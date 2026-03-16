Facts: With 417 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.

With 340 runs, Dewald Brevis is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.

England vs South Africa Chance of Winning

England have struggled for consistency in this series but in the last match they roared back and registered a thumping win against South Africa. England batted first and they ended up scoring 304 runs in 20 overs. South Africa batters had no answer in the run chase as England won the game by 146 runs.

South Africa have dominated most of the series including ODIs (2-1) and T20 (1-1) but the two losses they have incurred have been staggering as they lost the last ODI game by 342 runs and then they lost the last T20 game by 146 runs. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’ chances of winning - 63%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 37%

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England vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Philip Salt headed into this series after struggling for consistency in this format and then did not have a great start. In the last game Salt smashed 141 runs off 60 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton struggled to make an impact in T20i in this calendar year. In the last four matches Rickelton has scored 14, 13, 0 and 20 which showcases his struggle for consistency. We believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

England vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Nottingham during the game which could have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Harry Brook Batter Tom Banton Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Will Jacks All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler

England Team Form

England head into this game after a fabulous win in the last game and they tied the series 1-1.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa won the opening game but in the last match they failed to show up as they lost the game by 146 runs.

England vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa hold a slight edge in this fixture against England 14-13. Both sides went head to head twice so far and the series is tied at 1-1.

Head to Head

England: 13

South Africa: 14

England vs South Africa Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

England and South Africa headed into this series after both sides have registered one win which makes this final match an intriguing game for the neutrals as the series is tied at 1-1. This is the six game in this tour, three ODIs and three T20i and England has won twice and both wins have been big wins for the home side. The ODI win came after they lost the first two matches but the second win came after they lost the opening T20i match and it would be intriguing to see how South Africa responds in the final game of the series. In the last match England managed to have an opening stand of 126 runs and we expect their openers to dominate the game once again and England to have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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England vs South Africa Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter

Jos Buttler continued his excellent form in this series, in the two matches he has scored 25 and 83 and with 417 runs, he is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis to be South Africa’ top batter

Dewald Brevis did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this year and is the leading run scorer for South Africa which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer to be England’ top bowler

Jofra Archer returned in the starting lineup after he was rested in the opening game. Archer bagged three wickets in the last match and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kwena Maphaka to be South Africa’ top bowler

Kwena Maphaka did not have a great game in the last outing as he was expensive regardless we are going to back him as with 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.