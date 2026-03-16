England Women vs India Women Match Prediction
ENG
71%
Chance of Winning
IND
29%
T20i
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- With nine wickets, Lauren Bell is the leading wicket taker for England Women in 2025.
- With 763 runs, Smriti Mandhana was the leading run scorer for India Women in 2024.
England Women vs India Women Chance of Winning
England Women did not have a great start to 2025 as they got battered by Australia Women 3-0. In the last series England Women bounced back against West Indies Women at home as they dominated the series and won the tie 3-0. England Women would be hoping to build on that in the upcoming series.
India Women head into this series after an impressive display against West Indies Women back in Dec 2024. This would be the first T20 series for India Women in this calendar year. Historically they have struggled against England Women. As per our calculations, England Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England Women ’ chances of winning - 71%
- India Women’ chances of winning - 29%
England Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Danni Wyatt-Hodge has struggled to make a mark this year. So far she has scored 86 runs in six matches in 2025 which clearly showcases her struggles which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Shafali Verma has been one of the most consistent batters for India Women. Last year she scored 531 runs with an average of 33.19 and was the second highest run scorer for her side which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.
India Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be England Women
England Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
England Women News & Player List
England Women Player List
Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Paige Scholfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Em Arlott, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
Batter
|
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
|
Batter
|
Paige Scholfield
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Em Arlott
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Dean
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
England Women Team Form
England Women head into this series after a phenomenal display against West Indies Women as they won the series 3-0.
India Women News & Player List
India Women Player List
Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
Batter
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harleen Deol
|
Batter
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Sneh Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Amanjot Kaur
|
Bowler
|
Kranti Gaud
|
Bowler
|
Radha Yadav
|
Bowler
India Women Team Form
India Women last played T20 cricket back in Dec 2024 where they went head to head against West Indies Women and won the series 2-1.
England Women vs India Women Head to Head
England Women have dominated this fixture against India Women in the past 22-8. Both sides went head to head back in 2023 and England Women won the series 2-1.
Head to Head
England Women: 22
India Women: 08
England Women vs India Women Betting Odds
England Women to have a better opening partnership than India Women
England Women and India Women head into this series after both sides had a successful series win in the last outing. England Women did not have a great start to this calendar year as they got outplayed by Australia Women as they lost the series 3-0. But in the last series against West Indies Women, they managed to turn things around as they beat West Indies Women 3-0 and would be hoping for a similar impact in this series. On the other hand this would be India Women’s first T20 series in this calendar year. They went head to head against West Indies Women back in Dec 2024 and won the series 2-1. We expect the home side to dominate the opening game of the series and to back early wickets with the new ball and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
England Women vs India Women
T20i
Trent Bridge, West Bridgford
England Women vs India Women Top Batters
Sophia Dunkley to be England Women’ top batter
Sophia Dunkley headed into this series as one of the top batters for England Women in this calendar year. She has been consistent and with 201 runs she is one of the leading run scorers in 2025 for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’ top batter
Smriti Mandhana was sensational last year in the T20 format as she played 21 matches and scored 763 runs. Mandhana was the leading run scorer for India Women in 2024 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
England Women vs India Women Top Bowlers
Lauren Bell to be England Women’ top bowler
Lauren Bell has been the stand out bowler for England in this calendar year. So far in 2025 she has bagged nine wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Deepti Sharma to be India Women’ top bowler
Deepti Sharma has been one of the most consistent bowler for India Women in T20 cricket. Last year she bagged 30 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England Women
- England Women to win - 1.40 (PariMatch)
- India Women to win - 2.85 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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