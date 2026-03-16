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Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Match Prediction

KUW

Chance of Winning

BHU

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Bhutan Women take on Kuwait Women in the 16th game of the 2025 T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. The game is scheduled to be played on May 16 at 07:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Bhutan Women are winless after three matches and are ninth on the table.
  • With 220 runs, Nannapat Koncharoenkai is the leading run scorer for Kuwait Women in this calendar year.

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Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Chance of Winning

Bhutan Women have struggled to make an impact in the T20 format heading into this tournament and their struggles have continued in this campaign as they are winless in three matches which includes two defeats and are currently ninth on the table. In the last game they lost against Thailand Women.

Kuwait Women head into this game after five defeats in six matches and with one win in three games they are currently fifth on the table. Another win in the upcoming game would confirm a semifinals spot in this campaign. As per our calculations, Kuwait Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Bhutan Women ’ chances of winning - 40%
  • Kuwait Women’ chances of winning - 60%

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Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sonam Choden has struggled to make an impact in this campaign as in the last four matches she has scored 34 runs. In the last game she scored five which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Priyada Murali has had an underwhelming season thus far as her scores in the last four innings she has been 6, 1,0 and 4 which makes us believe she will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Bhutan Women News & Player List

Bhutan Women Player List

Yeshey Choden, Ngawang Choden, Sonam Choden(w), Karma Dema, Dechen Wangmo(c), Eva Yangzom, Tshering Zangmo, Sonam, Anju Gurung, Ritshi Choden, Tshering Choden, Sonam Palden

Predicted Playing XI

Yeshey Choden

Batter

Karma Dema

Batter

Dechen Wangmo

Batter

Tshering Zangmo

All-rounder

Sonam Choden

Wicket-keeper

Sonam Palden

Batter

Yeshey Choden

All-rounder

Anju Gurung

All-rounder

Ritshi Choden

Bowler

Tshering Choden

Bowler

Eva Yangzom

Bowler

Bhutan Women Team Form

Bhutan Women have struggled in this campaign as they are winless after three matches and are currently ninth on the table.

Kuwait Women News & Player List

Kuwait Women Player List

Amna Tariq (c), Khadija Khalil, Priyada Murali, Siobhan Gomez, Balasubramani Shanti, Suchitha Lita D Sa (wk), Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Maria Jasvi, Mariamma Hyder, Raelyn DSouza, Maryyam Ashraf, Candice Dias, Bhavani Yekkeli, Ameesha Olacheri

Predicted Playing XI

Priyada Murali

Batter

Zeefa Jilani

Batter

Maryam Omar

Batter

Balasubramani Shanti

All-rounder

Suchitha Lita D Sa

Wicket-keeper

Siobhan Gomez

Batter

Amna Tariq

All-rounder

Khadija Khalil

All-rounder

Maria Jasvi

Bowler

Mariamma Hyder

Bowler

Raelyn DSouza

Bowler

Kuwait Women Team Form

Kuwait Women head into this game needing a win to make the semifinals this season. The last game was called off due to rain.

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Head to Head

Kuwait Women hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bhutan Women 2-1. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and Kuwait Women won the game.

Head to Head

Bhutan Women: 01

Kuwait Women: 02

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Betting Odds

Kuwait Women to have a better opening partnership than Bhutan Women

Bhutan Women and Kuwait Women head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Bhutan Women headed into this game after just two wins in nine matches and they have continued to struggle in this campaign as they are winless after three matches and are currently ninth on the table. On the other hand, Kuwait Women have had a decent campaign thus far as they have one defeat in three matches and need maximum points in this game to make the playoffs. They are currently fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Kuwait Women won the game. They also have a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women

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Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Top Batters

Dechen Wangmo to be Bhutan Women’ top batter

Dechen Wangmo did not have a great game in the last outing but she was still one of the top scorers for Bhutan Women in this game. She has been pretty consistent thus far which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Kuwait Women’ top batter

Nannapat Koncharoenkai has been sensational for Kuwait Women in this calendar year. So far this season she has scored 220 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Top Bowlers

Anju Gurung to be Bhutan Women’ top bowler

Anju Gurung struggled to make an impact in this last game against Thailand Women but that doesn’t change the fact she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Onnicha Kamchomphu to be Kuwait Women’ top bowler

Onnicha Kamchomphu has been the standout bowler for Kuwait Women. She has taken 101 wickets and is the second highest wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Kuwait Women

Kuwait Women hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bhutan Women. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Kuwait Women won the game by 35 runs. The bookmakers have sided with Kuwait Women in this game and you should do the same as they would register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Bhutan Women to win - 3.27 (Melbet)
  • Kuwait Women to win - 1.31 (Melbet)
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