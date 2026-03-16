Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Match Prediction
THAI
40%
Chance of Winning
BHU
60%
T20i
Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok.
Facts:
- Bhutan Women head into this game after five straight defeats.
- With 220 runs, Nannapat Koncharoenkai is the leading run scorer for Thailand Women in this calendar year.
Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Chance of Winning
Bhutan Women have struggled to make an impact in the T20 format last year as they had just two wins in the last nine matches. They have struggled in this tournament so far as they are winless after two games. In the last match they went head to head against Kuwait Women and lost the tie by 35 runs.
Thailand Women headed into this game needing a point to qualify for the playoffs in this campaign. In the opening game they beat Kuwait Women and since then both games have been called off due to rain and they are second on the table. As per our calculations, Thailand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Bhutan Women ’ chances of winning - 40%
- Thailand Women’ chances of winning - 60%
Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sonam Choden has struggled to make an impact in the last few games as in the last four innings she has scored 42 runs which showcases her struggle. We believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Aphisara Suwanchonrathi has been one of the most consistent batters for Thailand Women in this calendar year. In the last innings she scored 22 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Bhutan Women News & Player List
Bhutan Women Player List
Yeshey Choden, Ngawang Choden, Sonam Choden(w), Karma Dema, Dechen Wangmo(c), Eva Yangzom, Tshering Zangmo, Sonam, Anju Gurung, Ritshi Choden, Tshering Choden, Sonam Palden
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yeshey Choden
|
Batter
|
Karma Dema
|
Batter
|
Dechen Wangmo
|
Batter
|
Tshering Zangmo
|
All-rounder
|
Sonam Choden
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sonam Palden
|
Batter
|
Yeshey Choden
|
All-rounder
|
Anju Gurung
|
All-rounder
|
Ritshi Choden
|
Bowler
|
Tshering Choden
|
Bowler
|
Eva Yangzom
|
Bowler
Bhutan Women Team Form
Bhutan Women have struggled in the T20 format as they are winless after three matches and need a win to make the playoffs this season.
Thailand Women News & Player List
Thailand Women Player List
Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Natthakan Chantham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Rosenan Kanoh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
|
Batter
|
Sunida Chaturongrattana
|
Batter
|
Naruemol Chaiwai
|
Batter
|
Chanida Sutthiruang
|
All-rounder
|
Nannapat Koncharoenkai
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Natthakan Chantham
|
Batter
|
Suwanan Khiaoto
|
All-rounder
|
Phannita Maya
|
All-rounder
|
Thipatcha Putthawong
|
Bowler
|
Suleeporn Laomi
|
Bowler
|
Onnicha Kamchomphu
|
Bowler
Thailand Women Team Form
Thailand Women head into this game needing just a point to make the playoffs. They are unbeaten after three matches.
Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head
Thailand Women and Bhutan Women have squared off twice in the past, Thailand Women won the first game and the last game was called off due to rain.
Head to Head
Bhutan Women: 00
Thailand Women: 01
Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds
Thailand Women to have a better opening partnership than Bhutan Women
Bhutan Women and Thailand Women went into this tournament in contrasting form. Thailand Women are unbeaten in this fixture against Bhutan Women. They head into the tournament after six straight wins and have remained unbeaten throughout the campaign. Another point in the upcoming game will all but seal a playoff spot this season. On the other hand Bhutan Women have struggled in the T20 format and have been winless in this tournament. As most games in this tournament have been called off due to rain both sides have a realistic chance to make the playoffs. We believe Thailand Women bowler would make a mark in this game and will get early wickets and they will also end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women
T20i
Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok., null
Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters
Dechen Wangmo to be Bhutan Women’ top batter
Dechen Wangmo did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been the most consistent batter for Bhutan Women heading into this tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’ top batter
Nannapat Koncharoenkai has been sensational for Thailand Women in this calendar year. So far this season she has scored 220 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bhutan Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers
Anju Gurung to be Bhutan Women’ top bowler
Anju Gurung has been the standout bowler for Bhutan Women heading into this campaign as she has been consistent and is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Onnicha Kamchomphu to be Thailand Women’ top bowler
Onnicha Kamchomphu has been the standout bowler for Thailand Women. She has taken 101 wickets and is the second highest wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Thailand Women
- Bhutan Women to win - 10.09 (Melbet)
- Thailand Women to win - 1.08 (Melbet)
Melbet
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments