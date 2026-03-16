Ireland vs England Match Prediction
IRL
7%
Chance of Winning
ENG
93%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Odi
The Village, Dublin
Facts:
- With 66 runs, Harry Tector is the leading run scorer for Ireland in this calendar year.
- With 417 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.
Ireland vs England Chance of Winning
Ireland headed into this series after struggling to make an impact in the T20 format in this calendar year. They went head to head against Zimbabwe back in Feb and lost the series 1-0 and then in the last match they struggled against West Indies as they lost the game by 62 runs. Ireland are winless in the last four matches.
England struggled early on in this format as they lost the series against India but since then they have managed four wins in the last five matches which includes a series win against West Indies. In the last match, they beat South Africa by 146 runs. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Ireland’ chances of winning - 07%
- England’ chances of winning - 93%
Ireland vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ross Adair has been one of the most consistent batters for Ireland over the years. He was brilliant in the last match against West Indies as he scored 48 off 36 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jos Buttler has been the standout batter for England in this format as he has been consistent and with 417 runs, he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Ireland Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5
England Opening Partnership to be Under 29.5
Best Opening Partnership to be England
Ireland vs England Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Dublin during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Ireland News & Player List
Ireland Player List
Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neil, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batter
|
Ross Adair
|
Batter
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Gareth Delany
|
Batter
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Dockrell
|
Batter
|
Graham Hume
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Humphreys
|
All-rounder
|
Ben White
|
Bowler
|
Barry McCarthy
|
Bowler
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland headed into this game after struggling to make an impact thus far as they are winless in the last four matches.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Scott Currie, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
Batter
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Sonny Baker
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England head into this series with an impressive win against South Africa, they drew the series 1-1.
Ireland vs England Head to Head
England are unbeaten in this fixture against Ireland 1-0. Both sides went head to head back in 2022 and England won the game.
Head to Head
Ireland: 00
England: 01
Ireland vs England Betting Odds
England to have a better opening partnership than Ireland
Ireland and England go head to head in what seems like one sided series for the neutrals. Both teams have struggled to make an impact in T20i in this calendar year. Ireland would be hoping to register their first win in this calendar year as so far they are winless in the four matches and have lost the series against Zimbabwe and West Indies. On the other hand, England head into this series after a 1-1 draw against South Africa, the last game was called off due to rain. England are unbeaten in this fixture and we expect England bowlers to dominate this game, England will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Ireland vs England
Odi
The Village, Dublin, null
Ireland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Ireland vs England Top Batters
Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter
Harry Tector has been the standout batter for Ireland in this format as he has been consistent and with 66 runs in two matches, he is the leading run scorer in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Phil Salt to be England’ top batter
Phil Salt has been brilliant for England in T20 format, so far he has scored 224 runs in seven matches and in the last match he scored a brilliant century against South Africa which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ireland vs England Top Bowlers
Craig Young to be Ireland’ top bowler
Craig Young did not play the last game against West Indies but we expect him to start in this series as so far this year he has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler
Adil Rashid struggled to make an impact in the South Africa series but we expect him to bounce back as with 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- Ireland to win - 7.92 (PariMatch)
- England to win - 1.08 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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