NEP (Nepal Women) vs NED (Netherlands Women) Match Prediction NEP 29 % Chance of Winning NED 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR We are six games into the tri-nation series and hosts, Nepal, are still looking for their first win. They take on the Netherlands in Kirtipur for the third time this series. The match is set to take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground from 12 noon IST on 5th February.

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Chance of Winning

Nepal lost their fourth game in a row at home, but the margin of losses have narrowed over time. While they lost their first game by 20 runs, they have reduced the gap to 15 and 5 runs in recent games. The only match they batted first saw them lose by 4 wickets.

The Netherlands started the tri-series with a statement win over Nepal when they scored 147 runs and defended it with ease. They, however, failed to defend their title against Thailand Women, who chased down the target of 123 with 8 wickets in hand.

Nepal Women Chance of Winning - 29%

Netherlands Women Chance of Winning - 71%

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Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

After initially playing second fiddle to the batters, the bowlers have come to the fore in the tri-series. The previous four games have seen 66 wickets fall in Kirtipur with Nepal contributing to 25 in three games and the Netherlands with 19 in two. We are expecting 14 or more wickets to fall when the two teams face each other for the last time this series.

Alongside this, we are also backing Robine Rijke to go big in the match. The middle order batter has scores of 59* and 21 in two games against the hosts and we're expecting her to be the team's top scorer once again in Kirtipur.

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Match Toss Prediction

The six games played at the venue this season have seen teams batting first win four times. The two times that the Netherlands and Nepal have faced each other has seen the Dutch defend their total both times. Hence, we are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

There is a very small chance of rain in Kirtipur on 5th February, but we are expecting a full game to be played. It is expected to be a windy afternoon with temperature in the early twenties.

Nepal Women News & Player List

Nepal Women Player List

Indu Barma (c), Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Bindu Rawal, Alisha Yadav, Ishwori Bist, Manisha Upadhayay, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee

Predicted Playing XI

Samjhana Khadka Batter Mamta Chaudhary Batter Indu Barma Batter Kabita Kunwar Allrounder Rubina Chhetry Allrounder Puja Mahato Batter Kabita Joshi Allrounder Bindu Rawal Batter Alisha Yadav Wicketkeeper Sita Rana Magar Bowler Manisha Upadhayay Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal have not won in six T20 matches, losing all four games at home. Their last win came back in July 2024 against UAE in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup.

Netherlands Women News & Player List

Netherlands Women Player List

Babette de Leede (c), Phebe Molkenboer, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Iris Zwilling, Sterre Kalis, Eva Lynch, Robine Rijke, Myrthe van den Raad, Heather Siegers, Isabel van der Woning, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange

Predicted Playing XI

Phebe Molkenboer Battet Sterre Kalis Batter Babette de Leede Wicketkeeper Robine Rijke Batter Iris Zwilling Allrounder Frederique Overdijk Allrounder Carlijn van Koolwijk Allrounder Eva Lynch Allrounder Silver Siegers Bowler Caroline de Lange Allrounder Isabel van der Woning Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

The Netherlands have won two in their last five T20 internationals. In this series, they have lost twice and won as many games.

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Head to Head

The two sides had not met in T20 cricket before the tri-nation series. The two times they faced in the tournament saw the Netherlands beat hosts Nepal after batting first on both occasions.

Head to Head

Nepal Women: 0

Netherlands Women: 2

Draw: 0

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Odds

Nepal Women to have a better opening pair than the Netherlands

The Netherlands have failed to cross double digits for the opening wicket in three of their four games so far this season. The only exception, however, was against the hosts. Nepal’s openers, on the other hand, either get out early or post a good score, evidenced by their scores of 17, 0, 31, and 1 in four matches. Both of their double digit scores came against the Netherlands. We are backing them to set a good platform for the rest of the team to follow once again.

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Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Top Batters

Indu Barma to be Nepal Women’s top batter

The team captain is yet to get going in the tournament, scoring 55 runs in four innings so far. Her highest score of the series, 30, came against the Netherlands. She will be hoping to post a big score and help the team register their first win of the series.

Babette de Leede to be Netherlands Women’s top batter

The Dutch captain has been the team’s best batter in the tournament so far. Babette de Leede has scored 25 or more runs in each of the last three innings, a run which includes a half-century as well. She has scored 124 runs in four innings and will be expected to lead the Netherlands’ run scoring charts once again.

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Top Bowlers

Sita Rana Magar to be Nepal Women’s top bowler

Sita Rana Magar has taken 6 wickets so far in three matches. She was rested against the Thai Women in the last game, but is expected to come straight into the starting line-up against the Netherlands. The last time she faced the Dutch, she returned with a 5-wicket haul.

Iris Zwilling to be Netherlands Women’s top bowler

Medium pacer Iris Zwilling is the only bowler from the team to have taken at least one wicket in each of the four games in the series so far. The 23-year-old has figures of 1/11 and 2/15 against the hosts in the two games the two sides have played. She’ll be keen to add to her tally in Kirtipur.