Ireland vs England Match Prediction
IRL
6%
Chance of Winning
ENG
94%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20i
The Village, Dublin
Facts:
- With 127 runs, Harry Tector is the leading run scorer for Ireland in this calendar year.
- With 445 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.
Ireland vs England Chance of Winning
Ireland’s struggles continued in the opening game of the season as their bowlers failed to show up in the match. Ireland batted first in the game and they posted 196 runs in 20 overs. England managed to chase the target in the 18th overs. With the defeat in the opening game, Ireland are now winless in the last five matches.
England have struggled for consistency in this format in this calendar year but have been brilliant in the last few matches as they are unbeaten in the last three games. England dominated the opening game and lead the series 1-0. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Ireland’ chances of winning - 06%
- England’ chances of winning - 94%
Ireland vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ross Adair has been one of the most consistent batters for Ireland over the years. He scored 48 against West Indies and then in the last match he scored 26 off 25 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jos Buttler has been the standout batter for England in this format as he has been consistent and with 445 runs, he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Ireland Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
England Opening Partnership to be Over 30.5
Best Opening Partnership to be England
Ireland vs England Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in Dublin during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Ireland News & Player List
Ireland Player List
Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Jordan Neill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batter
|
Ross Adair
|
Batter
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
George Dockrell
|
Batter
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Curtis Campher
|
Batter
|
Gareth Delany
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Humphreys
|
All-rounder
|
Graham Hume
|
Bowler
|
Barry McCarthy
|
Bowler
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0. They are unbeaten in each of the last five matches.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Sonny Baker, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Jordan Cox
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
Batter
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England dominated the opening game of the season and took an early lead in this series. They have one defeat in the last seven matches.
Ireland vs England Head to Head
England are unbeaten in this fixture against Ireland 2-0. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and England won the game.
Head to Head
Ireland: 00
England: 02
Ireland vs England Betting Odds
England to have a better opening partnership than Ireland
Ireland and England go head to head in the second match of this series after an entertaining opening fixture which was predominantly dominated by the batters as we saw almost 400 runs in the game which made this a great watch for the neutrals. England did not have a great start to the year but have been in great touch recently as they head into this game after just one defeat in the last seven matches and are a win away from sealing the series win against Ireland who have struggled to make an impact in this format. Ireland are winless in the last five matches, they batted well in the first game but had no answer to England batter onslaught as England had an opening partnership of 74 runs and We expect England openers to once again dominate the game and have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Ireland vs England
T20i
The Village, Dublin, null
Ireland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Ireland vs England Top Batters
Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter
Harry Tector was outstanding in the opening game as he scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer for his side. With 127 runs, he has scored the most runs for Ireland in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Phil Salt to be England’ top batter
Phil Salt continued his excellent form in the last match against Ireland as he scored 89 off 46 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. Salt has scored a century and a fifty in the last two innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ireland vs England Top Bowlers
Craig Young to be Ireland’ top bowler
Craig Young did not have a great game in the last outing but was still economical in the match. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler
Adil Rashid struggled to make an impact in the South Africa series but we expect him to bounce back as with 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- Ireland to win - 9.15 (PariMatch)
- England to win - 1.06 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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