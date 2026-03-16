Facts: With 462 runs, Jos Buttler was the leading run scorer for England in 2024.

With 533 runs, Rovman Powell was the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2024.

England vs West Indies Chance of Winning

England headed into the ODI and T20i series against West Indies after struggling to make an impact in limited overs cricket for the past 12 months. This was the first outing under the new white ball captain for Harry Brook and England were dominant in the ODI series as they sealed the series 3-0. England were impressive in the first T20i game as they batted first in the game and the former captain Jos Buttler led the way for the hosts as he scored 96 off 59 balls and England scored 188 runs in 20 overs. West Indies got a good start in the run chase but they just could get a good partnership in the game and they eventually scored 167 runs and lost the game by 21 runs. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England ’ chances of winning - 69%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 31%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Phil Salt returns after a brilliant display for RCB in the IPL as he won the championship once again. We expect Salt to return in this game and to dominate the West Indies bowlers, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brandon King was brilliant last season in the T20i format for West Indies but has struggled to make a mark in ODI series against England. We expect King to struggle once again and to score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

England vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Liam Dawson, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Phil Salt Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Luke Wood All-rounder Adil Rashid All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Team Form

England head into this series after a series defeat against India in T20i earlier this year. They have taken a 1-0 lead in this series.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jason Holder Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies has just one win in the last 11 T20i matches and they trail the series 1-0.

England vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies have an upper hand in this fixture against England 18-17. Both sides went head to head in the first game and England won the match.

Head to Head

England: 17

West Indies: 18

England vs West Indies Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

England and West Indies go head to head in the second game of the series after the opening game was dominated by the host and it was their former skipper who led the way and took his team over the line. Jos Buttler was sensational as he scored 96 off 59 balls and England scored 188 runs. West Indies batter once again struggled to get a good partnership and eventually fell short as they lost the match by 21 runs. England have been a better team in this entire tour of West Indies as they won the ODI series 3-0 and have taken a 1-0 lead in this series. Even though West Indies had a better opening partnership in the last game, we expect England to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

England vs West Indies T20i County Ground, Bristol England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.75 Bet Now!

England vs West Indies Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter

Jos Buttler may not be the captain but remains the best England batter in this format. He was sensational in the last game as he scored 96 and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rovman Powell to be West Indies’ top batter

Rovman Powell heads into this series as one of the best batters for West Indies in this format. Last year he scored 533 runs and even though he struggled in the last game, he will be our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid continued his brilliant form in the last game as he was economical and bagged a wicket. He has been the most consistent bowler for England in T20i which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph struggled in the last game as he was expensive in this game regardless we are going to back him once again as he was phenomenal in the ODI series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.