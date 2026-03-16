Facts: With 285 runs, Parvez Hossain Emon is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year.

With 10 wickets, Kyle Klein is the leading wicket taker for Netherlands in this calendar year.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Bangladesh have been brilliant in T20 format as they headed into this series as clear favourites. They have won back to back series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan and would be hoping to dominate this series at home. Bangladesh have won five of the last six matches and have taken a 1-0 lead in this series.

Netherlands headed into this series as a massive underdog as they have struggled for consistency in this calendar year. They struggled to compete in the opening game of the season as Bangladesh won the game by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Bangladesh are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 90%

Netherlands’ chances of winning - 10%

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Bangladesh vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Parvez Hossain Emon has been the standout batter in this calendar year as he has scored 285 runs in nine matches and is the leading run scorer. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Scott Edwards has been solid in this calendar year for Netherlands as he has scored 196 runs in nine matches. Even though Edwards struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in St Lucia during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed , Nurul Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Saif Hassan Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh head into this game after five wins in the last six matches. They won the opening game and are 1-0 up in this series.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Cedric de Lange, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Ben Fletcher

Predicted Playing XI

Max ODowd Batter Vikramjit Singh Batter Teja Nidamanuru Batter Shariz Ahmad All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Noah Croes All-rounder Tim Pringle All-rounder Aryan Dutt All-rounder Kyle Klein Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Daniel Doram Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands headed into this series after back to back wins but lost the opening game in this series and trail the series 1-0.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Head to Head

Bangladesh have dominated this fixture against Netherlands in the past 5-1. Both sides went head to head in the last match and Bangladesh won the game.

Head to Head

Bangladesh: 05

Netherlands: 01

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than Netherlands

Bangladesh and Netherlands go head to head in the three game bilateral series after both teams have had contrasting results heading into this game. Bangladesh have been sensational thus far as they have won back to back series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. On the other hand Netherlands have struggled for consistency in the T20 format which makes them a massive underdogs against Bangladesh. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Netherlands posted 136 runs on the scoreboard and Bangladesh managed to chase the target in the 14th over. Bangladesh also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Bangladesh vs Netherlands Top Batters

Litton Das to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Litton Das has been brilliant for Bangladesh in this calendar year as he has scored 258 runs in 11 matches. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century against Netherlands which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Max ODowd to be Netherlands’ top batter

Max ODowd has been one of the most consistent batters for Netherlands in this calendar year as he has scored 267 runs with an average of 44.50 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Taskin Ahmed hasn’t played much T20 cricket prior to this series. In four games this year he has bagged eight wickets and in the last match he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kyle Klein to be Netherlands’ top bowler

Kyle Klein did not have a great outing in the last game against Bangladesh regardless we are going to back him as he is the leading wicket taker for his side in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.