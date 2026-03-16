Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Match Prediction THAI 40 % Chance of Winning BHU 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Bhutan Women take on Thailand Women in the 13th game of the 2025 T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. The game is scheduled to be played on May 15 at 07:30 AM IST.

Facts: Bhutan Women head into this game after five straight defeats.

With 220 runs, Nannapat Koncharoenkai is the leading run scorer for Thailand Women in this calendar year.

Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Chance of Winning

Bhutan Women have struggled to make an impact in the T20 format last year as they had just two wins in the last nine matches. They have struggled in this tournament so far as they are winless after two games. In the last match they went head to head against Kuwait Women and lost the tie by 35 runs.

Thailand Women headed into this game needing a point to qualify for the playoffs in this campaign. In the opening game they beat Kuwait Women and since then both games have been called off due to rain and they are second on the table. As per our calculations, Thailand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bhutan Women ’ chances of winning - 40%

Thailand Women’ chances of winning - 60%

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Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sonam Choden has struggled to make an impact in the last few games as in the last four innings she has scored 42 runs which showcases her struggle. We believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi has been one of the most consistent batters for Thailand Women in this calendar year. In the last innings she scored 22 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Bhutan Women News & Player List

Bhutan Women Player List

Yeshey Choden, Ngawang Choden, Sonam Choden(w), Karma Dema, Dechen Wangmo(c), Eva Yangzom, Tshering Zangmo, Sonam, Anju Gurung, Ritshi Choden, Tshering Choden, Sonam Palden

Predicted Playing XI

Yeshey Choden Batter Karma Dema Batter Dechen Wangmo Batter Tshering Zangmo All-rounder Sonam Choden Wicket-keeper Sonam Palden Batter Yeshey Choden All-rounder Anju Gurung All-rounder Ritshi Choden Bowler Tshering Choden Bowler Eva Yangzom Bowler

Bhutan Women Team Form

Bhutan Women have struggled in the T20 format as they are winless after three matches and need a win to make the playoffs this season.

Thailand Women News & Player List

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Natthakan Chantham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Rosenan Kanoh

Predicted Playing XI

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi Batter Sunida Chaturongrattana Batter Naruemol Chaiwai Batter Chanida Sutthiruang All-rounder Nannapat Koncharoenkai Wicket-keeper Natthakan Chantham Batter Suwanan Khiaoto All-rounder Phannita Maya All-rounder Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women head into this game needing just a point to make the playoffs. They are unbeaten after three matches.

Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head

Thailand Women and Bhutan Women have squared off twice in the past, Thailand Women won the first game and the last game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Bhutan Women: 00

Thailand Women: 01

Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Thailand Women to have a better opening partnership than Bhutan Women

Bhutan Women and Thailand Women went into this tournament in contrasting form. Thailand Women are unbeaten in this fixture against Bhutan Women. They head into the tournament after six straight wins and have remained unbeaten throughout the campaign. Another point in the upcoming game will all but seal a playoff spot this season. On the other hand Bhutan Women have struggled in the T20 format and have been winless in this tournament. As most games in this tournament have been called off due to rain both sides have a realistic chance to make the playoffs. We believe Thailand Women bowler would make a mark in this game and will get early wickets and they will also end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters

Dechen Wangmo to be Bhutan Women’ top batter

Dechen Wangmo did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been the most consistent batter for Bhutan Women heading into this tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’ top batter

Nannapat Koncharoenkai has been sensational for Thailand Women in this calendar year. So far this season she has scored 220 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers

Anju Gurung to be Bhutan Women’ top bowler

Anju Gurung has been the standout bowler for Bhutan Women heading into this campaign as she has been consistent and is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Onnicha Kamchomphu to be Thailand Women’ top bowler

Onnicha Kamchomphu has been the standout bowler for Thailand Women. She has taken 101 wickets and is the second highest wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.