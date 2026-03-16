Facts: With 263 runs, Kushal Bhurtel is the leading run scorer for Nepal in this calendar year.

With 20 wickets, Jason Holder is the leading wicket taker for West Indies in this calendar year.

Nepal vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Nepal continued their sensational run in the last game as their performance was even more impressive than the first match. Nepal batted first and they batted well as Nepal posted 173 runs on the scoreboard and they won the game by 90 runs. Nepal have been dominant thus far as they take a 2-0 lead heading into this game.

West Indies have struggled in T20i in this calendar year as they have managed just two wins in 14 matches. Their batters have struggled to make an impact so far in this series and would be hoping to end the series on a high. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nepal’ chances of winning - 29%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 71%

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Nepal vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dipendra Singh Airee has struggled for consistency thus far in this calendar year, even though he had a decent game in the last outing, we believe he will struggle to score in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder did not have a great start to the series with the bat as he scored five runs in the game. Holder was the leading run scorer in the last match for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Nepal 2.17 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last six matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sharjah during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Nepal News & Player List

Nepal Player List

Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Lokesh Bam Batter Rohit Paudel Batter Aarif Sheikh Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Dipendra Singh Airee Batter Lokesh Bam All-rounder Karan KC All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Sompal Kami Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal head into this series after a decent showing in the Tri Series against Scotland and Netherlands and have won back to back games in this series.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Navin Bidaisee, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Karima Gore, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer, Zishan Motara

Predicted Playing XI

Ackeem Auguste Batter Keacy Carty Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Jewel Andrew All-rounder Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Obed McCoy Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler Shamar Springer Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have struggled so far in this calendar year as they have two wins in 14 matches. They trail the series 2-0.

Nepal vs West Indies Head to Head

Nepal and West Indies went head to head in this series for the first time in T20 format and Nepal have won both games thus far.

Head to Head:

Nepal: 02

West Indies: 00

Nepal vs West Indies Betting Odds

Nepal to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

Nepal and West Indies go head to head in the final game of the series and we have probably seen one of the biggest upset this year as West Indies were outright favourites to win this series at the start but they head into this game after losing back to back games and would be hoping to avoid the embarrassment of losing the series 3-0 against Nepal. One of the biggest differences between the two sides have been the bowling as Nepal bowlers have excelled in the powerplay in both matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Nepal have managed to have a better opening partnership in each of the two games thus far which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Nepal vs West Indies Top Batters

Kushal Bhurtel to be Nepal’ top batter

Kushal Bhurtel has struggled to make an impact so far in this series but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Nepal and with 263 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amir Jangoo to be West Indies’ top batter

It's hard to make a pick as West Indies batters have struggled in the first two matches. In the last game Amir Jangoo was one of the three batters to score in double digits and considering his form prior to the series, we believe he will turn things around in this game.

Nepal vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’ top bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane did not start the first game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Nepal in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jason Holder struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he bagged four wickets in the opening game and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.