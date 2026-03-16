Facts: With 127 runs, Harry Tector is the leading run scorer for Ireland in this calendar year.

With 445 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.

Ireland vs England Chance of Winning

Ireland’s struggles continued in the opening game of the season as their bowlers failed to show up in the match. Ireland batted first in the game and they posted 196 runs in 20 overs. England managed to chase the target in the 18th overs. With the defeat in the opening game, Ireland are now winless in the last five matches.

England have struggled for consistency in this format in this calendar year but have been brilliant in the last few matches as they are unbeaten in the last three games. England dominated the opening game and lead the series 1-0. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

Ireland’ chances of winning - 06%

England’ chances of winning - 94%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Ireland vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ross Adair has been one of the most consistent batters for Ireland over the years. He scored 48 against West Indies and then in the last match he scored 26 off 25 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has been the standout batter for England in this format as he has been consistent and with 445 runs, he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership to be Over 30.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England 1.40 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Dublin during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Jordan Neill

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Stirling Batter Ross Adair Batter Harry Tector Batter George Dockrell Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Curtis Campher Batter Gareth Delany All-rounder Matthew Humphreys All-rounder Graham Hume Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0. They are unbeaten in each of the last five matches.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Sonny Baker, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Jordan Cox

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Tom Banton Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Will Jacks Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

England Team Form

England dominated the opening game of the season and took an early lead in this series. They have one defeat in the last seven matches.

Ireland vs England Head to Head

England are unbeaten in this fixture against Ireland 2-0. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and England won the game.

Head to Head

Ireland: 00

England: 02

Ireland vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Ireland

Ireland and England go head to head in the second match of this series after an entertaining opening fixture which was predominantly dominated by the batters as we saw almost 400 runs in the game which made this a great watch for the neutrals. England did not have a great start to the year but have been in great touch recently as they head into this game after just one defeat in the last seven matches and are a win away from sealing the series win against Ireland who have struggled to make an impact in this format. Ireland are winless in the last five matches, they batted well in the first game but had no answer to England batter onslaught as England had an opening partnership of 74 runs and We expect England openers to once again dominate the game and have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Ireland vs England T20i The Village, Dublin, null Ireland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.04 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.07 Bet Now!

Ireland vs England Top Batters

Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter

Harry Tector was outstanding in the opening game as he scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer for his side. With 127 runs, he has scored the most runs for Ireland in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phil Salt to be England’ top batter

Phil Salt continued his excellent form in the last match against Ireland as he scored 89 off 46 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. Salt has scored a century and a fifty in the last two innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ireland vs England Top Bowlers

Craig Young to be Ireland’ top bowler

Craig Young did not have a great game in the last outing but was still economical in the match. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid struggled to make an impact in the South Africa series but we expect him to bounce back as with 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.