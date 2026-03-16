NEP (Nepal Women) vs THAI (Thailand Women) Match Prediction
NEP
15%
Chance of Winning
THAI
85%
T20i
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Nepal are winless in four T20I games they have played against Thailand’s women’s cricket team.
- Thailand are the only unbeaten team in the tri-nation series so far, having won all three of their games in Kirtipur.
Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Chance of Winning
Nepal’s hunchast for the first win of the tri-series continues into their fourth game of the series. They have lost twice to the Netherlands already, failing to chase the targets down on each occasion while they allowed Thailand to chase the target down earlier. The margin of losses have improved for the hosts, but they have not been convincing yet.
Thailand have won once already against Nepal and are the only undefeated team left in the tri-series. Nannapat Koncharoenkai starred for Thailand in their previous match against Nepal, smashing 8 foursen routeto an unbeaten 60 to single-handedly win the match for the visitors.
- Nepal Women Chance of Winning - 15%
- Thailand Women Chance of Winning - 85%
Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur saw the bowlers dominate in the last game when Thailand played against the Netherlands. It was the first time that both teams lost all their wickets in the series. Prior to that none of the teams had suffered an all out in any inning. An average of over 14 wickets have fallen per match so far in the series with the dismissals going up to an average of over 17 if we consider only the last three games. With the form that the Nepal batters and the Thailand bowlers are in, we are expecting 14 or more wickets to fall in the game.
While the bowlers have excelled recently, Nepal have allowed the opposition batters to build solid innings. They bowled first twice in three games and on both occasions the opponents scored at a rate of 7 or more runs per over. They have also allowed the opposition to score 2 fifties already and hence, we’re backing one of the Thailand batters to score a half-century, especially if they bat first.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Samjhana Khadka to score over 10.5 runs
Nattaya Boochatham to score fewer than 11.5 runs
Nepal to score more than 9.5 runs for the opening wicket
Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction
Teams batting first have won three of the five matches played at the venue. Nepal have lost two matches when bowling first and one where they set the target. Thailand have won both their games when chasing the target. We believe Nepal will want to put Thailand in an unusual position by getting them to bat first while the visitors will want to build on their successful chases. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
The conditions are ideal for a game of cricket in Kirtipur. With a gentle breeze, no rain, and temperature around 20 degrees celsius, the players should be able to play their best cricket.
Nepal Women News & Player List
Nepal Women Player List
Indu Barma (c), Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Bindu Rawal, Alisha Yadav, Ishwori Bist, Manisha Upadhayay, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee
Predicted Playing XI
|
Samjhana Khadka
|
Batter
|
Mamta Chaudhary
|
Batter
|
Indu Barma
|
Batter
|
Kabita Kunwar
|
Allrounder
|
Rubina Chhetry
|
Allrounder
|
Puja Mahato
|
Batter
|
Kabita Joshi
|
Allrounder
|
Bindu Rawal
|
Batter
|
Alisha Yadav
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sita Rana Magar
|
Bowler
|
Manisha Upadhayay
|
Bowler
Nepal Women Team Form
Nepal are winless so far in the first three games of the tri-series. Their last win in T20 cricket came against the United Arab Emirates in the 2024 Asia Cup.
Thailand Women News & Player List
Thailand Women Player List
Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Nattaya Boochatham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Nattakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Rosenan Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannaphat Chaihan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nattaya Boochatham
|
Bowler
|
Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
|
Batter
|
Nannapat Koncharoenkai
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Suwanan Khiaoto
|
Batter
|
Naruemol Chaiwai
|
Batter
|
Chanida Sutthiruang
|
Allrounder
|
Onnicha Kamchomphu
|
Bowler
|
Suleeporn Laomi
|
Bowler
|
Thipatcha Putthawong
|
Bowler
|
Phannita Maya
|
Allrounder
|
Sunida Chaturongrattana
|
Bowler
Thailand Women Team Form
Thailand have won both their games so far this series to extend their unbeaten run to 6 in T20 cricket. The last match they lost was in the 2024 Asia Cup against Sri Lanka.
Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head
Thailand extended their dominance over Nepal with a win in Kirtipur last week. The Thai women lead the head-to-head record over the Nepalese women 4-0.
Head to Head
Nepal Women: 0
Thailand Women: 4
Draw: 0
Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds
The hosts to have a better opening partnership
While Thailand have performed better than Nepal with the bat, their openers haven’t been able to get going, posting scores of 19, 2, and 5 in the three games. Nepal, on the other hand, have the highest opening partnership of 31 runs as well as the best average of all teams in the tournament. We are backing Samjhana Khadka and Mamta Choudhary to give the team a better start than their counterparts. Parimatch is offering tempting odds of 2.20 for the hosts to have a better opening partnership than Thailand Women.
Nepal Women vs Thailand Women
T20i
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu
Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters
Indu Barma to be Nepal Women’s top batter
Nepal captain Indu Barma has gradually improved as the tournament has progressed. She scored 7 runs in the first match before posting 15 and 30 runs in the second and third match, respectively. She looked in good touch in the last game and is expected to lead the team’s run scoring charts against the group leaders.
Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’s top batter
The Thai wicketkeeper-batter failed to get going against the Netherlands in her most recent game. She, however, has already scored two fifties in this series and is expected to be the best batter once again. The last time the two sides met, Nannapat Koncharoenkai scored an unbeaten 60.
Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers
Sita Rana Magar to be Nepal Women’s top bowler
Nepal’s 32-year-old spinner, Sita Rana Magar, came to the party in the last game, helping herself to a 5-wicket haul against the Netherlands. While her teammates couldn’t back her, the experienced left-arm spinner nearly pulled off a victory single-handedly. She took a wicket in the last game against Thailand and will be expected to lead the line once again.
Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s top bowler
Thipatcha Putthawong is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 8 dismissals to her name in just three games. The 20-year-old left arm spinner has kept it tight with the ball, bowling at an economy rate of 4.5 runs per over. She returned with figures of 3/17 in the team’s win over the hosts earlier in the series.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Thailand Women
- Nepal Women to Win - 4.80 (Parimatch)
- Thailand Women to Win - 1.18 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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