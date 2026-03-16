England Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction
ENG
90%
Chance of Winning
WI
10%
T20i
County Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 198 runs, Sophia Dunkley is the leading run scorer for England Women in 2025.
- With 534 runs, Hayley Matthews was the leading run scorer for West Indies Women in 2024.
England Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning
England Women have dominated this series thus far. After an underwhelming display against Australia Women in the last series, they seem to have found their footing in this series. England Women have been a far better side so far and would be hoping to seal the series 3-0.
West Indies Women headed into this series after an impressive win against Bangladesh Women in the last outing. So far in this series West Indies Women have been outclassed in all two games thus far. As per our calculations, England Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England Women ’ chances of winning - 90%
- West Indies Women’ chances of winning - 10%
England Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sophia Dunkley was brilliant in the last series against Australia Women and has been sensational in the first two matches as she has scored 81 and 24 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Zaida James has struggled in this format since the beginning of 2024. She has had an underwhelming campaign thus far, in the last match she scored six which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
West Indies Women Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be England Women
England Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
England Women News & Player List
England Women Player List
Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
Batter
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heather Knight
|
Batter
|
Amy Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Bell
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
England Women Team Form
England Women have been sensational in this series as they have won the first two games and have already sealed the series.
West Indies Women News & Player List
West Indies Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Realeanna Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru (wk), Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Jahzara Claxton, Stafanie Taylor
Predicted Playing XI
|
Qiana Joseph
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Zaida James
|
Batter
|
Realeanna Grimmond
|
All-rounder
|
Mandy Mangru
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Stafanie Taylor
|
Batter
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
All-rounder
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
All-rounder
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Ashmini Munisar
|
Bowler
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
West Indies Women Team Form
West Indies Women head into this series after an impressive series win against Bangladesh women but they trail the series 2-0.
England Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head
England Women has dominated this fixture in the past against West Indies Women 21-9. They lead the series 2-0.
Head to Head
England Women: 21
West Indies Women: 09
England Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds
England Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women
England Women and West Indies Women go head to head after both sides had contrasting results in the last series. England Women lost the last series against Australia Women 3-0 but have been sensational thus far as they have been dominant with both bat and the ball and have already won the series. West Indies Women had a great series against Bangladesh Women heading into this series. They have failed to show up thus far as they lost the opening game by eight wickets and in the last game once again they batting faltered as they were bowled out for 81 and England Women won the game with nine wickets to spare. We expect England to dominate once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
England Women vs West Indies Women
T20i
County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford
England Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters
Heather Knight to be England Women’ top batter
Heather Knight was sensational once again in the opening game as she scored 43 off 27 balls. So far in this calendar year knight has scored 144 runs and is one of the leading run scorers which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’ top batter
Hayley Matthews struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as she scored a brilliant century in the opening game of the series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
England Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers
Charlie Dean to be England Women’ top bowler
Charlie Dean bowled well once again in the last match against West Indies Women as she bagged two wickets. With six wickets thus far she is one of the leading wicket takers which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’ top bowler
Afy Fletcher only played one game in the last series against Bangladesh Women and she bagged two wickets. She has been one of the most consistent bowlers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England Women
- England Women to win - 1.07 (PariMatch)
- West Indies Women to win - 7.42 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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