525

Nepal vs West Indies Match Prediction

NEP

21%

Chance of Winning

WI

79%

Parimatch

1.26
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.27
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.28
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20i

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Nepal take on West Indies in the second game of the three match bilateral series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is scheduled to be played on Sep 29 at 08:00 PM IST.
Nepal vs West Indies Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 261 runs, Kushal Bhurtel is the leading run scorer for Nepal in this calendar year.
  • With 20 wickets, Jason Holder is the leading wicket taker for West Indies in this calendar year.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Nepal vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Nepal heads into this series as a massive underdog as they have struggled for consistency in this calendar year but in the opening game of the series, against all odds they went on to cause a big upset as Nepal bowlers dominated the proceeding and Nepal eventually beat West Indies by 19 runs.

West Indies headed into this game after deciding to rest the main squad in this series and that decision back fired for them in the opening game of the series as they failed to chase down a subpar score of 148 runs. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Nepal’ chances of winning - 21%
  • West Indies’ chances of winning - 79%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Nepal vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dipendra Singh Airee has struggled for consistency thus far in this calendar year, even though he had a decent game in the last outing, we believe he will struggle to score in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder did not have a great start to the series with the bat as he scored five runs in the game. Holder has been sensational with the ball and the bat and regardless of his failure in the opening game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Nepal Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5

1.87

West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be West Indies

1.57

Nepal vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last six matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sharjah during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal Player List

Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel

Batter

Lokesh Bam

Batter

Rohit Paudel

Batter

Aarif Sheikh

Batter

Aasif Sheikh

Wicket-keeper

Dipendra Singh Airee

Batter

Lokesh Bam

All-rounder

Karan KC

All-rounder

Sandeep Lamichhane

Bowler

Sompal Kami

Bowler

Lalit Rajbanshi

Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal head into this series after a decent showing in the Tri Series against Scotland and Netherlands and are 1-0 up in this series.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Navin Bidaisee, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Karima Gore, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer, Zishan Motara

Predicted Playing XI

Ackeem Auguste

Batter

Keacy Carty

Batter

Kyle Mayers

All-rounder

Jewel Andrew

All-rounder

Amir Jangoo

Wicket-keeper

Fabian Allen

Batter

Jason Holder

All-rounder

Akeal Hosein

All-rounder

Obed McCoy

Bowler

Ramon Simmonds

Bowler

Shamar Springer

Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have struggled so far in this calendar year as they have two wins in 13 matches. They lost the opening game against Nepal.

Nepal vs West Indies Head to Head

Nepal and West Indies went head to head in the last game, which was their first encounter in this format. Nepal won the game.

Nepal vs West Indies Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Nepal

Nepal and West Indies went head to head in the last match and it was a great spectacle for the neutrals. Nepal headed into this series after an inconsistent form so far in this calendar year. They batted first in the game but after a difficult start they posted 148 runs on the scoreboard. West Indies headed into this game after just two wins in the last 12 matches and with them deciding to rest their key players the decision back fired as their batters failed to show up in the run chase and they lost the game by 19 runs. We expect West Indies to bounce back in the series and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Nepal vs West Indies

T20i

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, Sharjah

Icon

Nepal

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

3.86
Icon

West Indies

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.27

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.28

Nepal vs West Indies Top Batters

Kushal Bhurtel to be Nepal’ top batter

Kushal Bhurtel did not have a great start to the series as he struggled in the opening game, regardless we are going to back him as with 261 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amir Jangoo to be West Indies’ top batter

Amir Jangoo missed most of the CPL this season but he headed into this series in decent form after his exploits in the second half of the campaign in CPL. We expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nepal vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’ top bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane did not start the first game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Nepal in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jason Holder was the standout bowler in the last game as he bagged four wickets in the game. With 20 wickets in this calendar year, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

West Indies

West Indies and Nepal squared off for the first time in the last game and it was Nepal who managed to upset the odds as they won the game by 19 runs and took a 1-0 lead. The bookmakers have sided with West Indies once again and you should do the same as they will bounce back and level the series in the upcoming game.
  • Nepal to win - 3.86 (PariMatch)
  • West Indies to win - 1.26 (PariMatch)
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments