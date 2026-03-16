Facts: Ireland last played a T20I in February 2025.

The West Indies are not in great form in the shortest format of the game. They lost their last three T20Is against England.

Ireland vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Ireland are playing the shortest format of the game for the first time since February when they faced Zimbabwe. They will face the West Indies at home in the three-match series now. The ODI series played in the last month ended at 1-1, and Ireland will be hopeful of beating the Caribbean in the shortest form as well.

West Indies didn’t have a great time in the recently concluded white-ball series against England. They lost all six matches - three ODIs and three T20Is - and will be desperate to get a few wins under their belt against Ireland. However, they recently lost to Ireland in the first ODI last month, and will need to be at their best.

Ireland’s chances of winning - 27%

West Indies' chances of winning - 73%

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Ireland vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Paul Stirling is the captain of Ireland and is a veteran of 150 T20I matches. He has amassed 3656 runs in this format so far at a strike rate of 134.70 with a century and 24 fifties to his name. Stirling will open the innings and will look to take on the bowlers early on. You can expect him to score at least 20 runs in the first T20I.

Sherfane Rutherford was recently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Gujarat Titans. He fared decently there and also did well against England across ODIs and T20Is. The left-handed batter likes to take the bowlers on from ball one. In 31 T20Is so far, he has scored 437 runs at a strike rate of 138.73 and can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this match.

Ireland vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Civil Services Cricket Club in Belfast will host all three T20Is of this series. With this being the start of the series, the pitch is expected to be a good one to bat on. However, the average first innings score in 31 T20 matches at the venue is 124. Having said that, Bangladesh posted 190 runs against Ireland, which is the highest total at the venue. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is not promising in Belfast on Thursday (June 12). Rain is predicted for the entire day, and there is around a 50-55% chance ofthe heavens opening up even during the match time. One shouldn’t be surprised if this match is abandoned due to rain. The weather is expected to be around 14-16 Degrees Celsius.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Benjamin White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Stirling (C) Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper Harry Tector Batter Curtis Campher All-Rounder George Dockrell All-Rounder Gareth Delany All-Rounder Mark Adair Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Craig Young Bowler Benjamin White Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland lost the previous T20I series against Zimbabwe by 1-0. They last won a T20I against South Africa back in September 2024.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jyd Goolie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Johnson Charles Batter Shai Hope (C) Wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Rovman Powell Bowler Romario Shepherd All-Rounder Jason Holder All-Rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

The West Indies are not in great form at the moment in the shortest format. They are coming into this series after losing their last three T20Is.

Ireland vs West Indies Head to Head

Ireland and the West Indies have faced each other in eight T20Is so far. Both teams have won and lost three matches each.

Ireland vs West Indies Betting Odds

Ireland to have a better opening partnership thanthe West Indies

27, 0, 18 - These were the opening partnerships for the West Indies against England. Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles never got going in the last three T20Is. Their form continues to be under scrutiny, and with so much weather around, there will be help for the fast bowlers. It is unlikely that the two batters will score much together in this game as well. On the other hand, Ireland have a fresh opening pair of Stirling and Tucker who can take the game on and have nothing to lose. Ireland are expected to have a better opening partnership than the West Indies in this game.

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Ireland vs West Indies Top Batters

Lorcan Tucker to be Ireland’s top batter

Lorcan Tucker is a decent player when it comes to the shortest format of the game. He will open the innings with his skipper, Paul Stirling. With the fielding restrictions for the first six overs, Tucker is expected to go for runs from the word go. He has played 77 T20Is so far and scored 1363 runs at a strike rate of 123.08 with nine fifties to his name. Tucker can be expected to be the top batter for Ireland.

Shai Hope to be West Indies' top batter

Shai Hope was the second-highest run-scorer for the West Indies in the T20I series against England. He scored 97 runs in three matches while batting at three and scored runs at a strike rate of almost 135. Hope is the captain of the team and will have to step up with the openers not being in great form. Hence, Hope is expected to be the top batter for the West Indies in this game.

Ireland vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Barry McCarthy to be Ireland’s top bowler

Barry McCarthy was the best bowler for Ireland in the preceding ODI series between the two teams. He picked up nine wickets in three matches at an average of 22.22 and troubled most of the Caribbean batters during his spell. McCarthy can pick crucial wickets during his four-over spell and for the same reason, can be backed to be the top bowler for Ireland.

Romario Shepherd to be West Indies' top bowler

Romario Shepherd took the new ball for the West Indies during the T20I series against England. He picked up early wickets as well at times and returned with three wickets in as many matches. Shepherd can pick up wickets for the Caribbean team and surprise the opposition. He is expected to be the top bowler for the West Indies in this match.