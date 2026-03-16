Facts: Ireland have never lost to Zimbabwe in Women’s T20Is in nine matches.

Only one Zimbabwe batter went past the 15-run mark with the bat in the second T20I.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning

Ireland Women sealed the three-match series against Zimbabwe by winning the first two matches. Gaby Lewis has been the hero for the hosts, scoring 154 runs in two matches so far. Ireland Women will be confident of inflicting a whitewash on the visitors as they yet another clinical outing in Dublin on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Women are trying hard to put up a fight but Ireland have been too good in this series. After their skipper Chipo Mugeri Tiripano did well with the bat in the first game, Kelis Ndhlovu did so in the second in the 177-run chase. But yet again, she didn’t get enough support with the bat. With nothing much to lose in the final game, the visitors would be keen on improving their all-round game.

Ireland’s chances of winning - 90%

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning - 10%

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Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Orla Prendergast had a memorable outing in the last game. She batted at number three and scored 52 runs off 44 balls with seven fours and also picked up two wickets with the ball later in the game. Prendergast will be yet again expected to put up an all-round show. She can be backed to score at least 20 runs and pick at least two wickets in the third T20I.

Kelis Ndhlovu was the best batter for Zimbabwe Women in the previous game. She opened the innings and scored 46 runs off just 40 balls with five fours to her name. Ndhlovu batted really well to hold one end together for her side and will be expected to step up yet again in this encounter. Ndhlovu can be backed to score at least 15 runs in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday (July 23).

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

Rain is expected to make an appearance in this encounter and hence, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first. Ireland defended 176 runs easily in the previous game and a score around 140-150 is likely to be par in the third and final T20I of the series.

Weather Report

The weather in Dublin has been clearing just in time for the match in the last three days. The forecast is for light rain during the match time and there is around a 25% chance of the heavens opening up around 4 PM local time when the match is scheduled to get underway. The temperature is likely to be around 19-20 Degrees Celsius during the action in the middle.

Ireland Women News & Player List

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (C), Louise Little, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Rebecca Stokell

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicketkeeper Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Leah Paul Batter Laura Delany All-Rounder Rebecca Stokell Batter Louis Little Batter Jane Maguire Bowler Arlene Kelly Bowler Lara McBride Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women have won their last five matches in T20I cricket, including their victory in the first two matches of this series.

Zimbabwe Women News & Player List

Zimbabwe Women Player List

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (C), Beloved Biza, Francesca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Tendai Makusha, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Mitchel Mavunga, Modester Mupachikwa, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kelis Ndhlovu, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma

Predicted Playing XI

Kelis Ndhlovu All-Rounder Modester Mupachikwa Wicketkeeper Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (C) Batter Loreen Tshuma All-Rounder Beloved Biza All-Rounder Nyasha Gwanzura All-Rounder Lindokuhle Mabhero All-Rounder Chiedza Dhururu Batter Kudzai Chigora Bowler Francisca Chipare Bowler Tendai Makusha Bowler

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe won their last T20I series against the USA Women 2-1 in April 2025. But their losing streak against Ireland in the format has now been extended to nine matches

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head

Ireland have completely dominated Zimbabwe Women in T20Is, winning all nine matches against them so far.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Odds

Ireland Women to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women

Surprisingly, it was a tie in this aspect in the second T20I between Ireland and Zimbabwe Women. However, in the third ODI, the experienced duo of Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis is expected to fare much better than their Zimbabwean counterparts. The visiting openers Modester Mupachikwa and Kelis Ndhlovu have struggled immensely together. Hence, as expected, Ireland openers are expected to make amends and perform much better together in the third and final T20I of the series.

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Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s top batter

Gaby Lewis has led from the front for Ireland with the bat in this series so far. After scoring 67 runs in the opening game, she backed it up with another 87-run knock to take her tally to 154 runs in two matches of this series. She is arguably the best batter among two teamd and there is no doubt that she will become the top batter for Ireland in this game too. One shouldn’t be surprised if Lewis scores a century batting first for her side.

Chipo Mugeri Tiripano to be Zimbabwe Women's top batter

Zimbabwe skipper Chipo Mugeri Tiripano scored only 11 runs batting at three in the second T20I. She was their top-scorer in the last game, having scored 42 runs. Overall, she has now scored 53 runs and is the leading run-getter for Zimbabwe on this tour so far. The Zimbabwe captain will eager to sign off from the series on a high and would look to play an impactful knock for her team.

Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Cara Murray to be Ireland Women’s top bowler

Cara Murray has been the best bowler for Ireland in the last two matches. She has so far accounted for six wickets in two matches, the highest in the series. She backed up her three-wicket haul in the series opener with yet another spell of 3/17 as she ran through the opposition batting line-up. Murray is known to keep the batter on tenterhooks with her variations and that leads to wickets falling quickly off her bowling. Murray is once again likely to become the top bowler for Ireland.

Tendai Makusha to be Zimbabwe Women's top bowler

Tendai Makusha was the best bowler for Zimbabwe Women in the previous game as she picked up two wickets for just 30 runs in her four-over spell. He didn’t get enough support after striking early with the ball. She opens the bowling for Zimbabwe and on her day, will go bonkers against different opposition. Makusha is a genuine wicket-taker for her country and is expected to be the top bowler of the team in the next game too.