Facts: Ireland have never lost to Zimbabwe in Women’s T20Is in seven matches.

Zimbabwe are coming into this series after beating USA Women 2-1 in April 2025.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning

Ireland are playing T20Is for the first time this year.They last featured in the format in Decembr 2024 when they travelled to Bangladesh and beat them 3-0 in the three-match series. The team has done well under Gaby Lewis and will be keen on starting the series on a high at home against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe are coming into this series after beating the USA Women in April 2025 in a three-match T20I series 2-1.The team led by Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano boasts of some talented players but they will have to play their absolute best cricket in order to go past Ireland who have beaten them all seven times in the shortest format.

Ireland’s chances of winning - 70%

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning - 30%

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Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Orla Prendergast is an experienced player for Ireland across both white-ball formats only at the age of 23. She is a brilliant all-rounder and bats at number three most of the time while also bowling her quota of four overs.She is a brilliant batter, having scored 1220 runs at a strike rate of almost 120 with six fifties to her name. Looking at her overall experience, she can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano is the captain of Zimbabwe and is the second highest run-scorer for them.She has so far amassed 1182 runs in 57 T20Is at an average of 26.26 and a strike rate of 109.14 with two fifties to her name.Tiripano bats in top three for Zimbabwe and gets the best chance to go big. She can be backed to score at least 15 runs in this match.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

Pembroke Cricket Club has hosted six Women’s T20Is so far. Two SL vs IRE Women’s T20Is were played at the venue last year. Ireland Women have won three matches at this venue, even as 145 is the average score batting first at here. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first, which is generally the norm in T20 matches.

Weather Report

Rain is threatening to wash this game away completely. Dublin is experiencing wet weather at the moment and we would be lucky to have some cricket on Sunday (July 20). There is a forecast of rain for the whole day and there is a 40% chance of rain during the match as well. The temperature is likely to be around 18 Degrees Celsius during the game.

Ireland Women News & Player List

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (C), Louise Little, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Lara McBride, Cara Murray

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicketkeeper Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Leah Paul Batter Laura Delany All-Rounder Jane Maguire All-Rounder Sarah Forbes All-Rounder Arlene Kelly Bowler Ava Canning Bowler Alana Dalzell Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women won their last three T20I matches, played against Bangladesh in December 2024.

Zimbabwe Women News & Player List

Zimbabwe Women Player List

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (C), Beloved Biza, Francesca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Tendai Makusha, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Mitchel Mavunga, Modester Mupachikwa, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kelis Ndhlovu, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma

Predicted Playing XI

Kelis Ndhlovu All-Rounder Modester Mupachikwa Batter Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (C) Batter Loreen Tshuma All-Rounder Beloved Biza All-Rounder Nyasha Gwanzura All-Rounder Lindokuhle Mabhero All-Rounder Chiedza Dhururu Wicketkeeper Kudzai Chigora Bowler Nomvelo Sibanda Bowler Runyararo Pasipanodya Bowler

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe won their last T20I series against the USA Women 2-1 in April 2025.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head

Ireland have completely dominated Zimbabwe Women in T20Is, winning all seven matches against them so far.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women

Ireland Women open with Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter, arguably two of the best batters in their line-up. Lewis is the highest run-scorer for Ireland in the format while Hunter is also superb player, having played 43 T20Is for her country. Meanwhile, for Zimbabwe, Modester and Tiripano open the innings and might not be good enough to face bowlers like Kelly and Prendergast upfront. For the same reason, expect the Ireland openers to fare better together than their Zimbabwe counterparts.

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Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s top batter

Gaby Lewis is the leading run-scorer for Ireland Women in the shortest format.She has so far scored 2318 runs in 94 T20Is at an average of 28.61 and a strike rate of 115.61 with two centuries and 13 fifties.She will open the innings as well and would want to lead from the front for the team. Gaby is expected to be the top batter for Ireland in this game.

Modester Mupachikwa to be Zimbabwe Women's top batter

Mupachikwa opens the innings for Zimbabwe and is the most experienced batter of the lot.She has so far scored 1350, the most for Zimbabwe, in 62 matches at an average of 28.72with three fifties to her name. Mupachikwa can look to bat for 20 overs and help post the team a good total on the board and hence, she is expected to be the top batter for Zimbabwe.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Arlene Kelly to be Ireland Women’s top bowler

Arlene Kelly has emerged as one of the best bowlers for Ireland in Women’s cricket in the last couple of years.She has played 45 T20Is so far and picked up 61 wickets. Kelly is the only Ireland Women cricketer to pick up a five-wicket haul in T20Is.Kelly is a genuine wicket-taker and can make a huge difference with the ball. She can be expected to become Ireland’s top bowler in the series opener.

Nomvelo Sibanda to be Zimbabwe Women's top bowler

Nomvelo Sibanda is the leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe from the squad picked for this series.She has picked up 50 wickets in 52 matches so far at an average of 14.92 and her economy of 4.84is the best among their bowlers. Her variations make her the best of the lot and hence, is expected to be the top bowler for her team.