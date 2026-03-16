Facts: Robine Rijke scored a half-century against Nepal the last time the two sides met.

Nepal haven’t won a T20I match at home in 3 years with their last win coming back in may 2022 against Uganda in Kirtipur.

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Chance of Winning

Nepal’s hunt for their first T20I win at home in three years sees them face off against the Netherlands in Kirtipur. The two sides met earlier in the series when the hosts fell short of the target by 20 runs. After that game, Nepal took on Thailand, but lost by 4-wickets. They’ll need to improve dramatically in all departments in order to end up on the winning side.

The Netherlands started the tri-series with a statement win over Nepal when they scored 147 runs and defended it with ease. They, however, failed to defend their title against Thailand Women, who chased down the target of 123 with 8 wickets in hand.

Nepal Women Chance of Winning - 24%

Netherlands Women Chance of Winning - 76%

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Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

All matches at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur has seen teams cross the 100-run mark, indicating the batting-friendly nature of the pitch. The two sides scored an aggregate of 294 runs in the last game, the highest so far in the series. We are expecting yet another high scoring encounter with both teams impressing with the bat.

We are backing Netherlands’ Robine Rijke to go big once again. She has already scored a half-century against the hosts and will be raring to go again. Alongside Rijke, we are backing Nepal’s captain Indu Barma to come good. While the 27-year-old has not shined yet in Kirtipur, she came into the tournament after smashing two fifties for Armed Police Force Women in the Prime Minister Cup Women's National Cricket Tournament.

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Match Toss Prediction

Three matches have been played at the venue so far in the tri-series. We have seen teams that bat first win once while those chasing end up on the winning side twice already. It is a batsman’s pitch and hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to bowl first in order to know the target they are chasing.

Weather Report

A sunny afternoon is forecast in Kirtipur for the match hours, which is expected to be played in temperatures around 21-22 degrees celsius. There is no prediction of rain and hence, we can expect a full game to be played out.

Nepal Women News & Player List

Nepal Women Player List

Indu Barma (c), Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Bindu Rawal, Alisha Yadav, Ishwori Bist, Manisha Upadhayay, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee

Predicted Playing XI

Samjhana Khadka Batter Mamta Chaudhary Batter Indu Barma Batter Kabita Kunwar Allrounder Rubina Chhetry Allrounder Puja Mahato Batter Kabita Joshi Allrounder Bindu Rawal Batter Alisha Yadav Wicketkeeper Sita Rana Magar Bowler Manisha Upadhayay Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal have lost both of their matches at home in the tri-series. They last won a game in the 2024 Asia Cup against UAE, five games ago.

Netherlands Women News & Player List

Netherlands Women Player List

Babette de Leede (c), Phebe Molkenboer, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Iris Zwilling, Sterre Kalis, Eva Lynch, Robine Rijke, Myrthe van den Raad, Heather Siegers, Isabel van der Woning, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange

Predicted Playing XI

Phebe Molkenboer Battet Sterre Kalis Batter Babette de Leede Wicketkeeper Robine Rijke Batter Iris Zwilling Allrounder Frederique Overdijk Allrounder Carlijn van Koolwijk Allrounder Eva Lynch Allrounder Silver Siegers Bowler Caroline de Lange Allrounder Isabel van der Woning Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

The Netherlands have won two of their last five games, which has also seen them lose two matches. The game against Papua New Guinea was abandoned. Both their losses came in the last three games.

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Head to Head

The only time the two sides have met each other was in the tournament opener when the Netherlands handed the hosts a defeat. This is the second encounter between the two teams.

Head to Head

Nepal Women: 0

Netherlands Women: 1

Draw: 0

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Odds

Expect plenty of wickets in the powerplay overs

While the pitch in Kirtipur supports big scores, we have seen plenty of wickets fall at the ground, especially at the start of the innings. The venue has seen an average of 2 wickets for the first 6 overs in the 6 innings played. While the visitors have lost 2 wickets in each of their two games, Nepal has lost 5 in their first two matches of the series. We are expecting the trend to continue and at least a couple of wickets to fall in the powerplay overs in each inning.

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Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Top Batters

Puja Mahato to be Nepal Women’s top batter

The Nepal women’s U19 team captain Puja Mahato continues to remain our pick from the side. The openers haven’t done too well so far and we’re expecting them to flop again. It will be up to the middle order and especially, teenage sensation Puja Mahato to post a decent score. She smashed two sixes and as many fours in her short inning of 24 runs in 14 balls the last time the two sides met.

Robine Rijke to be Netherlands Women’s top batter

Robine Rijke is one of only three batters to have scored a half-century in the tri-series so far. The 28-year-old middle order batter smashed an unbeaten 59 in the first game, a knock which was laced with 8 boundaries. We are picking her to play an impressive knock once again.

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Top Bowlers

Sita Rana Magar to be Nepal Women’s top bowler

While Sita Rana Magar returned empty handed against the Thai women, the 32-year-old kept it tight with the ball, conceding just 20 runs in her quota of 4 overs. She has already taken a wicket against the Netherlands, bowling the dangerous Sterre Kalis out when she was batting at 29 runs. The experienced spinner will be key to the team’s hopes once again.

Caroline de Lange to be Netherlands Women’s top bowler

Leg spinner Caroline de Lange has taken three wickets so far to emerge as the second-highest wicket-taker in the series so far. The 26-year-old turns the ball both ways and is a constant menace to the batters with her trickery. She returned with figures of 2/36 in the previous match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Netherlands Women Nepal Women to Win - 3.08 (Parimatch)

Netherlands Women to Win - 1.31 (Parimatch) The Dutch ran out deserving winners last time around in the series opener. We are expecting the hosts to put up a better fight this time around, but still come up short against the European side. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







