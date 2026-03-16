Facts: With 124 runs, Natasha Miles is the leading run scorer for Hong Kong Women in 2025.

With 159 runs, Deepika Rasangika is the leading run scorer for Bahrain Women in 2025.

Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Chance of Winning

Hong Kong Women struggled in this format prior to this series as they had four defeats in the last five matches. The first two matches in this campaign was called off due to rain. In the last game against all odds Hong Kong Women beat Nepal Women by seven wickets and are currently fourth on the table.

Bahrain Women have struggled to make an impact in this format since they started playing international cricket as they have only managed four wins in 28 matches thus far. They have lost two of the three matches in this campaign. As per our calculations, Hong Kong Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong Women ’ chances of winning - 60%

Bahrain Women’ chances of winning - 40%

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Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shanzeen Shahzad has made a solid start in this calendar year as so far this season she has scored 113 runs in six matches. In the last game she was the top scorer which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Indu Barma has been brilliant for Bahrain Women in T20 format in this calendar year. So far this season she has scored 188 runs and is the second highest run scorer which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Hong Kong Women News & Player List

Hong Kong Women Player List

Kary Chan, Maryam Bibi, Natasha Miles(c), Betty Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung(w), Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill, Emma Lai, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad, Alison Siu, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shing Chan Dorothea, Kaur Mahekdeep

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Miles Batter Shanzeen Shahzad Batter Mariko Hill Batter Kary Chan All-rounder Hiu Ying Cheung Wicket-keeper Yasmin Daswani Batter Ruchitha Venkatesh All-rounder Shing Chan Dorothea All-rounder Kaur Mahekdeep Bowler Iqra Sahar Bowler Alison Siu Bowler

Hong Kong Women Team Form

Hong Kong Women’s first two games were called off due to rain but in the last game they beat Nepal Women and are currently fourth on the table.

Bahrain Women News & Player List

Bahrain Women Player List

Tharanga Gajanayake, Zayneb Fazil, Deepika Rasangika (c), Sana Butt (wk), Abeera Waris, Poorvaja Jagdeesha, Saee Parkhi, Rasika Rodrigo, Pavithra Shetty, Sadamali Bhakshala, Sara Vivek, Ashwini Govinda, Shruti Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Tharanga Gajanayake Batter Zayneb Fazil Batter Deepika Rasangika Batter Abeera Waris All-rounder Sana Butt Wicket-keeper Poorvaja Jagdeesha Batter Saee Parkhi All-rounder Rasika Rodrigo All-rounder Pavithra Shetty Bowler Sadamali Bhakshala Bowler Sara Vivek Bowler

Bahrain Women Team Form

Bahrain Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two defeats in three matches and are currently ninth on the table.

Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Head to Head

Hong Kong Women hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bahrain Women. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Hong Kong Women: 01

Bahrain Women: 00

Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Betting Odds

Hong Kong Women to have a better opening partnership than Bahrain Women

Hong Kong Women and Bahrain Women go head to head in what seems like a one sided game. Both teams headed into this tournament after disappointing results in the last few games. Bahrain Women have struggled to compete in this tournament as they have two defeats in three matches and are currently ninth on the table. They have already been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Hong Kong Women registered an impressive win against Nepal Women in the last game and another point in this game would seal a place in the semifinals. We expect Hong Kong Women to dominate the game and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Top Batters

Natasha Miles to be Hong Kong Women’ top batter

Natasha Miles did not have a great game in the last outing as she scored a duck in the last match. She has been a standout batter for Hong Kong Women in this calendar year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Deepika Rasangika to be Bahrain Women’ top batter

Deepika Rasangika was brilliant in the last game against Nepal Women as she scored 23 runs. With 159 runs, Rasangika is the leading run scorer for her side in this calendar year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong Women vs Bahrain Women Top Bowlers

Kary Chan to be Hong Kong Women’ top bowler

Kary Chan did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back her as she has been one of the most consistent bowlers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pavithra Shetty to be Bahrain Women’ top bowler

Pavithra Shetty had a stunning game in the last outing against Nepal Women as she bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Hong Kong Women Bahrain Women and Hong Kong Women squared off earlier in this campaign and the game was called off due to rain. Hong Kong Women have been a better side in this campaign which is why the bookmakers have sided with Hong Kong Women and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Hong Kong Women to win - XXX (Melbet) Bahrain Women to win - XXX (Melbet) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





