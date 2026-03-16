Facts: With 334 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.

With 336 runs, Dewald Brevis is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.

England vs South Africa Chance of Winning

England struggled to make an impact in the ODI series against South Africa as they lost 2-1 and once again struggled in the T20i in the last outing. It was the game that was interrupted by rain as the match was reduced to five overs. South Africa scored 97 runs and England lost the match by 14 runs.

South Africa have struggled for form lately in the T20 format as they lost the tri series and then lost the bilateral series against Australia prior to this fixture but they got off to a winning start in this series as they have taken a 1-0 lead. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’ chances of winning - 60%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 40%

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England vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Harry Brook has struggled for consistency in T20i, as so far in this calendar year Brook has scored 166 runs in nine matches. In the last game he struggled to make an impact which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton struggled to make an impact in the last match as he scored a duck. Even though he hasn’t played much T20 cricket for South Africa, in the last three matches he has scored 14, 13 and 0 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa 2.01 Bet on Parimatch

England vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Manchester during the game which could have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Harry Brook Batter Tom Banton Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Will Jacks All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler

England Team Form

England head into this game after a disappointing ODI series loss against South Africa. They have lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have struggled to make an impact in the T20i this season but in the opening game they beat England by 14 runs.

England vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa hold a slight edge in this fixture against England 14-12. Both sides went head to head in the last match and South Africa won the game.

Head to Head

England: 12

South Africa: 14

England vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to have a better opening partnership than England

England and South Africa headed into this series after South Africa dominated the ODI series and would be hoping to close out the tour with a series win in T20 format. South Africa have lost the last two T20 series this year hence would have hoped to make a mark and they did not disappoint. Rain impacted the opening game of the series as the overs were reduced and South Africa prevailed at the end as they beat England by 14 runs and took a 1-0 lead. This would be a must win game for England in order to keep this series alive and we expect them to turn things around. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact South Africa openers have outperformed England openers in the ODI series and then in the first T20 game which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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England vs South Africa Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter

Jos Buttler continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 25 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. With 334 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis to be South Africa’ top batter

Dewald Brevis had a solid start to the series as he scored 23 runs off 10 balls. So far this year, he has scored 336 runs and is the leading run scorer for South Africa which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid has been one of the most consistent bowlers for England in whiteball cricket as he is the leading wicket taker in ODIs and in T20i he has bagged ten wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’ top bowler

Kagiso Rabada missed the ODI series but made his return in the last game and got the important wicket of Phil Salt in the first over. He has been one of the most economical bowlers for South Africa which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.