Facts: India’s Tilak Varma was the leading batter in the previous series against South Africa with 280 runs in four innings.

England’s Saqib Mahmood was the top bowler of the last T20I tour against West Indies with nine wickets in four innings.

India vs England Chances of Winning

India’s previous T20I series was against South Africa and the former took a 3-1 triumph as the visiting nation. India and South Africa were tied 1-1 after the first two matches which put both teams on tenterhooks with two games remaining. However, India’s new-age T20I squad went absolutely hammer and tongs against the hosts, especially owing to Tilak Varma who scored two back-to-back unbeaten tons. The bowlers, too, made a huge impact as the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were responsible for leading the attack.

England, too, had a similar experience as they toured West Indies for their T20I series prior to this but they dominated from the beginning with three successive victories to seal the series. Both sides were almost evenly matched in terms of batting strength but England’s bowling prowess was vastly superior to that of the host nation. In the fourth match, West Indies pulled off a miraculous chase and bagged their first win of the series but it was too little, too late which hardly made a difference to their campaign, especially since the fifth and final match concluded without a result.

India chance of winning - 61%

England chance of winning - 39%

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India vs England Betting Tips

India to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have established themselves as the go-to opening duo for India’s new era in the T20Is and they have had enough time to bed in and make their partnership fruitful. The pair scored 73, 0, 0 and 24 runs against South Africa and their performance against Bangladesh prior to that was just about adequate in the format with scores of 23, 17 and 25 runs before the first dismissal. As they set out to play at home, India’s openers are primed to give England a run for their money.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

India vs England Toss Prediction

Eden Gardens provides a great track for the spinners to take center stage as the pitch starts to wear out. The average first innings score of 155 after 12 T20I matches on this surface is not a particularly formidable total, and the chasing side certainly have the advantage with seven wins. Both sides will vie to field first here in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

The match will progress uninterrupted by the weather as there is absolutely no hint of rain at Kolkata. With sunny conditions prevailing on match day, the temperature is expected to go up to 27 degrees Celsius.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Tilak Varma Batter Suryakumar Yadav (C) Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

India Team Form

India’s batters showed a slight inconsistency against South Africa at the start of the series but the bowlers remained the bulwarks throughout.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Ben Duckett Batter Jos Buttler (C) Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Harry Brook Batter Saqib Mahmood Bowler Jamie Overton All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler

England Team Form

England’s batters relied heavily on Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell during the series against West Indies. Their bowling effort, too, was dependent on Saqib Mahmood who did a majority of the work.

India vs England Head-to-Head

India have a slight edge over England in their head-to-head tally, having won 13 out of 24 fixtures to date.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

India - 13

England - 11

India vs England Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than England @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Phil Salt and Will Jacks had a tumultuous partnership in the T20I series versus West Indies and their consistency, or the lack thereof, puts England on the backfoot. In the four matches they played, the openers added 54, 14, 0 and 73 runs to the first wicket. Furthermore, since Will Jacks is not a part of the upcoming series, England will have to start over and find their footing with a new first partnership on foreign soil. This gives India the upper hand considering Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have opened together before, and they notched up totals of 73, 0, 0 and 24 against South Africa. Although their stability was also questionable, they have the chance to redeem themselves as they set foot on home turf this time.

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India vs England Best Batters

Tilak Varma to be India’s Best Batter

Tilak Varma made a mediocre start to India’s T20I series against South Africa as he scored 33 and 20 runs in the first two matches. However, he brought out the big guns and absolutely decimated the opposition, having amassed 107* and 120* runs in the final two games of the series. Naturally, he ended up as the team’s top batter with 280 runs in four innings and he is expected to emerge as their standout batter once again.

Phil Salt to be England’s Best Batter

In the T20I series against West Indies, Phil Salt went guns blazing to score a century and a half-century with 103 and 55 runs. Although his consistency could have been improved, he still emerged as England’s top run scorer by quite a margin, having garnered 162 runs in four innings. Averaging at 54.00 in the tournament, he is relied upon to come out on top this time around, too.

India vs England Best Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be India’s Best Bowler

Varun Chakravarthy led the charge for India’s bowling against South Africa and he was in a league of his own during the T20I series. He picked up a total of 13 wickets in four innings along with an outstanding bowling average of 11.50. Moreover, he achieved a fifer in the series and consistently toppled wickets in every match, making him the top choice for the upcoming fixture as well.

Saqib Mahmood to be England’s Best Bowler

Saqib Mahmood turned out to be the most dependable bowler for England in the series against West Indies where he took nine wickets across four innings, coupled with a brilliant average of 10.55. His four-wicket haul in the first outing of the series was his best performance but he kept up the momentum which makes him a top contender against India.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India India to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)

England to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch) India and England are both, undoubtedly, incredibly dominant teams and the strength they have shown will make the upcoming series a close contest. Both the sides enter this series on the back of a 3-1 victory in their previous T20I series but regardless, India are favored by the bookmakers since they are the home team and they also have two additional victories over England in their head-to-head tally so far. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





