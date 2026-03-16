Facts: With 462 runs, Jos Buttler was the leading run scorer for England in 2024.

With 533 runs, Rovman Powell was the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2024.

England vs West Indies Chance of Winning

England headed into this series after an impressive performance in the ODIs against West Indies prior to this series, England won the series 3-0. The last T20i series England played was against India earlier this year and England struggled to make a mark as they lost the series 4-1. They have just one win in the last seven matches.

This would be the first time the West Indies would be playing a T20 series in 2025. They struggled in this format in the last calendar year as West Indies have just one win in the last ten matches and they have been outplayed in the ODI series by England. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England ’ chances of winning - 67%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 33%

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England vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Phil Salt returns after a brilliant display for RCB in the IPL as he won the championship once again. Salt has been brilliant in the T20 format for England as he scored 456 in 2024 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brandon King was brilliant last season in the T20i format for West Indies but has struggled to make a mark in ODI series against England. We expect King to struggle once again and to score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England 1.96 Bet on ParimatchBet on Parimatch

England vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Liam Dawson, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Phil Salt Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Luke Wood All-rounder Adil Rashid All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Team Form

England head into this series after a series defeat against India in T20i earlier this year. They have beaten West Indies in ODIs prior to this series.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jason Holder Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies lost the ODI series against England 3-0 and have just one win in ten matches in T20i.

England vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies have an upper hand in this fixture against England 18-16. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and England won the series 3-1.

Head to Head

England: 16

West Indies: 18

England vs West Indies Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

England and West Indies go head to head in this series after England dominated the ODI series and they won the series 3-0. England headed into this series after struggling to make an impact in whiteball format which resulted in Jos Buttler stepping down from the captaincy and with Harry Brook leading the side, they dominated the series in all departments. Even though England have struggled in T20i, we expect them to carry on their ODI form into this series. West Indies would be hoping to turn things around as historically West Indies has been a better side in this format in this fixture. We expect England bowlers to dominate in the powerplay and to have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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England vs West Indies Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter

Jos Buttler may not be the captain but remains the best England batter in this format. He was sensational in the IPL for Gujarat Titans and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rovman Powell to be West Indies’ top batter

Rovman Powell heads into this series as one of the best batters for West Indies in this format. Last year he scored 533 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid has been one of the most consistent bowlers for England in T20is. Last year Rashid bagged 19 wickets in 13 innings and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph was sensational in the ODI series for West Indies he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for West Indies in all formats. Last year he bagged 22 wickets and was one of the leading wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.