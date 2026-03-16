Facts: Khusal Bhertel has scored 308 runs in the last 10 T20I’s played.

Max O’Dowd has scored 201 runs in 11 T20I matches played against Nepal.

Nepal vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Nepal enters this contest following a strong showing in the CWC League 2, where they clinched three victories out of four matches on their tour of Scotland. Their recent back-to-back wins against the Netherlands in the last couple of weeks should provide them with a significant confidence boost heading into the T20I tri-series.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, suffered a significant 39-run defeat in their last match against Scotland. They failed to chase down a target of 161 runs, being bowled out for just 121 in 18.1 overs. Michael Levitt was the standout performer with the bat, scoring 36 runs, while Aryan Dutt delivered an economical spell, finishing with figures of 3/17.

While Nepal has gotten the better of the Netherlands in recent encounters, and their strong bowling lineup certainly poses a considerable threat to the Dutch side, the Netherlands possess a strong chance of winning this contest. Their experience and proven ability to bounce back from tough losses give them a distinct edge.

Nepal Chance of Winning: 43%

Netherlands Chance of Winning: 57%

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Nepal vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kushal Bhurtel, opening the batting, has been a consistent performer for Nepal recently, accumulating 308 runs in his last 10 T20I matches. He possesses the ability to take on the fast bowlers in the powerplay and is equally adept against spinners. Bhurtel also boasts a strong record against the Netherlands, having amassed 240 runs in 7 matches, averaging 34.28. We project his score to be over 25 runs in the second T20I.

Michael Levitt played a good knock of 36 runs against Scotland in the last match. He's a key player with both bat and ball for the Netherlands. More often than not, he plays an anchor role, allowing Max O’Dowd to launch an aggressive attack on the opposition bowlers. Against Nepal, he has scored 113 runs and picked up two wickets in four matches. We expect him to step up in this fixture and deliver a solid performance, scoring over 20 runs.

Nepal vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

The pitch at Titwood Cricket Ground in Glasgow offers a balanced track that favours both the batters and bowlers. In the first ever T20I match played at this venue the team batting first won the match, where teams chasing found it hard to score runs, as the surface slowed down a touch. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Monday, June 16th, Glasgow will experience mostly cloudy conditions. The temperature will be around 13°C, with a 2% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be high at 96%, and winds will blow at approximately 13 km/h.

Nepal News & Players List

Nepal Players List

Kushal Bhurtel, Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh(w), Dipendra Singh Airee, Basir Ahamad, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Rijan Dhakal, Kiran Thagunna, Aasif Sheikh, Sompal Kami

Predicted Playing XI

Khushal Bhurtel All-rounder Aarif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Rohit Paudel © All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Basir Ahmanad Batter Anil Sah Batter Aasif Sheikh All-rounder Karan KC Bowler Gulshan Jha Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal only lost one of their last five T20I matches, where they won three matches and one match ended in no result. The last time Nepal played against the Netherlands was in the 2024 Nepal Trinangluar series which they lost by 4 wickets.

Netherlands News & Players List

Netherlands Players List

Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Daniel Doram, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Levitt Batter Saqib Zulfiqar All-rounder Ma O’Dowd Batter Scott Edwards © Wicket-keeper Zach Lion Cachet All-rounder Teja Nidamanuru Batter Noah Croes All-rounder Kyle Klein All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Recent Form

Netherlands lost their last match against Scotland by 39 runs in the first match of the Tri Series. The Dutch only lost two of their last five matches and against Nepal they won three of their last five head to head matches.

Nepal vs Netherlands Head to Head Record

Out of the 13 T20I matches played between Nepal and Netherlands, the Netherlands managed to win seve matches, while Nepal clinched the victory on five occasions and one match ended in no result.

Matches played – 13

Nepal Won – 5

Netherlands Won – 7

No Result - 1

Nepal vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Netherlands to have the best opening partnership than Nepal @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

In the last three T20I matches between these teams, the Netherlands' openers have averaged 30 runs per match, while Nepal’s opening pair has averaged just 20 runs. The Netherlands boast a well-settled opening combination in Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd and they added 16 runs in the last match against Scotland. The Netherlands new ball bowlers have more often than not produced wickets early in the powerplay overs and we back the Netherlands openers to have a better opening partnership than Nepal.

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Nepal vs Netherlands Top Batter

Rohit Paudel to be the top batter for Scotland

The captain of Nepal, Rohit Paudel, has scored 161 runs in five matches played against the Netherlands, averaging 32.20. He has been the top scorer for Nepal in two of the last four matches played against the Netherlands, and he is also coming off some really good form in the CWC League 2, where he scored over 20 runs in both matches against the Dutch. We back Paudel to continue his good run of form against the Netherlands and play an impactful knock.

Michael Levitt to be the top batter for Netherlands

Michael Levitt scored 36 runs in 30 balls and was the top scorer for the Dutch against Scotland. In his last eight T20Is, Levitt has accumulated a total of 238 runs, averaging 34. He has scored 113 runs in 4 matches against Nepal, averaging 28.25, and also scored one half-century. He looked in good touch in the last match, and we back him to continue his form in today’s fixture and score more runs than all the other batsmen for the Dutch.

Nepal vs Netherlands Top Bowler

Sandeep Laminchanne to be the top bowler for Scotland

Sandeep Lamichhane, the leg-spinner, was back to his deceptive best in the recent ODI matches against the Netherlands, where his line and length were pinpoint accurate, and his flight, deception, and guile all clicked into place. He was hard to pick and bagged five wickets in two matches. In T20Is, Lamichhane boasts an excellent record against the Dutch, having scalped 12 wickets in just 5 matches. He's certainly a bowler to watch out for and we back him to play a key role with the ball in the second T20I.

Roelof van der Merwe to be the top bowler for Netherlands

Roelof van der Merwe, known for being one of the Netherlands' most consistent and economical bowlers in T20Is, had an average outing in the 1st T20I against Scotland, finishing with figures of 1/33. While he generally keeps the runs down, wickets haven't come his way as freely in recent times, indicating a bit of a lean patch. Against Nepal, he has a decent record, having picked up six wickets in five matches. We expect van der Merwe to weave his magic against Nepal and deliver a match-winning spell.