Facts: With nine wickets, Lauren Bell is the leading wicket taker for England Women in 2025.

With 763 runs, Smriti Mandhana was the leading run scorer for India Women in 2024.

England Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

England Women did not have a great start to 2025 as they got battered by Australia Women 3-0. In the last series England Women bounced back against West Indies Women at home as they dominated the series and won the tie 3-0. England Women would be hoping to build on that in the upcoming series.

India Women head into this series after an impressive display against West Indies Women back in Dec 2024. This would be the first T20 series for India Women in this calendar year. Historically they have struggled against England Women. As per our calculations, England Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

England Women ’ chances of winning - 71%

India Women’ chances of winning - 29%

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England Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has struggled to make a mark this year. So far she has scored 86 runs in six matches in 2025 which clearly showcases her struggles which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Shafali Verma has been one of the most consistent batters for India Women. Last year she scored 531 runs with an average of 33.19 and was the second highest run scorer for her side which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21. 1.87 Bet on Parimatch India Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England Women 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Paige Scholfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Em Arlott, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt Batter Paige Scholfield All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Alice Capsey Batter Em Arlott All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Issy Wong Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women head into this series after a phenomenal display against West Indies Women as they won the series 3-0.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Harleen Deol Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Sneh Rana All-rounder Amanjot Kaur Bowler Kranti Gaud Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women last played T20 cricket back in Dec 2024 where they went head to head against West Indies Women and won the series 2-1.

England Women vs India Women Head to Head

England Women have dominated this fixture against India Women in the past 22-8. Both sides went head to head back in 2023 and England Women won the series 2-1.

Head to Head

England Women: 22

India Women: 08

England Women vs India Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than India Women

England Women and India Women head into this series after both sides had a successful series win in the last outing. England Women did not have a great start to this calendar year as they got outplayed by Australia Women as they lost the series 3-0. But in the last series against West Indies Women, they managed to turn things around as they beat West Indies Women 3-0 and would be hoping for a similar impact in this series. On the other hand this would be India Women’s first T20 series in this calendar year. They went head to head against West Indies Women back in Dec 2024 and won the series 2-1. We expect the home side to dominate the opening game of the series and to back early wickets with the new ball and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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England Women vs India Women Top Batters

Sophia Dunkley to be England Women’ top batter

Sophia Dunkley headed into this series as one of the top batters for England Women in this calendar year. She has been consistent and with 201 runs she is one of the leading run scorers in 2025 for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana was sensational last year in the T20 format as she played 21 matches and scored 763 runs. Mandhana was the leading run scorer for India Women in 2024 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be England Women’ top bowler

Lauren Bell has been the stand out bowler for England in this calendar year. So far in 2025 she has bagged nine wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’ top bowler

Deepti Sharma has been one of the most consistent bowler for India Women in T20 cricket. Last year she bagged 30 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.