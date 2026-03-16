Facts: Ireland Women’s captain, Gaby Lewis, led the run charts of their previous T20I series against Zimbabwe Women with 154 runs in two innings.

Sadia Iqbal was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with six wickets in four innings.

Pakistan Women have a 15-4 record against Ireland Women in their T20I head-to-head so far.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

Ireland Women are entering this tournament on the back of a clean sweep against Zimbabwe Women, having beaten the latter on home soil in their T20I series. In the first game, the visitors were restricted to 117 runs and Ireland Women had no trouble chasing it down as they overcame the target with six wickets to spare. The hosts switched it up in the second match where they batted first and posted 176 runs on the board with dominant performances from Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast who scored 87 and 52 runs, respectively. This time, Ireland Women won by a margin of 65 runs and took the series win by a 2-0 scoreline. They rubbed salt in the wound by doing the same in the final match, having secured a 179-run stand before beating their opposition by another formidable margin of 50 runs.

Pakistan Women’s previous T20 tournament was the ICC Women's T20 World Cup where they were absolutely decimated. After taking their one and only victory against South Africa Women in the first game, the Fatima Sana-led team found themselves on the losing side on every other occasion. They lost to India Women and Australia Women by six and nine wickets, respectively, before conceding defeat to New Zealand Women in the last game by a 54-run margin.

Ireland Women chance of winning - 43%

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 57%

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Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score low before first dismissal

Pakistan Women’s opening wicket was dismal in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last year where Muneeba Ali was their only recurring opener. Although she opened with Gull Feroza for a majority of the tournament, she also led the innings with Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz. In the last five games, they added measly scores of 7, 13, 1, 6 and 13 runs to the first wicket, and it is quite clear that they are no match for Ireland Women’s bowling attack.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

Three T20I matches have been hosted at Castle Avenue so far where the teams fielding first have a slight advantage with a 2-1 scoreline. The average first innings stand of 157 is not particularly daunting and the toss winning skipper will be more inclined to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Dublin will be overcast on match day but the threat of rain is a minimal 10%, and the temperature is predicted to go up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Christina Coulter Reilly, Amy Hunter, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Louise Little All-rounder Christina Coulter Reilly Batter Laura Delany All-rounder Orla Prendergast All-rounder Leah Paul Batter Rebecca Stokell Batter Arlene Kelly Bowler Ava Canning Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women have a strong top order, especially since Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis are their most reliable batters.

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Shawaal Zulfiqar,

Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar.

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Gull Feroza Batter Sidra Amin Batter Aliya Riaz Batter Fatima Sana (C) All-rounder Tuba Hassan Bowler Natalia Pervaiz Batter Rameen Shamim Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Diana Baig All-rounder

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women need to improve in terms of opening partnerships but overall, they have a stronger batting lineup than Ireland Women.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women are in the leadin their head-to-head tally against Ireland Women with 15 victories in 19 T20Is.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 19

Ireland Women - 4

Pakistan Women - 15

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Women

During the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan Women tested out various opening combinations and they did not necessarily pay off for the team. Muneeba Ali was their linchpin in the competition and she partnered up with several other openers to post totals of 7, 13 and 1 in the last three matches. Ireland Women, though, were much more stable on the opening front in their last T20I series against Zimbabwe Women where Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis secured partnerships of 96, 14 and 39 runs. Given that the latter are better in this regard, they are favored to outdo Pakistan Women’s first wicket.

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Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

In Ireland Women’s last T20I series against Zimbabwe Women, skipper and opener Gaby Lewis played two innings where she notched up an impressive 154 runs. She scored 67 runs in the first game and went on to secure an 87-run stand in the second outing. Moreover, she had a stellar average of 77.00 which makes her the top pick against Pakistan Women, too.

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Fatima Sana was the second highest run scorer for Pakistan Women during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last year, having notched up a total of 64 runs in three innings. She was their most consistent batter in the tournament and her average of 21.33 was the best of the team. The skipper remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture against Ireland Women.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Cara Murray to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Cara Murray was Ireland Women’s leading bowler in two out of three T20I games against Zimbabwe Women, having taken three wickets in each of the first two matches. She concluded the series with a total of seven wickets under her belt along with an exceptional average of 7.42, making her the top contender for the next game.

Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler



Sadia Iqbal emerged as the top wicket-taker for Pakistan Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup where she captured six wickets in four innings and achieved a brilliant bowling average of 13.33. In her 47-match T20I career so far, she has 59 wickets and an excellent average of 17.52, and she is anticipated to lead the charge in the next fixture.