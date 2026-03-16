Facts: India have won two out of three T20Is played at Edgbaston in history so far.

England Women have lost the five-match T20I series for the first time in their history.

England Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

England have nothing to lose now,having already gone down 1-3 in the five-match T20I series. The hosts haven’t played their best cricket and an injury to their captain Nat Sciver-Brunt made things worse for them. However, the final match of the series gives them a chance to play for pride and gain some confidence ahead of the ODI series.

India have completely dominated this series and should’ve been 4-0 ahead by now if they had not botched up an easy chase in the third game. Nevertheless, the visitors have put up a team effort throughout four matches and are thedeserved winners of the series. They have a chance now to make it 4-1 and get into the ODIs with all the confidence in the world.

England’s chances of winning - 55%

India’s chances of winning - 45%

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England Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sophie Dunkley is one batter who has looked improved as the series has progressed. She is the top run-scorer for England, having amassed105 runs so far at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 129.63. Even in the last game where all batters struggled, she looked sublime for her 22 off 19 balls. Dunkley can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this game.

Amanjot Kaur has done well so far in this series, scoring runs down the order and also opening the bowling on multiple occasions.She has scored 75 runs thus far and has also picked up three wickets in 13 overs. Kaur can be backed to score 20 runs or more and also pick up at least one wicket in the final T20I of the series.

England Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Edgbaston witnessed history being created by India’s men’s team in Test cricket, registering their first-ever win in the format. The women’s team also have a great chance to repeat history and seal the series 4-1. England have won five out of eight T20Is played at the venue that has witnessed a score of around 150-160 in the last couple of matches.Going by the trend in this series, the team winning the toss, might end up batting first.

Weather Report

The weather is set to be pretty much clear with sun out throughout the day in Birmingham.There is no chance of rain coming downwhatsoever with the temperature likely to be around 29 Degrees Celsius during the match.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont (C), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Dunkley Batter Danielle Wyatt Hodge All-Rounder Alice Capsey All-Rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Tammy Beaumont (C) Batter Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have lost three out of their last four T20Is in this seriesand they would like to end on a high.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Goud

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-Rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma All-Rounder Amanjot Kaur All-Rounder Sneh Rana All-Rounder Radha Yadav Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have won three out of their last four matches in this series.The visitors will be keen on continuing their winning momentum again.

England Women vs India Women Head to Head

England and India have faced each other in 34 matches in the shortest format of the game.India have won 11 matches, while England have emerged victorious on 23 occasions so far.

England Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than England Women

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have been extremely consistent in getting India to good starts in this series. Both have shown great form with the bat and will be looking to sign off with another good partnership. On the other hand, barring the third T20I, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge and Sophie Dunkley have struggled completely. Not much is expected to change on that front in the final game.India Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than their England counterparts in fifth T20I.

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England Women vs India Women Top Batters

Tammty Beaumont to be England Women’s top batter

This was a comeback series in the shortest format for Tammy Beaumontand she ended up leading the team in the last three matches with Sciver-Brunt getting injured. Beaumont would love to lead from the front and put up a good show with the bat. She will bat at four and after playing decent knock of 20 runs in the previous game, she can be backed to become England Women’s top batter in this game.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women's top batter

There is no other choice. Smriti Mandhana is in such good form that she can be easily backed to become the best India batter again.She has been class apart in this series, scoring 213 runs so far including a century to her name. Ahead of the ODI series, the southpaw will be looking to add more runs to her tally.

England Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be England Women’s top bowler

Lauren Bell is a major positive in this series for England. She stepped up in almost every game and is theleading wicket-taker for the hosts in this series with six scalps to her namein 15 overs. She has been taken away for 113 runs but has kept the batters on the tenterhooks with her pace and accuracy. Hence, Bell can be backed to become the top England bowler in this game.

Shree Charani to be India Women's top bowler

Shree Charani has been terrific, to say the least, in this series. England Women batters have simply not been able to put her away.She is the leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets to her name and has conceded only 113 runs in 15.5 overs.Charani will be gunning for more wickets in the final T20I and will be looking to assert her dominance on the hosts ahead of the ODI series.