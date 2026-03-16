Facts: With 308 runs, Parvez Hossain Emon is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year.

With 11 wickets, Kyle Klein is the leading wicket taker for Netherlands in this calendar year.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Bangladesh have continued their incredible form in this series as they have sealed their third series win in a row. Bangladesh headed into this series after an impressive performance against Sri Lanka and Pakistan and in the last game once again they dominated the match from the start and won the match by nine wickets.

Netherlands have found it hard to compete against Bangladesh in this series. In the last match, once again the batters failed to show up as they were bowled out for 103 runs and would be hoping to end this series on a positive note. As per our calculations, Bangladesh are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 91%

Netherlands’ chances of winning - 09%

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Bangladesh vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Parvez Hossain Emon has been the standout batter in this calendar year as he has scored 308 runs in ten matches. In the last match he scored 23 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Scott Edwards has been solid in this calendar year for Netherlands but has struggled to make an impact in this series. In the two games he has scored 12 and 9 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands Opening Partnership to be Over 15.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Bangladesh 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Sylhet during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed , Nurul Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Saif Hassan Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh head into this game after yet another convincing win in the last outing and they are 2-0 up in this series.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Cedric de Lange, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Ben Fletcher

Predicted Playing XI

Max ODowd Batter Vikramjit Singh Batter Teja Nidamanuru Batter Shariz Ahmad All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Noah Croes All-rounder Tim Pringle All-rounder Aryan Dutt All-rounder Kyle Klein Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Daniel Doram Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands had a decent run prior to this series but have struggled to make an impact thus far as they trail 2-0.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Head to Head

Bangladesh have dominated this fixture against Netherlands in the past 6-1. Both sides went head to head in the last match and Bangladesh won the game.

Head to Head

Bangladesh: 06

Netherlands: 01

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than Netherlands

Bangladesh and Netherlands go head to head in the final game of the three game bilateral series and so far this series has been a one sided affair as Bangladesh have taken a 2-0 lead as they head into this game hoping to close out the series with three wins in three games. Bangladesh have been dominant in T20 format so far as this is their third series win this year as they gear up preparation for the Asia Cup. On the other hand, Netherland batters have failed to show up in the first two games as they have batted first in both games and have struggled to make an impact. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Bangladesh have managed a better opening partnership in both games which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20i Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, Sylhet Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 7.6 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Top Batters

Litton Das to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Litton Das has been brilliant for Bangladesh in this calendar year as he has scored 276 runs in 12 matches. In the two matches so far he has scored 54* and 18* which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Max ODowd to be Netherlands’ top batter

Max ODowd has been one of the most consistent batters for Netherlands in this calendar year as he has scored 275 runs with an average of 42.50 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Taskin Ahmed hasn’t played much T20 cricket prior to this series but has showcased his class in this series as in two matches he has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kyle Klein to be Netherlands’ top bowler

Kyle Klein has struggled to make an impact in this series but in the last game he had the best bowling figures and with 11 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.