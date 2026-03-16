Facts: With 255 runs, Kushal Bhurtel is the leading run scorer for Nepal in this calendar year.

With 16 wickets, Jason Holder is the leading wicket taker for West Indies in this calendar year.

Nepal vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Nepal heads into this series after a decent showing against Scotland and Netherland in the Tri-Series as they ended up with two wins in four matches and ended up second on the table. Nepal has struggled for consistency in this calendar year as they have managed four wins in eight matches.

West Indies has struggled to make an impact in the T20 format in this calendar year as they have managed just two wins in 12 matches and would be hoping to turn things around in this series. In the last series they lost against Pakistan 2-1. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nepal’ chances of winning - 18%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 82%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nepal vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dipendra Singh Airee has struggled for consistency thus far as so far in this calendar year, Airee has scored 98 runs with an average of 19.60 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder has been the standout player for West Indies in this calendar year as he has been consistent with the bat and has scored 181 runs thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be West Indies 1.50 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last five matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sharjah during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal Player List

Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Lokesh Bam Batter Rohit Paudel Batter Aarif Sheikh Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Dipendra Singh Airee Batter Lokesh Bam All-rounder Karan KC All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal head into this series after a decent showing in the Tri Series against Scotland and Netherlands as they ended up second on the table.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Navin Bidaisee, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Karima Gore, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer, Zishan Motara

Predicted Playing XI

Ackeem Auguste Batter Keacy Carty Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Jewel Andrew All-rounder Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Obed McCoy Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler Shamar Springer Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have struggled so far in this calendar year as they have two wins in 12 matches. In the last series they lost against Pakistan 2-1.

Nepal vs West Indies Head to Head

This would be the first time Nepal and West Indies go head to head in the T20 format.

Nepal vs West Indies Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Nepal

Nepal and West Indies go head to head for the first time since Jun 24. This would be the first time both sides go head to head in a T20 match which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals, even though West Indies are clear favourites in this series. Nepal did not have a great start in this calendar year but their performance in the tri series against Scotland and Netherland was encouraging as against all odds they finished second on the table. On the other hand West Indies head into this series after a disappointing defeat against Pakistan as they lost the series 2-1. Even though West Indies have struggled in this calendar year we believe they will bounce back and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Nepal vs West Indies T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, Sharjah Nepal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 4.40 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.21 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.22 Bet Now!

Nepal vs West Indies Top Batters

Kushal Bhurtel to be Nepal’ top batter

Kushal Bhurtel has been the standout batter for Nepal in this calendar year as he has been consistent and with 255 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amir Jangoo to be West Indies’ top batter

Amir Jangoo missed most of the CPL this season but he returned in the second half of the campaign and looked great. We believe Jangoo will have a great impact in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nepal vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’ top bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane has been one of the most impressive bowlers for Nepal in this calendar year. Lamichhane has bagged nine wickets in four matches and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jason Holder has been brilliant in the last 12 months for West Indies in this format. So far in this calendar year, Holder has bagged 16 wickets and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.