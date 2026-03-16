Facts: With 309 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.

With 313 runs, Dewald Brevis is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.

England vs South Africa Chance of Winning

England head into this series after a disappointing performance in the ODIs against South Africa, England lost the series 2-1. England did not have a great start to 2025 as they lost the series against India 4-1 but they bounced back in the last season against West Indies at home as they won the series 3-0.

This has been land mark year for South Africa in ODIs and Test but have struggled to make a mark in T20i thus far. They lost the tri-series against New Zealand in the Finals and then struggled against Australia as they lost 2-1. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’ chances of winning - 59%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Even though Jamie Smith has struggled for consistency in T20i, he was excellent in the last series against West Indies as he scored 38, 4 and 60 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton has not played much T20i in this calendar year. He played the last series against Australia and scored a half century in the opening game but in the last two matches he scored 14 and 13 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

England vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last four of the five matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Cardiff during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Jamie Smith Batter Will Jacks Batter Harry Brook Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Brydon Carse Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

England Team Form

England head into this game after a disappointing ODI series loss against South Africa. In the last T20i series they beat West Indies 3-0.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Senuran Muthusamy Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have struggled to make an impact in the T20i this season as they have five defeats in eight matches in 2025.

England vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa hold a slight edge in this fixture against England 13-12. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and South Africa won the game.

Head to Head

England: 12

South Africa: 13

England vs South Africa Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

England and South Africa go head to head in the T20i after South Africa dominated the ODI series against England. South won the first two games of the series but the home side bounced back in the finals game and made it 2-1. Even though South Africa has dominated the ODIs and Tests this year they have struggled for consistency in the T20i as in 2025 as they have won three of the eight matches and would be hoping to turn things around this term. On the other hand England last played against West Indies in T20i and they won the series 3-0. We expect England to outperform South Africa in this series and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

England vs South Africa T20i Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Cardiff England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now!

England vs South Africa Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter

Jos Buttler has been sensational in T20 format for England this year, in the last series against West Indies he scored 96, 47 and 22 and is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis to be South Africa’ top batter

Dewald Brevis was outstanding in the last T20i series against Australia as he scored a half century and a century in the last two matches. He is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid has been one of the most consistent bowlers for England in whiteball cricket as he is the leading wicket taker in ODIs and in T20i he has bagged nine wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’ top bowler

Kagiso Rabada missed the ODI series but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been one of the most economical bowlers for South Africa. We expect him to play a key role in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.