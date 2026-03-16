NEP (Nepal Women) vs NED (Netherlands Women) Match Prediction
NEP
29%
Chance of Winning
NED
71%
T20i
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Sita Rana Magar returned with figures of 5/12 the last time the two sides met, the best by a bowler in the series.
- Nepal’s last T20I win at home came 3 years ago in May 2022 against Uganda.
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Chance of Winning
Nepal lost their fourth game in a row at home, but the margin of losses have narrowed over time. While they lost their first game by 20 runs, they have reduced the gap to 15 and 5 runs in recent games. The only match they batted first saw them lose by 4 wickets.
The Netherlands started the tri-series with a statement win over Nepal when they scored 147 runs and defended it with ease. They, however, failed to defend their title against Thailand Women, who chased down the target of 123 with 8 wickets in hand.
- Nepal Women Chance of Winning - 29%
- Netherlands Women Chance of Winning - 71%
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
After initially playing second fiddle to the batters, the bowlers have come to the fore in the tri-series. The previous four games have seen 66 wickets fall in Kirtipur with Nepal contributing to 25 in three games and the Netherlands with 19 in two. We are expecting 14 or more wickets to fall when the two teams face each other for the last time this series.
Alongside this, we are also backing Robine Rijke to go big in the match. The middle order batter has scores of 59* and 21 in two games against the hosts and we're expecting her to be the team's top scorer once again in Kirtipur.
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Match Toss Prediction
The six games played at the venue this season have seen teams batting first win four times. The two times that the Netherlands and Nepal have faced each other has seen the Dutch defend their total both times. Hence, we are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.
Weather Report
There is a very small chance of rain in Kirtipur on 5th February, but we are expecting a full game to be played. It is expected to be a windy afternoon with temperature in the early twenties.
Nepal Women News & Player List
Nepal Women Player List
Indu Barma (c), Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Bindu Rawal, Alisha Yadav, Ishwori Bist, Manisha Upadhayay, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee
Predicted Playing XI
|
Samjhana Khadka
|
Batter
|
Mamta Chaudhary
|
Batter
|
Indu Barma
|
Batter
|
Kabita Kunwar
|
Allrounder
|
Rubina Chhetry
|
Allrounder
|
Puja Mahato
|
Batter
|
Kabita Joshi
|
Allrounder
|
Bindu Rawal
|
Batter
|
Alisha Yadav
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sita Rana Magar
|
Bowler
|
Manisha Upadhayay
|
Bowler
Nepal Women Team Form
Nepal have not won in six T20 matches, losing all four games at home. Their last win came back in July 2024 against UAE in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup.
Netherlands Women News & Player List
Netherlands Women Player List
Babette de Leede (c), Phebe Molkenboer, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Iris Zwilling, Sterre Kalis, Eva Lynch, Robine Rijke, Myrthe van den Raad, Heather Siegers, Isabel van der Woning, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phebe Molkenboer
|
Battet
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Babette de Leede
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Robine Rijke
|
Batter
|
Iris Zwilling
|
Allrounder
|
Frederique Overdijk
|
Allrounder
|
Carlijn van Koolwijk
|
Allrounder
|
Eva Lynch
|
Allrounder
|
Silver Siegers
|
Bowler
|
Caroline de Lange
|
Allrounder
|
Isabel van der Woning
|
Bowler
Netherlands Women Team Form
The Netherlands have won two in their last five T20 internationals. In this series, they have lost twice and won as many games.
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Head to Head
The two sides had not met in T20 cricket before the tri-nation series. The two times they faced in the tournament saw the Netherlands beat hosts Nepal after batting first on both occasions.
Head to Head
Nepal Women: 0
Netherlands Women: 2
Draw: 0
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Odds
Nepal Women to have a better opening pair than the Netherlands
The Netherlands have failed to cross double digits for the opening wicket in three of their four games so far this season. The only exception, however, was against the hosts. Nepal’s openers, on the other hand, either get out early or post a good score, evidenced by their scores of 17, 0, 31, and 1 in four matches. Both of their double digit scores came against the Netherlands. We are backing them to set a good platform for the rest of the team to follow once again.
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women
T20i
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Top Batters
Indu Barma to be Nepal Women’s top batter
The team captain is yet to get going in the tournament, scoring 55 runs in four innings so far. Her highest score of the series, 30, came against the Netherlands. She will be hoping to post a big score and help the team register their first win of the series.
Babette de Leede to be Netherlands Women’s top batter
The Dutch captain has been the team’s best batter in the tournament so far. Babette de Leede has scored 25 or more runs in each of the last three innings, a run which includes a half-century as well. She has scored 124 runs in four innings and will be expected to lead the Netherlands’ run scoring charts once again.
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Top Bowlers
Sita Rana Magar to be Nepal Women’s top bowler
Sita Rana Magar has taken 6 wickets so far in three matches. She was rested against the Thai Women in the last game, but is expected to come straight into the starting line-up against the Netherlands. The last time she faced the Dutch, she returned with a 5-wicket haul.
Iris Zwilling to be Netherlands Women’s top bowler
Medium pacer Iris Zwilling is the only bowler from the team to have taken at least one wicket in each of the four games in the series so far. The 23-year-old has figures of 1/11 and 2/15 against the hosts in the two games the two sides have played. She’ll be keen to add to her tally in Kirtipur.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Netherlands Women
- Nepal Women to Win - 2.90 (Parimatch)
- Netherlands Women to Win - 1.40 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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