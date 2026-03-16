Facts: With 527 runs, Litton Das is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year.

With 409 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this calendar year.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Bangladesh headed into this series after winning the ODI series against West Indies 2-1. Even though they have done well in the T20Is this year, they struggled in the opening game in this series. Bangladesh conceded 165 runs and they failed to chase the target and eventually lost the game by 16 runs.

West Indies have had a dismal run in the T20 format prior to this series as they had nine defeats in 11 matches but were excellent in the opening game. The biggest positive for them was that pretty much every batter played well. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 42%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 58%

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Bangladesh vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tanzid Hasan was sensational in the last series against Afghanistan as he was the leading run scorer. Even though he struggled in the last game, he has been one of the standout batters in 2025 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rovman Powell has struggled for consistency this year, regardless he has scored 222 runs in nine matches and in the last game he scored 44 off 28 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides will prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Chattogram during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Litton Das (c) (wk),Tanzid Hasan Tamim,Saif Hassan,Towhid Hridoy,Nurul Hasan,Shamim Hossain,Rishad Hossain,Tanzim Hasan Sakib,Taskin Ahmed,Nasum Ahmed ,Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon,Jaker Ali,Mahedi Hasan,Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Shamim Hossain Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan Batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Nasum Ahmed Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have won three of the last four matches. They lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Brandon King,Alick Athanaze,Shai Hope (c) (wk),Sherfane Rutherford,Roston Chase,Rovman Powell,Jason Holder,Romario Shepherd,Akeal Hosein,Khary Pierre,Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds,Ackeem Auguste,Amir Jangoo,Gudakesh Motie

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Rovman Powell Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Jason Holder Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Khary Pierre Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have struggled to make an impact in the T20 format in this calendar year but they won the opening game and lead the series 1-0.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bangladesh 10-8. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and West Indies won the game.

Head to Head

Bangladesh: 08

West Indies: 10

Bangladesh vs West Indies Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

Bangladesh and West Indies head into this series after both sides have had contrasting form in this calendar year. West Indies have had a dismal run in this format in this calendar year but they managed to turn things around in the opening game. West Indies batted first and managed to score 165 runs which looked like a par score and ended up being a match winnings score as West Indies won the game by 16 runs. Bangladesh have done well in this calendar year regardless of their defeat in the opening game but it is the sheer power in the West Indies lineup that could be the biggest difference. West Indies had a better opening partnership in the last match and we expect their openers to dominate once again.

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Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Batters

Litton Das to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Litton Das struggled to make an impact in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as with 527 runs, he is the leading run scorer in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter

Shai Hope has done well in the opening game as he scored 46 off 28 balls and was the leading run scorer. With 409 runs he is the leading run scorer in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Taskin Ahmed has been incredible in this calendar year as he has bagged 23 wickets in 11 matches. In the last game Ahmed had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jason Holder was sensational in the last game as he bagged three wickets in this game. He has bagged 24 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.