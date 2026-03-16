Facts: Abhishek Sharma, India’s opener, stands as the leading batter of the T20I series with 79 runs in one innings.

England’s Jos Buttler is the second leading batter of the tournament with 68 runs in the first match.

India vs England Chances of Winning

India were favored to take victory against England right from the start and they only solidified their position after electing to field first. Employing a primarily spin-focused bowling attack along with medium pacers, India’s bowlers were able to demolish England’s batters early in the innings. Both of the visitor’s openers, Phil Salt and Ben Duckett, did not leave a mark at all as they were dismissed for virtually nothing on the board. Skipper Jos Buttler came in at one-down and stabilized the innings with a 68-run knock. However, to his dismay, he did not find support from any other batter in the team. Their entire lineup came crashing down and they ended up with 132 runs to defend. While Varun Chakravarthy led the bowling efforts for India with a three-wicket haul, all the bowlers pitched in and helped bundle out the opposition.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma kicked off the chase with a 41-run opening partnership before the former departed for 26. Abhishek Sharma single-handedly did half the work for India as he notched up a whopping 79 runs, out of which 68 runs were scored from boundaries alone. Tilak Varma helped the opener achieve this feat by supporting his innings, and remained not out on 19 to get India over the line. England’s Jofra Archer was the only bowler who gave the home side a tough spell to face and took two wickets within the same over, but India still achieved a seven-wicket victory to kick off the series.

India chance of winning - 70%

England chance of winning - 30%

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India vs England Betting Tips

India to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

India’s openers, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, have the edge against England’s bowlers since they get to play on home turf and are more familiar with the conditions. In the first match between the sides, the duo added 41 runs to the first wicket and gave England’s bowlers a run for their money. The visitors found it challenging to dismiss India’s first partnership and it is expected to remain that way for the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery England Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

India vs England Toss Prediction

MA Chidambaram Stadium is primarily a batting surface and even though as few as nine T20I matches have been played here, the teams batting first have a clear advantage with six victories. So far, the average first innings score of 150 is rather low but since it is defendable on this track, the toss winning skipper will want to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests favorable conditions at Chennai with a negligible 5% chance of precipitation and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius. Mostly sunny skies will make it conducive for the match to progress without disruptions.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Tilak Varma Batter Suryakumar Yadav (C) Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

India Team Form

The batters and bowlers pulled their weight equally in the first match and did not allow England to make up any ground whatsoever.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Ben Duckett Batter Jos Buttler (C) Batter Harry Brook Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Mark Wood Bowler

England Team Form

England’s entire lineup failed to withstand the pressure and the batters were particularly terrible since their contribution was hardly worth anything, save for Jos Buttler’s innings.

India vs England Head-to-Head

India demonstrated their prowess over England with a victory in the previous match, putting the former at an advantage with three additional wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 25

India - 14

England - 11

India vs England Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than England @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

In the first game of the ongoing series, Phil Salt was out of the picture very early in the innings, having been out on a three-ball duck. Although his partnership with Ben Duckett had the potential to be better, the wicket-keeper batter failed to make a mark and the team ended up without a first wicket stand. India’s openers were much more prolific in the previous game as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma piled on 41 runs before the former was dismissed. Considering the fact that India’s batters have the upper hand on home soil and they made sure to avail the advantage, the bookmakers are confident that this newly-established opening pair will do wonders for the team in the upcoming fixture, too.

India vs England T20i MA Chidambaram Stadium India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.452 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.75 Bet Now!

India vs England Best Batters

Tilak Varma to be India’s Best Batter

Tilak Varma did not get much of a chance to showcase his power-hitting in the last match as he played second fiddle to Abhishek Sharma’s innings. He remained not out on 19 and helped score the winning runs for the team. Nevertheless, he was unbeatable in the previous series against South Africa, having amassed 280 runs in four innings, and has the potential to outdo the others this time around.

Jos Buttler to be England’s Best Batter

Jos Buttler was the only player from England who showed up for the team and played a consequential innings; in the last match versus India, he scored a half-century with 68 runs no one else came close. During the previous T20I series against West Indies, the skipper was among the top batters with 125 runs in four innings. He is expected to come out on top once again.

India vs England Best Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be India’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous encounter, Varun Chakravarthy emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker with three wickets in four innings along with an impressive economy rate of 5.75. He has displayed a remarkable level of consistency, considering he was the team’s top bowler against South Africa with 12 wickets in four innings and a stellar average of 11.50. He continues to be relied upon for the next game.

Jofra Archer to be England’s Best Bowler

Jofra Archer was England’s best bowler in the first game against India where his four-over spell yielded two wickets. He also ended up with an economy rate of 5.25 and an excellent bowling average of 10.50. Given his consistency, he remains the top choice for the second fixture as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India India to win @ 1.43 (Parimatch)

England to win @ 2.74 (Parimatch) India had a two-win lead over England in their head-to-head tally prior to the start of the tour but they only extended their existing advantage with another victory. Moreover, India’s dominance got them the win on merit as they managed to bowl out England’s squad for a low total. With a 1-0 lead in the series, India will be backed to come out on top once again in the second match. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





