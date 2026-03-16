Facts: Harshit Rana was handed his T20I debut against England in Pune.

Three of the top four run scorers in the series so far are Indians with Jos Buttler the only English representative.

India vs England Chance of Winning

The Indian middle order came to the rescue in the previous game, stabilising the side after they had lost three wickets in the first two overs. They took the score to a respectable 181, which was defended well by the bowlers to complete the series win. The hosts will be eager to close the series with yet another win to establish their dominance over the visitors.

England couldn’t maximise the start their bowlers and batters gave them in either inning. They folded in the middle overs to lose the T20I series to begin their India tour. With nothing but pride to play for, we are expecting them to approach the final game of the series cautiously and not letting the advantage slip through their fingers by sticking to the basics.

India Chance of Winning - 64%

England Chance of Winning - 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Batsmen have made merry on the Wankhede wicket in the eight T20 international matches that the venue has seen. With an average score of 185 runs, it has historically been a batters’ dream. Only 92 wickets have fallen in 16 innings and hence, we’re expecting the batsmen to shine in the final T20 international of the series.

Parimatch is offering odds of 1.78 for fewer than 14.5 wickets to fall in the match. This goes well with the historic average at the venue of under 12 dismissals per game. With the bat, we are backing the series’ leading run scorer Abhishek Sharma to go big in the match. Odds of 1.85 on Parimatch for the left-hander to score more than 22.5 runs in the match seem pretty tempting to us.

Match Prediction Best Odds England to score fewer than 20.5 runs for the first wicket 1.86 Bet on Parimatch India’s opening stand to be broken before they reach 24 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Fewer than 14.5 wickets to fall in Wankhede 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

India vs England Match Toss Prediction

The Wankhede Stadium has slightly favoured teams that field first. Teams chasing have come out on top 5 times in 8 T20Is played at the venue. However, the last two matches played there saw India defend their total. We are expecting the captains to back recent history and bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

While the city of Mumbai could see a downpour early in the day, there is no forecast of rain in the evening. We should see a full game in slightly windy conditions and temperature in the late twenties.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson Batter Abhishek Sharma Allrounder Tilak Varma Allrounder Suryakumar Yadav Batter Rinku Singh Batter Shivam Dube Allrounder Hardik Pandya Allrounder Axar Patel Allrounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

India Team Form

India come into the match in great form, having won three matches and losing just once in the series so far. Prior to England’s visit, India had defeated South Africa 3-1 away from home.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Ben Duckett Batter Jos Buttler Batter Harry Brook Batter Liam Livingstone Allrounder Jacob Bethell Allrounder Brydon Carse Allrounder Jamie Overton Allrounder Jofra Archer Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Team Form

The English side were unable to stop India’s typical middle-over onslaught and suffered their third loss of the series in Pune. Prior to the tour to India, England had defeated West Indies 3-1 in the Caribbean islands.

India vs England Head to Head

England has faced India 28 times in the history of T20 cricket with the first match in the inaugural T20 World Cup, which the men in blue won. The English trail the Indians in the head-to-head record with 12 wins to their name.

Head to Head

India: 16

England: 12

Draw: 0

India vs England Betting Odds

Both teams’ openers to fail at the Wankhede Stadium

While the venue supports batters, the openers from both teams have been inconsistent so far. The Indian opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma has put together fewer than 20 runs in three of the last four matches. England, on the other hand, have one 50-run stand but have failed to reach double digits in the other three games. The opening partnership mark is set at 23.5 runs for India and 20.5 runs for England on Parimatch and odds of 1.85 each for the teams to fail to cross that mark seems like a decent bet to us considering their recent performances.

India vs England National teams Wankhede Stadium, null India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

India vs England Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be India’s top batsman

The leading run scorer of the tournament has delivered in all but one match so far. He has the highest individual score in a single match as well in the series so far with 79 in the opening game. He averages 36 runs per match and we’re expecting him to be the team’s best batter once again in favourable batting conditions.

Jos Buttler to be England’s top batsman

Jos Buttler is the only batsman from the English stable that has performed consistently so far. The top order batter is just 5 runs behind Abhishek Sharma in the list of the highest run scorers in the series. We are backing him to lead his team’s run scoring charts with the bat once again in Wankhede.

India vs England Top Bowlers

Harshit Rana to be India’s top bowler

Pace sensation Harshit Rana was brought into the side in the previous game and he delivered with three wickets on his debut. The 23-year-old stemmed the run flow in the second half of the English innings with regular wickets. He specialises in death bowling and hence, we are expecting him to claim a few wickets in Mumbai when batters try to go for the big hits.

Jamie Overton to be England’s top bowler

After disappointing in the first two games, Jamie Overton finally turned up in the previous two matches for England. The 30-year-old pacer returned with figures of 3/23 and 2/32 in Rajkot and Pune, respectively. Four of his five wickets in the last two games came in the death overs, where we are expecting him to be lethal once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India India to Win - 1.55 (Parimatch)

England to Win - 2.44 (Parimatch) India are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the fifth T20 as well after sealing the series win in exciting fashion in Pune. England still lack the consistency to bowl and bat well throughout the match and that is something that has cost them in this tour. We are going with the bookmakers and backing the hosts to extend the margin of victory in Mumbai. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





