NEP (Nepal Women) vs THAI (Thailand Women) Match Prediction NEP 15 % Chance of Winning THAI 85 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Thailand Women will aim to heap further misery on hosts Nepal when they face them in the tri-nation series. The match is set to take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground from 12 noon IST on 4th February.

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Chance of Winning

Nepal’s hunchast for the first win of the tri-series continues into their fourth game of the series. They have lost twice to the Netherlands already, failing to chase the targets down on each occasion while they allowed Thailand to chase the target down earlier. The margin of losses have improved for the hosts, but they have not been convincing yet.

Thailand have won once already against Nepal and are the only undefeated team left in the tri-series. Nannapat Koncharoenkai starred for Thailand in their previous match against Nepal, smashing 8 foursen routeto an unbeaten 60 to single-handedly win the match for the visitors.

Nepal Women Chance of Winning - 15%

Thailand Women Chance of Winning - 85%

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Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur saw the bowlers dominate in the last game when Thailand played against the Netherlands. It was the first time that both teams lost all their wickets in the series. Prior to that none of the teams had suffered an all out in any inning. An average of over 14 wickets have fallen per match so far in the series with the dismissals going up to an average of over 17 if we consider only the last three games. With the form that the Nepal batters and the Thailand bowlers are in, we are expecting 14 or more wickets to fall in the game.

While the bowlers have excelled recently, Nepal have allowed the opposition batters to build solid innings. They bowled first twice in three games and on both occasions the opponents scored at a rate of 7 or more runs per over. They have also allowed the opposition to score 2 fifties already and hence, we’re backing one of the Thailand batters to score a half-century, especially if they bat first.

Match Prediction Best Odds Samjhana Khadka to score over 10.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Nattaya Boochatham to score fewer than 11.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Nepal to score more than 9.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won three of the five matches played at the venue. Nepal have lost two matches when bowling first and one where they set the target. Thailand have won both their games when chasing the target. We believe Nepal will want to put Thailand in an unusual position by getting them to bat first while the visitors will want to build on their successful chases. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The conditions are ideal for a game of cricket in Kirtipur. With a gentle breeze, no rain, and temperature around 20 degrees celsius, the players should be able to play their best cricket.

Nepal Women News & Player List

Nepal Women Player List

Indu Barma (c), Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Bindu Rawal, Alisha Yadav, Ishwori Bist, Manisha Upadhayay, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee

Predicted Playing XI

Samjhana Khadka Batter Mamta Chaudhary Batter Indu Barma Batter Kabita Kunwar Allrounder Rubina Chhetry Allrounder Puja Mahato Batter Kabita Joshi Allrounder Bindu Rawal Batter Alisha Yadav Wicketkeeper Sita Rana Magar Bowler Manisha Upadhayay Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal are winless so far in the first three games of the tri-series. Their last win in T20 cricket came against the United Arab Emirates in the 2024 Asia Cup.

Thailand Women News & Player List

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Nattaya Boochatham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Nattakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Rosenan Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannaphat Chaihan

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham Bowler Aphisara Suwanchonrathi Batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai Wicketkeeper Suwanan Khiaoto Batter Naruemol Chaiwai Batter Chanida Sutthiruang Allrounder Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Phannita Maya Allrounder Sunida Chaturongrattana Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand have won both their games so far this series to extend their unbeaten run to 6 in T20 cricket. The last match they lost was in the 2024 Asia Cup against Sri Lanka.

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head

Thailand extended their dominance over Nepal with a win in Kirtipur last week. The Thai women lead the head-to-head record over the Nepalese women 4-0.

Head to Head

Nepal Women: 0

Thailand Women: 4

Draw: 0

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

The hosts to have a better opening partnership

While Thailand have performed better than Nepal with the bat, their openers haven’t been able to get going, posting scores of 19, 2, and 5 in the three games. Nepal, on the other hand, have the highest opening partnership of 31 runs as well as the best average of all teams in the tournament. We are backing Samjhana Khadka and Mamta Choudhary to give the team a better start than their counterparts. Parimatch is offering tempting odds of 2.20 for the hosts to have a better opening partnership than Thailand Women.

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Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters

Indu Barma to be Nepal Women’s top batter

Nepal captain Indu Barma has gradually improved as the tournament has progressed. She scored 7 runs in the first match before posting 15 and 30 runs in the second and third match, respectively. She looked in good touch in the last game and is expected to lead the team’s run scoring charts against the group leaders.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’s top batter

The Thai wicketkeeper-batter failed to get going against the Netherlands in her most recent game. She, however, has already scored two fifties in this series and is expected to be the best batter once again. The last time the two sides met, Nannapat Koncharoenkai scored an unbeaten 60.

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers

Sita Rana Magar to be Nepal Women’s top bowler

Nepal’s 32-year-old spinner, Sita Rana Magar, came to the party in the last game, helping herself to a 5-wicket haul against the Netherlands. While her teammates couldn’t back her, the experienced left-arm spinner nearly pulled off a victory single-handedly. She took a wicket in the last game against Thailand and will be expected to lead the line once again.

Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s top bowler

Thipatcha Putthawong is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 8 dismissals to her name in just three games. The 20-year-old left arm spinner has kept it tight with the ball, bowling at an economy rate of 4.5 runs per over. She returned with figures of 3/17 in the team’s win over the hosts earlier in the series.