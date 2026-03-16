Facts: With 127 runs, Harry Tector is the leading run scorer for Ireland in this calendar year.

With 445 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.

Ireland vs England Chance of Winning

Ireland’s struggles have continued in this series as they failed to show up in the opening game. Ireland opted to bat first in the game and they batted well as Ireland scored 196 runs in 20 overs. England managed to chase the target in the 18th overs and took a 1-0 lead in this series.

England struggled early on this year as they lost the series against India but have managed to turn things around as they have just one defeat in the last eight matches. England would be hoping to seal the series in the upcoming game. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

Ireland’ chances of winning - 07%

England’ chances of winning - 93%

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Ireland vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ross Adair has been one of the most consistent batters for Ireland over the years. He scored 48 against West Indies and then in the last match he scored 26 off 25 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has been the standout batter for England in this format as he has been consistent and with 445 runs, he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England 1.45 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Dublin during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 13C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 5C.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Jordan Neill

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Stirling Batter Ross Adair Batter Harry Tector Batter George Dockrell Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Curtis Campher Batter Gareth Delany All-rounder Matthew Humphreys All-rounder Graham Hume Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0. They are unbeaten in each of the last six matches.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Sonny Baker, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Jordan Cox

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Tom Banton Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Will Jacks Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

England Team Form

England dominated the opening game of the season and took an early lead in this series. They have one defeat in the last eight matches.

Ireland vs England Head to Head

England are unbeaten in this fixture against Ireland 2-0. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and England won the game.

Head to Head

Ireland: 00

England: 02

Ireland vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Ireland

Ireland and England go head to head in the final match of this series after the last game was called off due to rain. In the opening match we saw both side’s batters dominate the game as almost 400 runs were scored in the game making it a great watch for the neutrals. England did not have a great start to the year but have been in great touch recently as they head into this game after just one defeat in the last eight matches and are a win away from sealing the series win against Ireland who have struggled to make an impact in this format. Ireland are winless in the last six matches, they batted well in the first game but had no answer to England batter onslaught as England had an opening partnership of 74 runs and We expect England openers to once again dominate the game and have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Ireland vs England Top Batters

Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter

Harry Tector was outstanding in the opening game as he scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer for his side. With 127 runs, he has scored the most runs for Ireland in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phil Salt to be England’ top batter

Phil Salt continued his excellent form in the last game against Ireland as he scored 89 off 46 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. Salt has scored a century and a fifty in the last two innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ireland vs England Top Bowlers

Craig Young to be Ireland’ top bowler

Craig Young did not have a great game in the last outing but was still economical in the match. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid struggled to make an impact in the South Africa series but we expect him to bounce back as with 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.