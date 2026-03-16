856

Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Prediction

BANG

55%

Chance of Winning

WI

45%

Parimatch

1.95
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.97
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.97
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20i

Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh take on West Indies in the final game of the three match bilateral series at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, Chattogram. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 27 at 05:30 PM IST.
Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 522 runs, Litton Das is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year.
  • With 539 runs, Keacy Carty is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this calendar year.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bangladesh vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Bangladesh headed into this series after a dominant display against West Indies in the ODI series as they won the series 2-1. Bangladesh have been solid in the T20 format as they exceeded the expectations in the Asia Cup and then in the last series against Afghanistan, they won the series 3-0.

West Indies have had a dismal run in the T20 format and would be hoping for a better showing in this series. West Indies head into this game after nine defeats in the last 11 matches and they lost the last series against Nepal 2-1. As per our calculations, Bangladesh are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 55%
  • West Indies’ chances of winning - 45%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Bangladesh vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tanzid Hasan was sensational in the last series against Afghanistan as he was the leading run scorer. So far in this calendar year he has scored 506 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder’s impact in this team has been huge in this calendar year as he has been excellent with the bowl and with the bat he has scored 207 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5

1.87

West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be Bangladesh

1.82

Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides will prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Chattogram during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan

Batter

Parvez Hossain Emon

Batter

Litton Das

Batter

Shamim Hossain

Batter

Jaker Ali

Wicket-keeper

Nurul Hasan

Batter

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

All-rounder

Rishad Hossain

All-rounder

Taskin Ahmed

Bowler

Nasum Ahmed

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman

Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have done well in the T20 format as they were excellent in the Asia Cup and then they beat Afghanistan 3-0.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Ackeem Auguste, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King

Batter

Alick Athanaze

Batter

Rovman Powell

Batter

Sherfane Rutherford

Batter

Shai Hope

Wicket-keeper

Jason Holder

All-rounder

Romario Shepherd

All-rounder

Gudakesh Motie

Bowler

Akeal Hosein

Bowler

Jayden Seales

Bowler

Shamar Joseph

Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have struggled to make an impact in T20 format as they have lost three of the last four matches.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bangladesh 9-8. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and Bangladesh won the series 3-0.

Head to Head

Bangladesh: 22

West Indies: 25

Bangladesh vs West Indies Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

Bangladesh and West Indies head into this series after both sides have had contrasting form in this calendar year. Both teams went head to head in the ODI series and Bangladesh dominated the series at home as they won the series 2-1. Bangladesh were sensational in the last series against Afghanistan as against all odds they won the series 3-0. On the other hand West Indies have struggled in this format as they have lost nine of the last 11 matches this year, in the last series they struggled to compete against Nepal and we believe they will struggle in this game and Bangladesh will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs West Indies

T20i

Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, Chattogram, Chittagong

Icon

Bangladesh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.95

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.97
Icon

West Indies

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.83

Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Batters

Litton Das to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Litton Das missed the last series against Afghanistan but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has scored 522 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer in 2025 for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter

Shai Hope has done well in this format and has been one of the most consistent players. With 363 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Rishad Hossain was decent in the last series against Afghanistan but has been the standout bowler in this calendar year. With 22 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jason Holder has been sensational for West Indies in this calendar year as he has bagged 21 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side and we expect him to have a big impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has been a far better team in this calendar year in T20 format as West Indies have lost nine of the last 11 matches including a series defeat against Nepal in the last outing. The bookmakers have sided with West Indies but we believe you should back Bangladesh as they will take a 1-0 lead in the upcoming game.
  • Bangladesh to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)
  • West Indies to win - 1.85 (PariMatch)
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike1

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments