Nepal vs West Indies Match Prediction
NEP
Chance of Winning
WI
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 263 runs, Kushal Bhurtel is the leading run scorer for Nepal in this calendar year.
- With 20 wickets, Jason Holder is the leading wicket taker for West Indies in this calendar year.
Nepal vs West Indies Chance of Winning
Nepal continued their sensational run in the last game as their performance was even more impressive than the first match. Nepal batted first and they batted well as Nepal posted 173 runs on the scoreboard and they won the game by 90 runs. Nepal have been dominant thus far as they take a 2-0 lead heading into this game.
West Indies have struggled in T20i in this calendar year as they have managed just two wins in 14 matches. Their batters have struggled to make an impact so far in this series and would be hoping to end the series on a high. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Nepal’ chances of winning - 29%
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 71%
Nepal vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Dipendra Singh Airee has struggled for consistency thus far in this calendar year, even though he had a decent game in the last outing, we believe he will struggle to score in the upcoming game.
Jason Holder did not have a great start to the series with the bat as he scored five runs in the game. Holder was the leading run scorer in the last match for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Nepal Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5
West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Nepal
Nepal vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last six matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Sharjah during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.
Nepal News & Player List
Nepal Player List
Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kushal Bhurtel
|
Batter
|
Lokesh Bam
|
Batter
|
Rohit Paudel
|
Batter
|
Aarif Sheikh
|
Batter
|
Aasif Sheikh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dipendra Singh Airee
|
Batter
|
Lokesh Bam
|
All-rounder
|
Karan KC
|
All-rounder
|
Sandeep Lamichhane
|
Bowler
|
Sompal Kami
|
Bowler
|
Lalit Rajbanshi
|
Bowler
Nepal Team Form
Nepal head into this series after a decent showing in the Tri Series against Scotland and Netherlands and have won back to back games in this series.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Navin Bidaisee, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Karima Gore, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer, Zishan Motara
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ackeem Auguste
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
|
All-rounder
|
Jewel Andrew
|
All-rounder
|
Amir Jangoo
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
|
Ramon Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Springer
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have struggled so far in this calendar year as they have two wins in 14 matches. They trail the series 2-0.
Nepal vs West Indies Head to Head
Nepal and West Indies went head to head in this series for the first time in T20 format and Nepal have won both games thus far.
Head to Head:
Nepal: 02
West Indies: 00
Nepal vs West Indies Betting Odds
Nepal to have a better opening partnership than West Indies
Nepal and West Indies go head to head in the final game of the series and we have probably seen one of the biggest upset this year as West Indies were outright favourites to win this series at the start but they head into this game after losing back to back games and would be hoping to avoid the embarrassment of losing the series 3-0 against Nepal. One of the biggest differences between the two sides have been the bowling as Nepal bowlers have excelled in the powerplay in both matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Nepal have managed to have a better opening partnership in each of the two games thus far which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Nepal vs West Indies
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Nepal
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Nepal vs West Indies Top Batters
Kushal Bhurtel to be Nepal’ top batter
Kushal Bhurtel has struggled to make an impact so far in this series but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Nepal and with 263 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Amir Jangoo to be West Indies’ top batter
It's hard to make a pick as West Indies batters have struggled in the first two matches. In the last game Amir Jangoo was one of the three batters to score in double digits and considering his form prior to the series, we believe he will turn things around in this game.
Nepal vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’ top bowler
Sandeep Lamichhane did not start the first game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Nepal in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler
Jason Holder struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he bagged four wickets in the opening game and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies
- Nepal to win - 2.94 (PariMatch)
- West Indies to win - 1.40 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments