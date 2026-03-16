Facts: A women’s T20I is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester for the first time since 2012.

England have never lost a five-match T20I series and their proud record is at stake in Manchester.

England Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

England are coming into this game after pulling off a win out of nowhere in the last game to stay alive in the series. In the absence of their star player and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, the hosts made it 1-2 and will be keen on levelling the series now. However, their batting remains a major concern following their collapse from a comfortable position.

Meanwhile, India will be rue a missed chance to seal the series in the previous game. They lost from a very comfortable position in the chase. However, they get yet another chance now, and the visitors will be eager to win this game. They have been the much better side in this series and Harmanpreet Kaur and her side will just have to continue what they’ve been doing well in the last few matches.

England’s chances of winning - 40%

India’s chances of winning - 60%

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England Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lauren Bell has been the highest wicket-taker for England in this series so far. She has picked up six wickets so far in three matches and has impressed many with her skills. In the previous game, she accounted for the massive scalp of Captain Kaur on the final ball when India needed six runs to win. Bell can be once again expected to pick up at least two wickets.

Deepti Sharma was at her best in the last game, picking up three wickets for just 27 runs in four overs. Overall, she has accounted for six scalps in this series and has been pretty much consistent with the ball conceding only 89 runs in 11 overs so far. Deepti can be backed to pick up at least one wicket in this game.

England Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

A women’s T20I is happening at Old Trafford in Manchester for the first time since 2012 when England defeated West Indies by 28 runs. All three matches of the series have witnessed the team batting first winning the match. With the summer at its peak in England, it is very much possible that the side winning the toss will bat first in Manchester.

Weather Report

It is expected to be partly cloudy in Manchester on July 9 (Wednesday). There is a 15% chance of rain coming down during the match time, but that shouldn’t worry both teams at all. The temperature is expected to be around 20-22 Degrees Celsius during the match.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont (C), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Dunkley Batter Danielle Wyatt Hodge All-Rounder Alice Capsey All-Rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Tammy Beaumont (C) Batter Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women lost the first two matches of the series, but they came back strongly in the third T20I to win the game.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Goud

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-Rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma All-Rounder Amanjot Kaur All-Rounder Sneh Rana All-Rounder Radha Yadav Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shree Charani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women are coming into this game after losing the previous T20I. But they won the first two matches of the series which should keep them in good stead.

England Women vs India Women Head to Head

England and India have faced each other in 33 matches in the shortest format of the game. India have won 10 matches, while England have emerged victorious on 23 occasions so far.

England Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than England Women

England’s opening duo of Sophie Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge added 137 runs together to finally return to form in the previous game. At the same time, India’s opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma also stitched 85 runs together. Consistency is the key at the top of the order and the visiting openers have it in them at the moment. India Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than England Women in this game.

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England Women vs India Women Top Batters

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge to be England Women’s top batter

Danielle Wyatt- Hodge returned to some much needed in the last game, scoring 66 runs off just 42 balls at a strike rate of 157.14. She also smacked seven fours and three sixes during her stay in the middle. Wyatt-Hodge will open the innings yet again in this match and will be expected to become the best England batter in this game.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women's top batter

Smriti Mandhana has been in sensational form with the bat in this series. She has scored 181 runs in just three matches so far at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 145.97. The southpaw will be key yet again for the visitors if they are to seal the series and will be expected to be the best India batter in the fourth T20I in Manchester.

England Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone is arguably the best bowler England have in their team. But she is having a tough time in this series. She has picked up only two wickets so far and has gone for 97 runs in 11 overs. However, the left-arm spinner seemed to have returned to her best in the last game, conceding only 24 runs and picking up a wicket in four overs. Ecclestone is expected to be the top bowler for the home team in this game at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Shree Charani to be India Women's top bowler

Leg-spinner Shree Charani continues to be a mystery spinner for England. She is the top wicket-taker of the series with 8 scalps to her name. The youngster has been economical as well, conceding only 83 runs in 11.5 overs so far. Charani can be backed to add more wickets to her tally and become the top bowler for India as the visitors aim to seal the series in Manchester on July 9 (Wednesday).