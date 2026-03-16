Facts: With 313 runs, Jan Frylinck is the leading run scorer for Namibia in this calendar year.

With 12 wickets, Kwena Maphaka is the leading wicket taker for South Africa in this calendar year.

Namibia vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Namibia head into this one off game against South Africa after an impressive run of games where they have won five of the last six matches. This would be the first time this year they take on a Test playing nation which would be a great test for them. In the last series they were impressive as they won four of the five matches and made the finals.

South Africa head into this as a massive favourites even though they have struggled to make an impact in the T20 format. South Africa have lost back to back series and in the last season against England they drew 1-1, they would be hoping to turn things around.As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

Namibia’ chances of winning - 02%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 98%

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Namibia vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Gerhard Erasmus has been exceptional for Namibia in all formats. In T20i he has been brilliant this year as Erasmus has scored 255 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock returns in the T20 squad in this game after coming back from retirement. He has struggled for consistency in franchise cricket and we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.

Namibia vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear in Windhoek during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Namibia News & Player List

Namibia Player List

Dylan Leicher, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Balt, Jan Nicol, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Jan- Izak de Villiers, Max Heingo

Predicted Playing XI

Malan Kruger Batter Jan Frylinck Batter Jan Nicol Batter Louren Steenkamp Batter Zane Green Wicket-keeper Gerhard Erasmus Batter JJ Smit All-rounder Ruben Trumpelmann All-rounder Jan Balt Bowler Bernard Scholtz Bowler Ben Shikongo Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia have been in great form in this calendar year. They head into this game after five wins in the last six matches.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Jason Smith, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Andile Simelane, Donovan Ferreira, Quinton de Kock, Rubin Hermann, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Jason Smith Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Donovan Ferreira Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Rubin Hermann Batter Nqabayomzi Peter All-rounder Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Lizaad Williams Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have struggled to make an impact in this calendar year as they have two wins in the last seven matches.

Namibia vs South Africa Head to Head

This would be the first time South Africa and Namibia go head to head in the T20 format.

Namibia vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to have a better opening partnership than Namibia

Namibia and South Africa go head to head for the first time in this format. The difference in quality between the two teams is huge which makes us believe this would be a one sided game. Namibia have been impressive this season but they haven’t played against a Test playing nation in this calendar year. On the other hand South Africa haven’t had the best of runs in T20 format as they lost against Australia 2-1 and then drew against England 1-1. They would be hoping to turn things around in this game. We expect South Africa to dominate this game and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Namibia vs South Africa Top Batters

Jan Frylinck to be Namibia’ top batter

Jan Frylinck has been sensational for Namibia in this calendar year as he has been consistent and with 313 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be South Africa’ top batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been solid in T20 format as he has been one of the most consistent batters in franchise cricket. We expect him to do well in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Namibia vs South Africa Top Bowlers

JJ Smit to be Namibia’ top bowler

JJ Smit has showcased his class in the bowling department in this calendar year as so far this season he has bagged 19 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Namibia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kwena Maphaka to be South Africa’ top bowler

After struggles early on for Kwena Maphaka, this seems like a breakthrough year for him. So far this year he has bagged 12 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.