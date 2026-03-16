Facts: With 198 runs, Sophia Dunkley is the leading run scorer for England Women in 2025.

With 534 runs, Hayley Matthews was the leading run scorer for West Indies Women in 2024.

England Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

England Women have dominated this series thus far. After an underwhelming display against Australia Women in the last series, they seem to have found their footing in this series. England Women have been a far better side so far and would be hoping to seal the series 3-0.

West Indies Women headed into this series after an impressive win against Bangladesh Women in the last outing. So far in this series West Indies Women have been outclassed in all two games thus far. As per our calculations, England Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

England Women ’ chances of winning - 90%

West Indies Women’ chances of winning - 10%

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England Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sophia Dunkley was brilliant in the last series against Australia Women and has been sensational in the first two matches as she has scored 81 and 24 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Zaida James has struggled in this format since the beginning of 2024. She has had an underwhelming campaign thus far, in the last match she scored six which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Capsey Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Heather Knight Batter Amy Jones All-rounder Lauren Bell All-rounder Charlie Dean Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have been sensational in this series as they have won the first two games and have already sealed the series.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru (wk), Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Jahzara Claxton, Stafanie Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Qiana Joseph Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Zaida James Batter Realeanna Grimmond All-rounder Mandy Mangru Wicket-keeper Stafanie Taylor Batter Shabika Gajnabi All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Ashmini Munisar Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women head into this series after an impressive series win against Bangladesh women but they trail the series 2-0.

England Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head

England Women has dominated this fixture in the past against West Indies Women 21-9. They lead the series 2-0.

Head to Head

England Women: 21

West Indies Women: 09

England Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women

England Women and West Indies Women go head to head after both sides had contrasting results in the last series. England Women lost the last series against Australia Women 3-0 but have been sensational thus far as they have been dominant with both bat and the ball and have already won the series. West Indies Women had a great series against Bangladesh Women heading into this series. They have failed to show up thus far as they lost the opening game by eight wickets and in the last game once again they batting faltered as they were bowled out for 81 and England Women won the game with nine wickets to spare. We expect England to dominate once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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England Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Heather Knight to be England Women’ top batter

Heather Knight was sensational once again in the opening game as she scored 43 off 27 balls. So far in this calendar year knight has scored 144 runs and is one of the leading run scorers which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’ top batter

Hayley Matthews struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as she scored a brilliant century in the opening game of the series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

England Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Charlie Dean to be England Women’ top bowler

Charlie Dean bowled well once again in the last match against West Indies Women as she bagged two wickets. With six wickets thus far she is one of the leading wicket takers which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’ top bowler

Afy Fletcher only played one game in the last series against Bangladesh Women and she bagged two wickets. She has been one of the most consistent bowlers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win England Women England Women to win - 1.07 (PariMatch)

West Indies Women to win - 7.42 (PariMatch) England Women and West Indies Women have played two games thus far and in all three matches England Women have been the best team thus fat which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with England Women and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





