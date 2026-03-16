Facts: Ireland Women’s Orla Prendergast is the top batter of the series with 80 runs in two innings.

Pakistan Women’s skipper, Fatima Sana, is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with five wickets in two innings.

Pakistan Women have a 15-6 record against Ireland Women in the T20Is so far.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

The first T20I between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women in the series was a close match where the latter chose to field first and restricted the hosts 142 runs. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Amy Hunter top-scored with 37 runs and although the bowlers had a tough time ahead, they managed to curtail the opposition well. Pakistan Women’s entire batting lineup came crashing down as they inched closer to the target, and they were eventually limited to 139/9 by the end of the innings. They ended up losing by a razor thin margin of 11 runs.

The visitors were better with the bat in the second match of the tournament where they were asked to bat first, having scored 168 runs. The top five batters were the ones who helped the team post a competent score with Shawaal Zulfiqar’s 33 and Natalia Pervaiz’s 31 as the top scores of the innings. However, this was not enough to keep Ireland Women at bay as Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany led the onslaught with 51 and 42 runs, respectively. Rebecca Stokell’s unbeaten 34 was also helpful and the team were able to chase down the target with four wickets to spare.

Ireland Women chance of winning - 46%

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 54%

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Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

In the present series, Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis are struggling to find their feet which has affected Ireland Women’s first wicket. They added 13 and 18 runs to the first wicket in the last two matches but were significantly more destructive against Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women prior to this. They scored 96, 14 and 39 runs against Zimbabwe while having secured totals of 55, 34 and 16 runs against Bangladesh Women. Despite having hit a snag, they are expected to bring the big guns to the final and put on a big score against Pakistan Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Women Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

The teams chasing have a massive upper hand at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground with seven wins in eight T20I matches so far, and the teams batting and fielding first share a 1-1 record in the current series. Moreover, the average score of 155 with the first bat in the tournament is quite low, making chasing the toss winner’s preference for the next match as well.

Weather Report

Cloudy skies are forecast at Dublin with a 20% possibility of a shower and the temperature will remain around 22 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Christina Coulter Reilly, Amy Hunter, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Leah Paul Batter Laura Delany All-rounder Rebecca Stokell Batter Ava Canning Bowler Jane Maguire Bowler Arlene Kelly Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Lara McBride Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women’s batting has greater depth than Pakistan Women and their bowlers are also in fine form.

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Shawaal Zulfiqar,

Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar.

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Shawaal Zulfiqar Batter Sidra Amin Batter Aliya Riaz Batter Eyman Fatima Batter Natalia Pervaiz Batter Fatima Sana (C) All-rounder Rameen Shamim Bowler Diana Baig All-rounder Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have had trouble hitting the ground running with the bat but their openers showed promise in the previous game.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

Ireland Women put a slight dent in Pakistan Women’s lead with six victories in 21 T20I head-to-head matches so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 21

Ireland Women - 6

Pakistan Women - 15

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Women @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Muneeba Ali has been Pakistan Women’s mainstay opener across formats and she has opened both games so far. After scoring a mere 12 runs with Gull Feroza in the first match of the series, Shawaal Zulfiqar took the latter’s place in the second game to help the team secure a competitive 62-run stand. Ireland Women’s Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis have not been as prolific, having scored 13 and 18 runs together in the last two matches, but the bookmakers are confident they will bounce back and outdo Pakistan Women’s first partnership in the upcoming game.

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Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Gaby Lewis was not the top contributor during the previous match for Ireland Women where she scored 21 runs, and she has a total of 22 runs in two innings so far which is not particularly promising. However, the skipper has 2494 runs in 98 T20I innings and her average of 29.34 is impressive, and she remains the top choice against Pakistan Women.

Natalia Pervaiz to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Natalia Pervaiz emerged as the second leading batter for Pakistan Women with 31 runs during the last match against Ireland Women, and she was the top batter in the first match with a 29-run knock. She leads their run charts overall with 60 runs in two innings and an average of 30.00, and she is expected to come out on top against Ireland Women.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Orla Prendergast was the second leading bowler for Ireland Women during the previous game against Pakistan Women, having taken one wicket in four overs along with an economy rate of 5.50. She was their top bowler in the first match with a three-wicket haul and stands as the leading wicket-taker overall with four wickets in two innings and a stellar average of 12.50 which makes her the favorite against Pakistan Women in the next game.

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Fatima Sana was tied as the second highest wicket-taker in the previous outing where her four-over spell yielded one wicket and a mediocre economy rate of 9.25. However, she was the top bowler in the first game with a four-wicket haul and her average of 12.60 in the tournament is the best of the team, making her the top choice for the next encounter.