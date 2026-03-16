England vs West Indies Match Prediction
ENG
69%
Chance of Winning
WI
31%
T20i
The Rose Bowl
Facts:
- With 462 runs, Jos Buttler was the leading run scorer for England in 2024.
- With 533 runs, Rovman Powell was the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2024.
England vs West Indies Chance of Winning
England continued their domination in the last game against West Indies as they took a 2-0 lead and would be hoping to end the series on a high. England headed into this series after struggling in limited overs format but swept the ODI series 3-0 and look destined to do the same in T20i in the upcoming game.
West Indies would be hoping to close out the series on a positive note. They have struggled to compete with the hosts thus far. In the last game West Indies batted first and scored 196 runs but England won the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England ’ chances of winning - 69%
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 31%
England vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jos Buttler has been sensational for England in the T20 format. He has been consistent and so far in this series he has been the best batter for the home side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Johnson Charles has been one of the most consistent batters for West Indies in T20i. He struggled in the opening game but in the last match Charles scored 47 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be England
England vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bat first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Brydon Carse
|
Bowler
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England continued their domination in the last game as they won the match by four wickets and took a 2-0 lead in this series.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Matthew Forde
Predicted Playing XI
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
Batter
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies has just one win in the last 12 T20i matches. They have struggled in this series as they trail the series 2-0.
England vs West Indies Head to Head
West Indies and England have identical records in this fixture with 18 wins each. Both sides have squared off twice thus far and England have won on both occasions.
Head to Head
England: 18
West Indies: 18
England vs West Indies Betting Odds
England to have a better opening partnership than West Indies
England and West Indies go head to head one final time in this series as West Indies try to salvage some positives after being outplayed in the first two games. Both sides went head to head in the ODIs prior to this series and England dominated the series in all departments as they won the series 3-0. Even though the T20i series has been much closer, still the hosts have been a level above the visitors as they take a 2-0 lead and try to close out the series with a perfect record. In the last game West Indies batted first and scored 196 runs and England managed to chase down the target with each in the 19th over and won the game with four wickets to spare. They also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe England will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
England vs West Indies
T20i
The Rose Bowl, Hampshire
England vs West Indies Top Batters
Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter
Jos Buttler has been exceptional in this series thus far as he scored a brilliant half century in the opening game and in the last match he scored 47 and was the leading run scorer once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rovman Powell to be West Indies’ top batter
Rovman Powell heads into this series as one of the best batters for West Indies in this format. In the last game he scored a brilliant 34 off 15 balls. He was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
England vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler
Adil Rashid struggled in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/59. He has been the most consistent bowler for England in T20i which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ top bowler
Alzarri Joseph struggled in the opening game but in the last game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures for West Indies in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- England to win - 1.44 (PariMatch)
- West Indies to win - 2.78 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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