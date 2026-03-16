Facts: Australia have scored the second highest runs in this tournament with 280 runs in three games despite chasing the target on two occasions.

West Indies’ win over Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur was the team’s first win in the format in over two years.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

One of the favourites to win the tournament, Australia completed a perfect run in the group stage. Paired alongside Bangladesh, Scotland, and Nepal, the Aussie girls topped the group with two dominating wins and a last-ball thriller against Bangladesh.

West Indies started with twin losses to India and Sri Lanka which left their Super Six spots hanging in the balance. However, they overcame the manner of the defeats and registered their first win against the hosts to finish third in Group A. The match against Australia will be a big challenge for the team.

Australia Women Chance of Winning - 98%

West Indies Women Chance of Winning - 2%

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The last two matches at the venue have been high scoring. Australia have a massive advantage, having played their group stage matches in Bangi. We’re expecting their batters to do well in familiar conditions. We’re picking their top three to all score big in case they bat first while being able to chase down the target without losing more than 1 or 2 wickets in case they bowl first. We would put our money on Kate Pelle, Ines Mckeon, and captain Lucy Hamilton to go big in the match.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

The first four matches played at the venue were relatively low-scoring and saw teams chasing end up on the winning side. The last two games saw three 100+ scores and teams batting first to come out victorious. However, keeping the weather conditions in mind, we feel Australia will want to bat first while the West Indies would like to bowl first to play a longer match and hope rain interrupts the match.

Weather Report

Rain is likely to play spoilsport in Bangi with heavy thunderstorms forecast in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to be in the late twenties to early thirties degrees celsius but the focus will be on the clouds to not force an abandonment.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Lucy Hamilton (c), Hasrat Gill, Chloe Ainsworth, Amy Hunter, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines Mckeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Pelle Batter Ines Mckeon Batter Lucy Hamilton Allrounder Caoimhe Bray Allrounder Eleanor Larosa Allrounder Hasrat Gill Allrounder Ella Briscoe Batter Chloe Ainsworth Allrounder Grace Lyons Wicketkeeper Lily Bassingthwaighte Bowler Juliette Morton Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The Australian U19 Women’s team is one of only three teams to have a 100% record in the tournament so far. They have won all three group stage games so far. Their last loss in the format came against England in April last year during the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Samara Ramnath, Asabi Callender, Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Denella Creese, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Amiah Gilbert, Trisha Hardat, Brianna Harricharan, Amrita Ramtahal, Selena Ross, Kristen Sutherland, Aaliyah Weekes

Predicted Playing XI

Asabi Callender Allrounder Samara Ramnath Allrounder Naijanni Cumberbatch Allrounder Jahzara Claxton Bowler Abigail Bryce Batter Kenika Cassar Allrounder Amrita Ramtahal Batter Denelle Creese Wicketkeeper Erim Deane Bowler Trisha Hardat Bowler Selena Ross Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies’ U19 Women’s team lost two of the three group games. A win over Malaysia in their final group stage game helped them qualify as the third best team in Group A. Their last win before the victory over Malaysia came two years ago, against Indonesia in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head

This is the first time that Australia and West Indies will face off in the T20 format in the U19 division.

Head to Head

Australia Women: 0

West Indies Women: 0

Draw: 0

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than their opponents

While the Aussies have had their run scoring responsibilities spread out throughout the team, they generally start well. In three matches so far, their openers have scored 80 runs. In contrast, West Indies openers tend to lose their wicket the moment they hit double digits. Their opening stands in the three games have been 10, 10, and 21 with the highest score coming against the hosts. Facing the fearsome Aussie bowling attack, we’re expecting the West Indies to lose their first wicket before the scoreboard reads 10.

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Kate Pelle to be Australia Women’s top batter

Opening batter Kate Pelle is the team’s top scorer in the tournament. She remained unbeaten on 29 in the first match and scored 16 against Bangladesh in the next game. While she failed to get going against Nepal, we’re expecting her to pose a big challenge to the West Indies bowlers.

Asabi Callender to be West Indies Women’s top batter

The 19-year-old took it upon herself to put her team in the super six stage with a sensational 30-run knock at the top of the order against Malaysia. With 46 runs so far, she is leading the run scoring charts for the team and will be tasked with the responsibility of scoring the bulk of her team’s runs once again.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Hasrat Gill to be Australia Women’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Hasrat Gill is one of only two Australian women to have taken wickets in each of the three games alongside Tegan Williamson. However, Gill has been more effective, with 5 wickets, and comes into the match full of confidence after an all-round performance against Nepal.

Jahzara Claxton to be West Indies Women’s top bowler

Jahzara Claxton is the only West Indies bowler to contribute with the ball in each match is our pick to be the team’s best bowler in the crucial super six encounter. The medium pacer has been economical with the ball as well and will be looking to keep the Australian batters quiet.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Women Australia Women to Win - 1.02 (Parimatch)

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