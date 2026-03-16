Facts: Ireland’s Barry McCarthy was the top wicket-taker of the three-match ODI series against West Indies with eight wickets in three innings.

West Indies’ Keacy Carty was the top run scorer of the ODI series with 278 runs in three innings.

Ireland vs West Indies Chances of Winning

Ireland and West Indies are coming into this series on the back of a 1-1 ODI series, and it was the former who took victory in the first encounter. Having batted first, the hosts posted 303 runs on the board where opener Andy Balbirnie led the onslaught with a whopping 112-run knock. Harry Tector and Paul Stirling also made valuable contributions as they scored 56 and 54 runs, respectively. They had a competitive total to defend and the bowlers managed to keep West Indies at bay by restricting the latter to 179; Roston Chase’s 55 was the only noteworthy score from the innings and the visitors faced a 124-run thrashing.

However, West Indies did not take this lying down as they avenged themselves in the following match by batting first and piling on a monumental 385-run target. Keacy Carty’s daddy hundred with 170 runs was rather helpful and he was followed by Shai Hope and Justin Greaves, having scored 75 and 50 runs, respectively. This time, it was Ireland who struggled in the chase and ended up falling short by 197 runs via the DLS method.

Ireland chance of winning - 45%

West Indies chance of winning - 55%

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Ireland vs West Indies Betting Tips

Ireland to score low before first dismissal

In their previous ODI series versus West Indies, Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling led Ireland from the front and although they managed to set up a 106-run stand in the first match, their partnership quickly took a downward course as they added a mere three runs to the first wicket in the following game. Further, in the T20I series they played against Zimbabwe prior to this tournament, Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker scored a measly six runs together in their sole completed match. They are not expected to make any headway against West Indies’ bowlers in the next fixture.

Ireland vs West Indies Toss Prediction

Bready Cricket Club has hosted 18 T20I matches so far where the teams batting first have the advantage with nine victories while those chasing have five wins to their credit. Moreover, the average first innings score of 134 is extremely low and tough to defend, making batting first the top priority in the next encounter.

Weather Report

With a forecast for light rain and a 25% chance of precipitation, the match at Magheramason might be interrupted by the weather. The temperature is expected to remain around 18 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Jordan Neill, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Thomas Mayes, Mark Adair, Ben White, Graham Hume.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling (C) Batter Mark Adair All-rounder Harry Tector All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper George Dockrell All-rounder Andy McBrine All-rounder Barry McCarthy Bowler Liam McCarthy Bowler Graham Hume All-rounder Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland have a powerful bowling unit but the batters are suspect at the moment, considering their inconsistency. Their series against Zimbabwe was a disaster, too, as they lost their only completed T20I match by a margin of three wickets.

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde.

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Johnson Charles Batter Shai Hope (C) Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Rovman Powell Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies lost all three T20Is in their bilateral series against England but their batting strength still puts them at an advantage against Ireland.

Ireland vs West Indies Head-to-Head

In the eight T20I matches between Ireland and West Indies, each of the teams took three victories while the remaining two matches ended without results.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 8

Ireland - 3

West Indies - 3

No Result - 2

Ireland vs West Indies Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Ireland

Ireland showcased polarizing performance in the previous ODI series against West Indies where the openers, Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, added 3 and 109 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, West Indies’ Brandon King and Evin Lewis were unable to get past single digit totals with four and three runs in the two ODI matches. Although Ireland’s opening wicket appears more powerful, their mammoth stand against West Indies was an outlier and the visitors are expected to achieve a better first partnership in the final T20I fixture.

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Ireland vs West Indies Best Batters

Andy Balbirnie to be Ireland’s Best Batter

Andy Balbirnie emerged as Ireland’s leading run scorer in the ODI series against West Indies with 115 runs in two innings, including a 112-run century. In his T20I career spanning 106 innings, he has amassed 2392 runs with 12 half-centuries and an average of 23.45, and he is the top choice to be the team’s leading batter.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ Best Batter

In the previous ODI series against Ireland, Shai Hope was the third leading batter for the team with 126 runs in three innings which included a 75-run half-century and an average of 42.00. In the last T20I series against England, he was among the top batters for West Indies with 97 runs in three innings. Along with an average of 32.33, he is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Ireland vs West Indies Best Bowlers

Barry McCarthy to be Ireland’s Best Bowler

Barry McCarthy was the top wicket-taker for Ireland during their previous ODI series versus West Indies, having captured a total of eight wickets in three innings with an exceptional average of 22.22. He also has 56 wickets in 56 T20I innings so far, and remains the favorite to be their top bowler against West Indies.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Alzarri Joseph was tied as the leading bowler for West Indies in the last ODI series against Ireland with three wickets in three innings. He has a stellar record in the T20Is with 57 wickets in 40 innings and a brilliant average of 24.05 which makes him the top contender against Ireland in the next game.