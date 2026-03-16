Facts: With 462 runs, Jos Buttler was the leading run scorer for England in 2024.

With 533 runs, Rovman Powell was the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2024.

England vs West Indies Chance of Winning

England continued their domination in the last game against West Indies as they took a 2-0 lead and would be hoping to end the series on a high. England headed into this series after struggling in limited overs format but swept the ODI series 3-0 and look destined to do the same in T20i in the upcoming game.

West Indies would be hoping to close out the series on a positive note. They have struggled to compete with the hosts thus far. In the last game West Indies batted first and scored 196 runs but England won the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England ’ chances of winning - 69%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 31%

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England vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jos Buttler has been sensational for England in the T20 format. He has been consistent and so far in this series he has been the best batter for the home side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Johnson Charles has been one of the most consistent batters for West Indies in T20i. He struggled in the opening game but in the last match Charles scored 47 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

England vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bat first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Jamie Smith Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Tom Banton All-rounder Adil Rashid All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Team Form

England continued their domination in the last game as they won the match by four wickets and took a 2-0 lead in this series.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Matthew Forde

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Roston Chase Batter Evin Lewis Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jason Holder Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies has just one win in the last 12 T20i matches. They have struggled in this series as they trail the series 2-0.

England vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies and England have identical records in this fixture with 18 wins each. Both sides have squared off twice thus far and England have won on both occasions.

Head to Head

England: 18

West Indies: 18

England vs West Indies Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

England and West Indies go head to head one final time in this series as West Indies try to salvage some positives after being outplayed in the first two games. Both sides went head to head in the ODIs prior to this series and England dominated the series in all departments as they won the series 3-0. Even though the T20i series has been much closer, still the hosts have been a level above the visitors as they take a 2-0 lead and try to close out the series with a perfect record. In the last game West Indies batted first and scored 196 runs and England managed to chase down the target with each in the 19th over and won the game with four wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe England will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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England vs West Indies Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter

Jos Buttler has been exceptional in this series thus far as he scored a brilliant half century in the opening game and in the last match he scored 47 and was the leading run scorer once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rovman Powell to be West Indies’ top batter

Rovman Powell heads into this series as one of the best batters for West Indies in this format. In the last game he scored a brilliant 34 off 15 balls. He was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid struggled in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/59. He has been the most consistent bowler for England in T20i which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph struggled in the opening game but in the last game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures for West Indies in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.