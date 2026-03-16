Facts: Khusal Bhertel has scored 339 runs in the last 10 T20I’s played.

Michael Levitt with 146 runs in three matches is the leading run-scorer in the Scotland Tri Series.

Nepal vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Nepal are coming off a two-wicket win over Scotland in their last match, a low-scoring thriller that went down to the last over. Sandeep Lamichhane set the tone for Nepal with a four-wicket haul, well supported by Dipendra Singh Airee and Karan KC, who both picked up two wickets each as Nepal bowled out Scotland for 97 runs. However, they had a tough time chasing down the target, losing wickets at regular intervals, with Kushal Bhurtel being the standout batter, scoring 30 runs off 35 balls.

The Netherlands head into this contest on the back of a dominant 17-run win over the home team, Scotland, in their last match. Batting first, the Netherlands posted a substantial score of 198/7, led by Michael Levitt, who scored 90 runs off 57 balls, smashing six fours and five sixes. Scott Edwards contributed 31 runs, and Ryan Klein played a good cameo, scoring 21 runs off 9 balls towards the end. Teja Nidamanuru, with his part-time spin, was the top wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 3/30, and Roelof van der Merwe picked up two wickets.

The last time these two teams squared off, the match went down to the wire, with the Netherlands prevailing in the Super Over. The Dutch have a good record against Nepal, and they have a better chance of winning this contest.

Nepal Chance of Winning: 43%

Netherlands Chance of Winning: 57%

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Nepal vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Michael Levitt delivered a match-winning knock of 90 runs from 57 balls in the last match against Scotland. He is currently in top-notch form, having scored a total of 146 runs in three matches at an average of 48.66. He is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tri-series. With this match being a decider, a Netherlands win would secure them the series with three victories. For that to happen, Levitt will need to replicate his performance from the last match. In his last eight T20I matches, Levitt has scored 299 runs, averaging 42.71. Given his current form, we predict Levitt to score over 22 runs against Nepal.

Nepal vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

The pitch at Titwood Cricket Ground in Glasgow offers a balanced track that favours both the batters and bowlers. Teams batting first won three of the four matches played at this venue and only once a team has managed to score past 190 runs. The Netherlands won both their matches while batting first this series, while Nepal with their strong bowling lineup will ideally look to post a good score and then defend it. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Our Toss Prediction -Nepal to win the coin toss.

Weather Report

On Thursday, June 19th, Glasgow will experience mostly cloudy conditions. The temperature will be around 14°C, with a 0% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be high at 88%, and winds will blow at approximately 5 km/h.

Nepal News & Players List

Nepal Players List

Kushal Bhurtel, Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh(w), Dipendra Singh Airee, Basir Ahamad, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Rijan Dhakal, Kiran Thagunna, Aasif Sheikh, Sompal Kami

Predicted Playing XI

Khushal Bhurtel All-rounder Lokesh Bam Batter Rohit Paudel © All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Kiran Thagunna Batter Anil Sah Wicket-keeper Nandan Yadav All-rounder Karan KC Bowler Rupesh Singh Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal won their last match against Scotland by two wickets in a low-scoring thriller. So far in the tri-series, they have played two matches, winning one and losing one, and currently stand in 3rd place with two points. Nepal have won four of their last five T20I matches and come into this contest with some momentum on their side.

Netherlands News & Players List

Netherlands Players List

Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Daniel Doram, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Levitt Batter Vikramjit Singh All-rounder Ma O’Dowd Batter Scott Edwards © Wicket-keeper Zach Lion Cachet All-rounder Teja Nidamanuru Batter Noah Croes All-rounder Kyle Klein All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Daniel Doram Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Recent Form

The Netherlands won their last match against Scotland by 17 runs. So far in the series, they have won two matches and lost one, and currently sit at the top of the table with four points from three matches.

Nepal vs Netherlands Head to Head Record

Out of the 14 T20I matches played between Nepal and Netherlands, the Netherlands managed to win eight matches, while Nepal clinched the victory on five occasions and one match ended in no result.

Matches played – 14

Nepal Won – 5

Netherlands Won – 8

No Result - 1

Nepal vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Netherlands to have the best opening partnership than Nepal @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

The Netherlands openers are averaging 25.6 runs per partnership in this tri-series, having had two twenty-plus run opening stands. In contrast, Nepal's openers have struggled in both their matches, averaging just 12 runs per partnership. The Netherlands' new-ball bowling attack has been spot-on in all three matches, not allowing any opening stand to get off to a good start. With both Netherlands openers currently in good form, we back them to provide another strong start for their team against Nepal.

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Nepal vs Netherlands Top Batter

Khusal Bhurtel to be the Top Batter for Nepal

Khusal Bhurtel is in good form this series and so far he has scored 64 runs in two matches and is the leading run-scorer for Nepal. He was the top scorer for them in the last where he scored 30 vital runs which proved to be match winning in the end against Scotland. In the 10 T20I matches, Bhertel has scored 339 runs, averaging 48.43. We back him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Nepal.

Michael Levitt to be the top batter for Netherlands

Michael Levitt scored 90 runs off 57 balls and was the top scorer for the Dutch against Scotland. In his last eight T20Is, Levitt has accumulated a total of 299 runs, averaging 42.71. He has scored 133 runs in five T20I matches against Nepal, and he is also the leading run-scorer in the current series with 146 runs. He looked in good touch in the last match, and we back him to continue his form in today's fixture and score more runs than all other batsmen for the Dutch.

Nepal vs Netherlands Top Bowler

Sandeep Laminchhane to be the top bowler for Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane has had a good couple of matches, where he has picked up seven wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket-taker in the tri-series. In the last match against Scotland, Lamichhane bowled a magnificent spell, finishing with figures of 4/11, and before that, he picked up a three-wicket haul against the Netherlands. Lamichhane has a phenomenal record against the Dutch in T20Is, where he has picked up 15 wickets in 6 matches.

Roelof van der Merwe to be the top bowler for Netherlands

Roelof van der Merwe took two wickets for 44 runs in the last match against Scotland. He has picked up a total of three wickets in two matches in the Tri-series so far. With the conditions favoring spinners, expect the veteran to perform well. He has a decent record against Nepal, having taken six wickets in five matches. We predict van der Merwe will use his experience to deliver a match-winning spell against Nepal.