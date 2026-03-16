Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Match Prediction
24%
Chance of Winning
76%
National teams
Kirtipur
Facts:
- Robine Rijke scored a half-century against Nepal the last time the two sides met.
- Nepal haven’t won a T20I match at home in 3 years with their last win coming back in may 2022 against Uganda in Kirtipur.
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Chance of Winning
Nepal’s hunt for their first T20I win at home in three years sees them face off against the Netherlands in Kirtipur. The two sides met earlier in the series when the hosts fell short of the target by 20 runs. After that game, Nepal took on Thailand, but lost by 4-wickets. They’ll need to improve dramatically in all departments in order to end up on the winning side.
The Netherlands started the tri-series with a statement win over Nepal when they scored 147 runs and defended it with ease. They, however, failed to defend their title against Thailand Women, who chased down the target of 123 with 8 wickets in hand.
- Nepal Women Chance of Winning - 24%
- Netherlands Women Chance of Winning - 76%
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
All matches at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur has seen teams cross the 100-run mark, indicating the batting-friendly nature of the pitch. The two sides scored an aggregate of 294 runs in the last game, the highest so far in the series. We are expecting yet another high scoring encounter with both teams impressing with the bat.
We are backing Netherlands’ Robine Rijke to go big once again. She has already scored a half-century against the hosts and will be raring to go again. Alongside Rijke, we are backing Nepal’s captain Indu Barma to come good. While the 27-year-old has not shined yet in Kirtipur, she came into the tournament after smashing two fifties for Armed Police Force Women in the Prime Minister Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament.
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Match Toss Prediction
Three matches have been played at the venue so far in the tri-series. We have seen teams that bat first win once while those chasing end up on the winning side twice already. It is a batsman’s pitch and hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to bowl first in order to know the target they are chasing.
Weather Report
A sunny afternoon is forecast in Kirtipur for the match hours, which is expected to be played in temperatures around 21-22 degrees celsius. There is no prediction of rain and hence, we can expect a full game to be played out.
Nepal Women News & Player List
Nepal Women Player List
Indu Barma (c), Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Bindu Rawal, Alisha Yadav, Ishwori Bist, Manisha Upadhayay, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee
Predicted Playing XI
|
Samjhana Khadka
|
Batter
|
Mamta Chaudhary
|
Batter
|
Indu Barma
|
Batter
|
Kabita Kunwar
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Allrounder
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Rubina Chhetry
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Allrounder
|
Puja Mahato
|
Batter
|
Kabita Joshi
|
Allrounder
|
Bindu Rawal
|
Batter
|
Alisha Yadav
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Wicketkeeper
|
Sita Rana Magar
|
Bowler
|
Manisha Upadhayay
|
Bowler
Nepal Women Team Form
Nepal have lost both of their matches at home in the tri-series. They last won a game in the 2024 Asia Cup against UAE, five games ago.
Netherlands Women News & Player List
Netherlands Women Player List
Babette de Leede (c), Phebe Molkenboer, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Iris Zwilling, Sterre Kalis, Eva Lynch, Robine Rijke, Myrthe van den Raad, Heather Siegers, Isabel van der Woning, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phebe Molkenboer
|
Battet
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Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Babette de Leede
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Wicketkeeper
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Robine Rijke
|
Batter
|
Iris Zwilling
|
Allrounder
|
Frederique Overdijk
|
Allrounder
|
Carlijn van Koolwijk
|
Allrounder
|
Eva Lynch
|
Allrounder
|
Silver Siegers
|
Bowler
|
Caroline de Lange
|
Allrounder
|
Isabel van der Woning
|
Bowler
Netherlands Women Team Form
The Netherlands have won two of their last five games, which has also seen them lose two matches. The game against Papua New Guinea was abandoned. Both their losses came in the last three games.
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Head to Head
The only time the two sides have met each other was in the tournament opener when the Netherlands handed the hosts a defeat. This is the second encounter between the two teams.
Head to Head
Nepal Women: 0
Netherlands Women: 1
Draw: 0
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Odds
Expect plenty of wickets in the powerplay overs
While the pitch in Kirtipur supports big scores, we have seen plenty of wickets fall at the ground, especially at the start of the innings. The venue has seen an average of 2 wickets for the first 6 overs in the 6 innings played. While the visitors have lost 2 wickets in each of their two games, Nepal has lost 5 in their first two matches of the series. We are expecting the trend to continue and at least a couple of wickets to fall in the powerplay overs in each inning.
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women
National teams
Kirtipur, null
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Top Batters
Puja Mahato to be Nepal Women’s top batter
The Nepal women’s U19 team captain Puja Mahato continues to remain our pick from the side. The openers haven’t done too well so far and we’re expecting them to flop again. It will be up to the middle order and especially, teenage sensation Puja Mahato to post a decent score. She smashed two sixes and as many fours in her short inning of 24 runs in 14 balls the last time the two sides met.
Robine Rijke to be Netherlands Women’s top batter
Robine Rijke is one of only three batters to have scored a half-century in the tri-series so far. The 28-year-old middle order batter smashed an unbeaten 59 in the first game, a knock which was laced with 8 boundaries. We are picking her to play an impressive knock once again.
Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Top Bowlers
Sita Rana Magar to be Nepal Women’s top bowler
While Sita Rana Magar returned empty handed against the Thai women, the 32-year-old kept it tight with the ball, conceding just 20 runs in her quota of 4 overs. She has already taken a wicket against the Netherlands, bowling the dangerous Sterre Kalis out when she was batting at 29 runs. The experienced spinner will be key to the team’s hopes once again.
Caroline de Lange to be Netherlands Women’s top bowler
Leg spinner Caroline de Lange has taken three wickets so far to emerge as the second-highest wicket-taker in the series so far. The 26-year-old turns the ball both ways and is a constant menace to the batters with her trickery. She returned with figures of 2/36 in the previous match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Netherlands Women
- Nepal Women to Win - 3.08 (Parimatch)
- Netherlands Women to Win - 1.31 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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