Facts: England have lost two games in a five-match series for the first time in history.

Before the second T20I, India had never beaten England in consecutive T20Is.

England Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

England are under a lot of pressure now having lost the first two T20Is. They had never lost two matches in a five-match series in the shortest format and are now in danger of going down in the series for the first time. With the series on the line, they will have to play their best cricket to beat India who are in great form at the moment.

Smriti Mandhana was the star for India in the series opener but a win in the second T20I would be more satisfying for them as they won after being three down for 30-odd runs. Players like Amanjot Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues shone with the bat and then the bowlers did a good job. Another similar outing for them and they have a great chance to seal the series in the third game.

England’s chances of winning - 77%

India’s chances of winning - 23%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sophie Ecclestone hasn’t been at her wicket-taking best in this series yet. After conceding 43 runs in the opening game, she went wicketless in the second game while conceding 30 runs in her four overs. Not often she doesn’t pick up a wicket in consecutive matches and hence, the left-arm spinner can be backed to account for at least two wickets in this game.

Shree Charani held her nerves well in the second T20I after a sparkling debut. In two matches, she has now picked up six wickets for just 40 runs in 7.5 overs. England are certainly being challenged by her and the young spinner will once be expected to be amongst wickets in the third T20I. She is likely to pick at least one wicket with England likely to play her four overs out.

England Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Kennington Oval in London has hosted three Women’s T20Is so far with England winning all of them. Chasing will be preferred at the venue with the highest successful score being 173 across men’s and women’s cricket. The team winning the toss will once again be expected to bowl first despite the hosts failing to chase down a score in the first two matches.

Weather Report

It is likely to be a cloudy Saturday in London with light rain expected right through. There is around a 20% chance of rain coming down during the match time and it increases to around 25% around 10 PM. We might have a stop-start game but the fans are likely to get to witness full 40 overs of action.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Dunkley Batter Danielle Wyatt Hodge All-Rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (C) All-Rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Alice Capsey All-Rounder Em Arlott All-Rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women are coming into this game after losing the first T20I of the five-match series. Prior to that, they defeated the West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Goud

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-Rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma All-Rounder Amanjot Kaur All-Rounder Sneh Rana All-Rounder Radha Yadav Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women are coming into this game after winning the first two matches of the ongoing series.

England Women vs India Women Head to Head

England and India have faced each other in 32 matches in the shortest format of the game. India have won 10 matches, while England have emerged victorious on 22 occasions so far.

England Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than England Women

England’s opening duo of Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt has struggled so far. The form of the latter has been very concerning for the home team but they are expected to back the duo. On the contrary, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana added 70-odd runs in the first game. Even though their partnership was broken early in the previous game, they look more settled compared to their counterparts. India are expected to have a better opening stand than England even in the third T20I.

England Women vs India Women T20i Kennington Oval, London England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.30 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.33 Bet Now!

England Women vs India Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s top batter

Unfortunately for England, the captain has to lead from the front with the bat in almost every game. Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 66 runs in the series opener but scored just 13 runs in the previous game. With 79 runs in two matches, Sciver-Brunt looks the best England batter at the moment and she can be backed to become the top batter for them in this game as well.

Shafali Verma to be India Women's top batter

Shafali Verma’s comeback hasn’t been memorable yet, but she is due for a big knock. She opens the innings and has a chance to go big in almost every game. Shafali is a match-winner if she gets going on her day and she will raring to score at least a half-century in the third T20I. Shafali can be backed to become the top batter for India in third T20I of the five-match series.

England Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be England Women’s top bowler

Lauren Bell has been at her absolute best in the first two matches of this series. She has picked up five wickets so far and is the second-highest wicket-taker, only behind India’s Shree Charani. Bell picked up three wickets inthe opening game and then followed it up with a spell of 2/17 in the previous game as well. The way she is bowling at the moment, Bell can certainly be expected to become the top bowler for England yet again in this game.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women's top bowler

Deepti Sharma opens the bowling for India and her off-spin keeps the batters guessing all the time. She is a veteran when it comes to white-ball cricket and is tough to get away with. In both matches so far, the all-rounder has bowled extremely well without much luck. She will be hoping to add a few more wickets to her tally in the third T20I and can be backed to become the top bowler for India.