20

Tie - 2

No Result - 1

Australia Women vs England Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than England Women @ 1.67 (Parimatch)

Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll have maintained a great deal of consistency in the tournament since they added 47 and 40 runs to Australia Women’s first wicket. Although the first partnership was largely carried by wicket-keeper batter Mooney, Voll has offered immense support. England Women have been slightly different in this regard since Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge failed to post a partnership in the first outing but they got much better in the following match, having scored 46 runs together. Australia Women’s openers have outgunned England Women’s first wicket on both occasions, making the former the favorites once again.

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Australia Women vs England Women Best Batters

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Beth Mooney has been a prolific batter in the tournament and she currently stands as Australia Women’s leading run scorer with 119 runs in two innings. After scoring a half-century in the opening T20I game with 75 runs, she missed out on a second half-century with 44 runs in the previous encounter. The wicket-keeper batter remains the top choice for the final as well.

Sophia Dunkley to be England Women’s Best Batter

Sophia Dunkley secured a half-century in the first game of the series, having scored 59 runs. She was among the top batters in the last game where she amassed 32 runs and she is now the leading run-getter for England Women with 91 runs in two innings and an average of 45.50. She is anticipated to be their standout batter.

Australia Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Wareham emerged as Australia Women’s top bowler in the first match against England Women where she picked a three-wicket haul in three overs, along with an economy rate of 8.33. She did not take any wickets in the second game but remains their top bowler with an average of 15.33. She is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone is now the top wicket-taker for England Women with three wickets in two innings and an average of 19.66. She led the bowling attack in the first game where she captured two wickets in four innings. She took an additional wicket in the second match and claimed the top spot among the team’s bowlers with three wickets and an average of 19.66.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Women Australia Women to win @ 1.33 (Parimatch)

England Women to win @ 3.30 (Parimatch) Australia Women have thrashed England Women left and right, and they have consolidated the entire tour with their prowess as a unit. After a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series, the home team look to secure another clean sweep in the T20I series, having won two matches so far. Their dominance is unparalleled and England Women do not stand a chance in the final either. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





