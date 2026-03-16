Facts: Ireland Women’s Amy Hunter is the leading batter of the T20I series with 37 runs in one innings.

Pakistan Women’s captain, Fatima Sana, stands as the top wicket-taker of the tournament with a four-wicket haul in a single innings.

Pakistan Women have a 15-5 record against Ireland Women in their T20I head-to-head tally thus far.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

Ireland Women dominated the first T20I between the sides where Pakistan Women chose to field first, allowing the hosts to post a mere 142 runs on the board. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Amy Hunter top-scored with a 37-run knock while Orla Prendergast and Leah Paul scored 29 and 28 runs, respectively. Pakistan Women’s skipper, Fatima Sana, led their bowling attack with a four-wicket haul which gave the batters a lot of leeway to chase down the target.

However, Pakistan Women’s batters absolutely butchered their chase right from the start and their entire batting lineup collapsed. Natalia Pervaiz and Rameen Shamim were the only noteworthy contributors with scores of 29 and 27 runs, respectively, and the others were of virtually no help. The visitors were 131/9 by the end of 20 overs and wound up conceding defeat by an 11-run margin.

Ireland Women chance of winning - 41%

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 59%

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Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score low before first dismissal

Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali were both the weak links in their partnership for Pakistan Women’s first wicket, having posted a 12-run stand in the previous game against Ireland Women. They were not a strong duo in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year either, considering they posted meager totals of 7, 13, 1 and 6 runs in the four matches they played. Since there is no improvement in their trajectory whatsoever, the bookmakers expected yet another disappointing stand in the next game of the series.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

In the eight T20Is hosted at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground this far, the teams fielding first have a dominant record with seven victories. The average first innings score of 136 is rather low, and the teams will find it difficult to set a competitive stand on this surface. This makes chasing the favored strategy in the next encounter at this venue.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy skies are projected on the day of the match and a slight 15% chance of precipitation is expected at Dublin. The temperature is going to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Christina Coulter Reilly, Amy Hunter, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Leah Paul Batter Laura Delany All-rounder Rebecca Stokell Batter Ava Canning Bowler Jane Maguire Bowler Arlene Kelly Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Lara McBride Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women’s batters could certainly improve ahead of the next game considering their display was off the mark. The bowlers, though, are in a league of their own and are currently the team’s greatest asset.

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Shawaal Zulfiqar,

Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar.

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Gull Feroza Batter Sidra Amin Batter Aliya Riaz Batter Eyman Fatima Batter Natalia Pervaiz Batter Fatima Sana (C) All-rounder Rameen Shamim Bowler Diana Baig All-rounder Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have room for improvement in their batting performance and the team seems heavily dependent on skipper and all-rounder Fatima Sana.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women have a ten-win lead over Ireland Women in their T20I head-to-head, having won 15 out of 20 matches so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 20

Ireland Women - 5

Pakistan Women - 10

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan Women

Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali have been a rather weak opening pair for Pakistan Women, and it reflects in the fact that they scored 12 runs together in the first game of the series. Ireland Women’s Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis were not significantly better in the last encounter considering they added a mere 18 runs to the first wicket. Despite that, it is quite certain that they are in a great position to outdo Pakistan Women’s first partnership in the upcoming game, too.

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Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Gaby Lewis was not particularly impactful in the last game against Pakistan Women where she was dismissed after scoring a single run. However, the skipper was their top scorer in the last T20I series against Zimbabwe Women with 154 runs in two innings. She scored two half-centuries back-to-back and will be expected to come good in the second game.

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Fatima Sana was not among the top scorers for Pakistan Women during the first T20I where she scored a mere 14 runs before her dismissal. She, however, was the team’s top run-getter in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year with 64 runs in three innings, and remains the top pick to return stronger in the next encounter.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Orla Prendergast emerged as the top wicket-taker for Ireland Women in the last match against Pakistan Women, having claimed three wickets in four overs along with an impressive economy rate of 7.00. She has an exceptional bowling average of 9.33 and will be anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture as well.

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

In the last outing against Ireland Women, skipper Fatima Sana was the leading bowler for Pakistan Women with a four-wicket haul in her four-over spell and she achieved a remarkable economy rate of 6.50. Her bowling average of 6.50 in the tournament is the best of the team and she is the top contender against Ireland Women once again.