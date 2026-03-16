372

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

IRL

46%

Chance of Winning

PAK

54%

Parimatch

1.84
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Batery

1.80
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20i

Clontarf Cricket Club Ground

The third and final T20I of Pakistan Women’s tour of Ireland will be held on August 10, 2025, with the sides meeting at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin. The match is slated to kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Ireland Women’s Orla Prendergast is the top batter of the series with 80 runs in two innings.
  • Pakistan Women’s skipper, Fatima Sana, is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with five wickets in two innings.
  • Pakistan Women have a 15-6 record against Ireland Women in the T20Is so far.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

The first T20I between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women in the series was a close match where the latter chose to field first and restricted the hosts 142 runs. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Amy Hunter top-scored with 37 runs and although the bowlers had a tough time ahead, they managed to curtail the opposition well. Pakistan Women’s entire batting lineup came crashing down as they inched closer to the target, and they were eventually limited to 139/9 by the end of the innings. They ended up losing by a razor thin margin of 11 runs.

The visitors were better with the bat in the second match of the tournament where they were asked to bat first, having scored 168 runs. The top five batters were the ones who helped the team post a competent score with Shawaal Zulfiqar’s 33 and Natalia Pervaiz’s 31 as the top scores of the innings. However, this was not enough to keep Ireland Women at bay as Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany led the onslaught with 51 and 42 runs, respectively. Rebecca Stokell’s unbeaten 34 was also helpful and the team were able to chase down the target with four wickets to spare.

  • Ireland Women chance of winning - 46%
  • Pakistan Women chance of winning - 54%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

In the present series, Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis are struggling to find their feet which has affected Ireland Women’s first wicket. They added 13 and 18 runs to the first wicket in the last two matches but were significantly more destructive against Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women prior to this. They scored 96, 14 and 39 runs against Zimbabwe while having secured totals of 55, 34 and 16 runs against Bangladesh Women. Despite having hit a snag, they are expected to bring the big guns to the final and put on a big score against Pakistan Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Ireland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.87
Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan Women Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5

1.87
Bet on Parimatch

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

The teams chasing have a massive upper hand at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground with seven wins in eight T20I matches so far, and the teams batting and fielding first share a 1-1 record in the current series. Moreover, the average score of 155 with the first bat in the tournament is quite low, making chasing the toss winner’s preference for the next match as well.

Weather Report

Cloudy skies are forecast at Dublin with a 20% possibility of a shower and the temperature will remain around 22 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Christina Coulter Reilly, Amy Hunter, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter

Wicket-keeper

Gaby Lewis (C)

Batter

Orla Prendergast

All-rounder

Leah Paul

Batter

Laura Delany

All-rounder

Rebecca Stokell

Batter

Ava Canning

Bowler

Jane Maguire

Bowler

Arlene Kelly

Bowler

Cara Murray

Bowler

Lara McBride

Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women’s batting has greater depth than Pakistan Women and their bowlers are also in fine form.

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Shawaal Zulfiqar,

Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar.

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali

Wicket-keeper

Shawaal Zulfiqar

Batter

Sidra Amin

Batter

Aliya Riaz

Batter

Eyman Fatima

Batter

Natalia Pervaiz

Batter

Fatima Sana (C)

All-rounder

Rameen Shamim

Bowler

Diana Baig

All-rounder

Nashra Sandhu

Bowler

Sadia Iqbal

Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have had trouble hitting the ground running with the bat but their openers showed promise in the previous game.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

Ireland Women put a slight dent in Pakistan Women’s lead with six victories in 21 T20I head-to-head matches so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 21

Ireland Women - 6

Pakistan Women - 15

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Women @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Muneeba Ali has been Pakistan Women’s mainstay opener across formats and she has opened both games so far. After scoring a mere 12 runs with Gull Feroza in the first match of the series, Shawaal Zulfiqar took the latter’s place in the second game to help the team secure a competitive 62-run stand. Ireland Women’s Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis have not been as prolific, having scored 13 and 18 runs together in the last two matches, but the bookmakers are confident they will bounce back and outdo Pakistan Women’s first partnership in the upcoming game.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women

T20i

Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Belfast

Icon

Ireland

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.84
Bet Now!
Icon

Pakistan

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.00
Bet Now!

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Gaby Lewis was not the top contributor during the previous match for Ireland Women where she scored 21 runs, and she has a total of 22 runs in two innings so far which is not particularly promising. However, the skipper has 2494 runs in 98 T20I innings and her average of 29.34 is impressive, and she remains the top choice against Pakistan Women.

Natalia Pervaiz to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Natalia Pervaiz emerged as the second leading batter for Pakistan Women with 31 runs during the last match against Ireland Women, and she was the top batter in the first match with a 29-run knock. She leads their run charts overall with 60 runs in two innings and an average of 30.00, and she is expected to come out on top against Ireland Women.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Orla Prendergast was the second leading bowler for Ireland Women during the previous game against Pakistan Women, having taken one wicket in four overs along with an economy rate of 5.50. She was their top bowler in the first match with a three-wicket haul and stands as the leading wicket-taker overall with four wickets in two innings and a stellar average of 12.50 which makes her the favorite against Pakistan Women in the next game.

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Fatima Sana was tied as the second highest wicket-taker in the previous outing where her four-over spell yielded one wicket and a mediocre economy rate of 9.25. However, she was the top bowler in the first game with a four-wicket haul and her average of 12.60 in the tournament is the best of the team, making her the top choice for the next encounter.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Pakistan Women

Ireland Women absolutely took advantage of home conditions to take a 2-0 series victory so far, and they did so by decimating Pakistan Women’s batters. The visiting team’s batters have struggled to make headway in the tournament so far, and their scores have been off the mark. Despite their shortcomings, the bookmakers back Pakistan Women to redeem themselves and end the series by taking victory in the final.
  • Ireland Women to win @ 1.91 (Parimatch)
  • Pakistan Women to win @ 1.84 (Parimatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments