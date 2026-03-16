Facts: Ireland have never lost to Zimbabwe in Women’s T20Is in eight matches.

Only two Zimbabwe batters scored more than nine runs in the first T20I.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning

Ireland played superbly in the first T20I and romped home without much trouble. Their captain Gaby Lewis led from the front with the bat, scoring 67 runswhile Cara Murray was the star with the ball, picking up three wickets for 19 runs. Ireland will be looking to seal the series in the second T20I itself, with one game to go.

To their credit, Zimbabwe did well in the first T20I. But their efforts weren’t enough to beat Ireland. Their batting should improve significantly as only two batters reached double digits. Even though skipperChipo Mugeri Tiripano scored 42 runs, there was literally no support for her from the other end. Their bowlers did well to delay Ireland’s chase up to 17th over. With the series on the line, the visitors will be keen on putting up a good show in the second game.

Ireland’s chances of winning - 80%

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning - 20%

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Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Cara Murray bowled superbly in the series opener against Zimbabwe,picking up three wickets for just 19 runs in her four overs.She will be high on confidence to do well in the second T20I too and can be expected to pick a couple of wickets yet again.

Tendai Makusha was unlucky not to pick up a wicket in the previous game. She and Kudzai Chigora tied the Ireland batters in the powerplay overs. Makusha will be keen on bowling the same way yet again and isexpected to pick at least one wicket in the second T20I.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

With some rain around, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first at Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin. The venue has hosted seven Women’s T20Is so far and 140-142 is the average score batting first at this venue.

Weather Report

Rain was in the forecast for the first T20I as well but heavens didn’t open up during the match time. Fans will be hoping something similar yet again as there is a 25% chance of rain coming down around 4 PM local time, when the game is scheduled to start. The temperature is likely to hover around 17 Degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women News & Player List

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (C), Louise Little, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Rebecca Stokell

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicketkeeper Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Leah Paul Batter Laura Delany All-Rounder Rebecca Stokell Batter Louis Little Batter Jane Maguire Bowler Arlene Kelly Bowler Lara McBride Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women have won their last four matches in T20I cricket including their victory in the first match of this series.

Zimbabwe Women News & Player List

Zimbabwe Women Player List

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (C), Beloved Biza, Francesca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Tendai Makusha, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Mitchel Mavunga, Modester Mupachikwa, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kelis Ndhlovu, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma

Predicted Playing XI

Kelis Ndhlovu All-Rounder Modester Mupachikwa Wicketkeeper Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (C) Batter Loreen Tshuma All-Rounder Beloved Biza All-Rounder Nyasha Gwanzura All-Rounder Lindokuhle Mabhero All-Rounder Chiedza Dhururu Batter Kudzai Chigora Bowler Francisca Chipare Bowler Tendai Makusha Bowler

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe won their last T20I series against the USA Women 2-1 in April 2025. But their losing streak against Ireland in the format has now been extended to eight matches

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head

Ireland have completely dominated Zimbabwe Women in T20Is, winning all eight matches against them so far.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women

As expected, Ireland openers Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis added 39 runs, much more than what the Zimbabwe openers did in the first T20I. Not much is expected to change in the second T20I. The Zimbabwean duo of Modester Mupachikwa and Kelis Ndhlovu will have to bat at their best to get the team off to a good start. On the other hand, Gaby Lewis is in great form for Ireland and Hunter is also due for big runs. Hence, Ireland Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than their counterparts in second T20I.

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Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s top batter

Gaby Lewis was the top run-scorer in the opening game of the series. She is expected to lead from the front yet agan in the second T20I.Lewis scored 67 runs off 49 deliveries with 13 fours and a six to her name in the 118-run chase and looked in supreme touch with the bat.Lewis can be backed to become the top batter for Ireland in the second game of the three-match series.

Chipo Mugeri Tiripano to be Zimbabwe Women's top batter

Zimbabwe captain Chipo Mugeri Tiripano fought alone with the bat for the team. She led from the front,mustering 42 runs out of the team’s 117 in their 20 overs. She faced 50 deliveries for the same and hit five fours. Even though the pace of the innings was slow, constant fall of wickets, never allowed her to up the ante. Nevertheless, the Zimbabwe skipper will be looking to continue in the same vein in the second T20I as well.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Arlene Kelly to be Ireland Women’s top bowler

Cara Murray was the top bowler for Ireland in the previous game but Arlene Kelly wasn’t too far. Kelly was the most economical bowler,picking up two wickets for just 10 runs in three overs. If she had bowled her fourth over, Kelly could’ve become the best bowler. However, she can make amends in this game and become the top bowler for Ireland in second T20I.

Kudzai Chigora to be Zimbabwe Women's top bowler

If Ireland’s run-rate was less than six for the first half of their chase, a lot of credit has to go to Kudzai Chigora. She bowled extremely well upfront and dismissed Hunter and Prendergast. Overall,she conceded only 18 runs in 3.5 overs to pick two wickets and also delivered a maiden over during her spell.Chigora is once again expected to become the top bowler for Zimbabwe.