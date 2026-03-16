Facts: England’s captain, Jos Buttler, is now the leading run scorer of the tour with 113 runs in two innings.

India’s Varun Chakravarthy remains the top wicket-taker of the series with five wickets in two innings.

India vs England Chances of Winning

India achieved a sensational statement win in the first T20I fixture at Eden Gardens where they were asked to field first. This was not much of a challenge for the hosts who managed to keep England down to 132, having bowled them out in the final over. Skipper Jos Buttler’s 68 was the only praiseworthy performance and the others had a tough time facing India’s relentless bowling attack. Varun Chakravarthy was particularly difficult to go up against and his three-wicket haul ensured that England did not gain an inch. The chase was rather easy for India who did not have much of a task on their hands, and opener Abhishek Sharma went guns blazing to secure a 79-run knock. With half the work done by him, the home side were able to make it over the line with seven wickets to spare.

The second match at Chennai was quite similar but this time, India elected to field first and put England under immense pressure. Although England had enough firepower to score 165, they were nine wickets down and once again, it was Jos Buttler who top-scored with 45. India’s chase did not go as swimmingly as they would have hoped but Tilak Varma’s remarkable 72-run unbeaten half-century took the hosts to victory. India made it two for two with a two-wicket triumph.

India chance of winning - 69%

England chance of winning - 31%

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India vs England Betting Tips

England to score under 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Phil Salt and Ben Duckett’s partnership has been absolutely disastrous to say the least in the ongoing series. After the former was out on a three-ball duck in the first game which resulted in a zero-run partnership, they scored six runs together before the first dismissal in the previous encounter. Salt and Duckett have averages of 2.00 and 3.50, respectively, in the series thus far and they are not expected to do any better at the third time of asking against India.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

India vs England Toss Prediction

A total of five T20I matches have been hosted at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium so far, out of which three were won by the teams batting first. The track is batting-friendly and the average first innings score of 189 makes it favorable for high-scoring totals. The toss winning skipper of the next match will also be inclined to bat first and hold the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather forecast at Rajkot suggests mostly sunny skies with a minimal 10% possibility of rain. The temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Tilak Varma Batter Suryakumar Yadav (C) Batter Dhruv Jurel Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

India Team Form

India has an incredibly balanced squad with the batters and bowlers pitching in equally. They are nearly invincible at the moment and have the potential to beat England once again.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Ben Duckett Batter Jos Buttler (C) Batter Harry Brook Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jamie Smith Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Brydon Carse Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Mark Wood Bowler

England Team Form

England is in dire need of a revamped batting lineup since they are entirely dependent on Jos Buttler. The bowlers have not been given enough to wiggle room to make an impact against the Indian batters.

India vs England Head-to-Head

India have further removed themselves from England’s clutches with a victory in the previous game as well, giving them a four-win lead.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 26

India - 15

England - 11

India vs England Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than England @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Both Phil Salt and Ben Duckett have not reached double digit scores on an individual level and their partnership has completely fallen flat in the series so far. In two matches, the pair posted opening totals of 6 and 0, and wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt was the first to lose his wicket both times. India’s first partnership also took a hit in the last game but they managed to outperform England in both games, considering the openers added 15 and 41 runs to the first wicket. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are in much better shape, making them the favorite opening duo for the upcoming match.

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India vs England Best Batters

Tilak Varma to be India’s Best Batter

The prediction for the previous match panned out as expected since Tilak Varma was India’s leading batter against England, having scored an unbeaten 72. He also played a supportive knock of 19* in the first match of the series and stands as India’s top run scorer with 91 runs, making him the top choice for the next encounter as well.

Jos Buttler to be England’s Best Batter

Amidst England’s batting struggle, Jos Buttler has been a linchpin for the team with a total of 113 runs in two innings so far. As predicted, he was the top scorer on both occasions, having scored 68 runs in the first match and 45 runs in the second game. The skipper is averaging at 56.50 in the current tournament and he continues to be the top pick to be their standout batter.

India vs England Best Bowlers

Brydon Carse to be England’s Best Bowler

Brydon Carse took part in his first match of the series in the previous outing against India where he emerged as the top bowler. In four overs, he captured three wickets with an excellent economy rate of 7.25. With an exceptional bowling average of 9.66 in the tournament, he is expected to lead the way once again.

Varun Chakravarthy to be India’s Best Bowler

Varun Chakravarthy was the joint highest wicket-taker for India in the second T20I where his four-over spell yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 9.50. After two innings, he is the leading bowler for the team with five wickets under his belt along with an outstanding average of 12.20. He remains the leading choice to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India India to win @ 1.44 (Parimatch)

England to win @ 2.80 (Parimatch) England’s batters have been a complete let-down in the series so far. Barring their captain, Jos Buttler, not a single other player has even reached a cumulative total of 50. Their bowling unit is stacked with the likes of Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood but they have not been able to capitalize against India, and the scores they are tasked with to defend are not enough. This puts them at a massive disadvantage against India whose batters and bowlers alike are dominant on home soil. For the third match, India is expected to seal the T20I series against England. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





