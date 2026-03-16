Facts: England have lost only nine out of 31 T20Is against India in Women’s cricket.

Prior to this series, India Women last played a T20I back in December 2024.

England Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

England were in for a shock as India surprised them with a brilliant all-round show in the series opener. They didn’t bowl well, conceding a massive 210 runs on the board and then succumbed to 113 runs, losing by 97 runs. With England 0-1 down, the pressure is now on the home team, and they will be eager to make a comeback in the five-match series.

Not many had backed India to put up such a dominating performance in the absence of their skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, who was rested for the series opener. But under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, the Women in Blue looked a class apart as they put up an all-round show. Having said that, the visitors will be aware that England will come hard at them and they will have to be consistent to keep their lead and also win the series.

England’s chances of winning - 65%

India’s chances of winning - 35%

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England Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lauren Bell was the best bowler for England during the 210-run onslaught at Trent Bridge. She conceded only 27 runs in her four overs and picked up three wickets. Bell was outstanding with her variations and is expected to continue striking in the second match as well. She can be backed to pick at least two wickets in this game.

Shree Charani had a memorable T20I debut. She returned with magical figures of 4/12 in 3.5 overs. But her real test is now when the opposition batters will come out with a plan to face her. She is a very good bowler and having displayed her skills in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), can be backed to pick a couple of wickets in this game too.

England Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The action now shifts to the County Ground in Bristol, the venue that has hosted 13 T20Is so far across men and women. 139 is the lowest score defended here by England Women against Australia. The average first innings score here is 166 and as is the norm in the shortest format, the team winning the toss will certainly look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Bristol is expected to be almost clear on Tuesday (July 1). It is a 6:30 PM local time start and even though it is expected to be cloudy then, there is little to no chance of rain. Interestingly, there is a chance of light rain around 1 PM local time, but that doesn’t put the game in threat at all. The temperature during the match is likely to be around 25-26 Degrees Celsius.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Dunkley Batter Danielle Wyatt Hodge All-Rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (C) All-Rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Alice Capsey All-Rounder Em Arlott All-Rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women are coming into this game after losing the first T20I of the five-match series. Prior to that, they defeated the West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Goud

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-Rounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma All-Rounder Amanjot Kaur All-Rounder Sneh Rana All-Rounder Radha Yadav Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women played T20I cricket for the first time in 2025 and they defeated England in the opening game of the five-match series.

England Women vs India Women Head to Head

England and India have faced each other in 31 matches in the shortest format of the game. India have won only on nine occasions, while England have dominated the proceedings with 22 wins so far.

England Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than England Women

The opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma is back and how!! They added 77 runs in less than nine overs in the first T20I and complemented each other well. On the contrary, England openers Sophie Dunkley and Wyatt could only score nine runs together with the former getting out in the first over itself. Going by their current form, Indian openers are expected to put up a better stand compared to their England counterparts in the second T20I as well.

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England Women vs India Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s top batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt stood tall in the series opener for England. She led from the front, scoring 66 runs out of 113 off just 42 balls with 10 fours to her name. Sciver-Brunt is arguably the best England cricketer at the moment and is expected to come good even in the second T20I. It should be no surprise if she ends up being the top batter for the hosts in this game.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women's top batter

Smriti Mandhana looked in a different touch in the first T20I, notching up her maiden ton in T20 Internationals. She scored 112 runs off 62 balls with 15 fours and three sixes and seems determined to be consistent enough. The aggressive opener gets the best chance to go big in the shortest format and is likely to stand up tall for the visitors in this game too.

England Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone is the best bowler in the world at the moment in white-ball cricket. But she had an off day in the first T20I, conceding 43 runs in three overs. She also picked up a wicket but the left-arm spinner has never been so expensive. However, she is unlikely to go for so many runs for the second game running and expect her to become a top bowler for England in this encounter.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women's top bowler

Deepti Sharma’s contribution was overshadowed by the debutant Shree Charani in the first game. The all-rounder returned with figures of 2/32 in three overs. Deepti opened the bowling for India from the other end and sent back dangerous batters like Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont, breaking the back of England’s chase. She is once again expected to pick up wickets and become the top bowler for India.