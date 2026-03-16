Facts: With 261 runs, Kushal Bhurtel is the leading run scorer for Nepal in this calendar year.

With 20 wickets, Jason Holder is the leading wicket taker for West Indies in this calendar year.

Nepal vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Nepal heads into this series as a massive underdog as they have struggled for consistency in this calendar year but in the opening game of the series, against all odds they went on to cause a big upset as Nepal bowlers dominated the proceeding and Nepal eventually beat West Indies by 19 runs.

West Indies headed into this game after deciding to rest the main squad in this series and that decision back fired for them in the opening game of the series as they failed to chase down a subpar score of 148 runs. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nepal’ chances of winning - 21%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 79%

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Nepal vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dipendra Singh Airee has struggled for consistency thus far in this calendar year, even though he had a decent game in the last outing, we believe he will struggle to score in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder did not have a great start to the series with the bat as he scored five runs in the game. Holder has been sensational with the ball and the bat and regardless of his failure in the opening game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be West Indies 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last six matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sharjah during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal Player List

Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Lokesh Bam Batter Rohit Paudel Batter Aarif Sheikh Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Dipendra Singh Airee Batter Lokesh Bam All-rounder Karan KC All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal head into this series after a decent showing in the Tri Series against Scotland and Netherlands and are 1-0 up in this series.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Navin Bidaisee, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Karima Gore, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer, Zishan Motara

Predicted Playing XI

Ackeem Auguste Batter Keacy Carty Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Jewel Andrew All-rounder Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Obed McCoy Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler Shamar Springer Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have struggled so far in this calendar year as they have two wins in 13 matches. They lost the opening game against Nepal.

Nepal vs West Indies Head to Head

Nepal and West Indies went head to head in the last game, which was their first encounter in this format. Nepal won the game.

Nepal vs West Indies Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Nepal

Nepal and West Indies went head to head in the last match and it was a great spectacle for the neutrals. Nepal headed into this series after an inconsistent form so far in this calendar year. They batted first in the game but after a difficult start they posted 148 runs on the scoreboard. West Indies headed into this game after just two wins in the last 12 matches and with them deciding to rest their key players the decision back fired as their batters failed to show up in the run chase and they lost the game by 19 runs. We expect West Indies to bounce back in the series and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Nepal vs West Indies Top Batters

Kushal Bhurtel to be Nepal’ top batter

Kushal Bhurtel did not have a great start to the series as he struggled in the opening game, regardless we are going to back him as with 261 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amir Jangoo to be West Indies’ top batter

Amir Jangoo missed most of the CPL this season but he headed into this series in decent form after his exploits in the second half of the campaign in CPL. We expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nepal vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’ top bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane did not start the first game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Nepal in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jason Holder was the standout bowler in the last game as he bagged four wickets in the game. With 20 wickets in this calendar year, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.