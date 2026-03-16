Facts: Thailand women are unbeaten in three T20 international games against Nepal.

Three of the four bowlers in the list of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament so far are spinners.

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Chance of Winning

Nepal plays hosts to Thailand and Netherlands in the 9-match tri-series. They began their campaign with a loss to the European nation. Prior to the series, they had lost two of their three Asia Cup games. Their only win there had come against the UAE while they lost to Pakistan and neighbours India.

Thailand started the tri-series with a statement win over Netherlands by 8 wickets. The Thai women came into the tournament after winning the quadrangular series played between China, Hong Kong, themselves, and Namibia.

Nepal Women Chance of Winning - 19%

Thailand Women Chance of Winning - 81%

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Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

A batting wicket awaits the teams at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. In just 2 games, there have been three half centuries scored at the venue. We are expecting the batters who can navigate the spinners to go big.

We are backing Thailand’s wicketkeeper-batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai to go big once again. She scored an unbeaten 56 in 50 balls, with just 20 runs coming off boundaries. She toyed with the field settings and found the gaps often to sneak in singles and convert singles to doubles. We are also expecting Nepal’s experienced allrounder Sita Rana Magar to do well. The 32-year-old was the team’s top scorer with 28 runs in the first game and scored 74 runs the last time she played in Kirtipur for the Armed Police Force women prior to the tri-series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Samjhana Khadka to score over 9.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Thailand to have a better opening partnership 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Nattaya Boochatham to score under 14.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction

The two matches that the venue has hosted has seen teams opt to bat first once and chase on another occasion. While there’s nothing to separate the results in the tri series tournament, matches between Nepal and Thailand have seen teams that bat first end up on the winning side on each occasion. Hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Kirtipur is forecast to be favourable to players. It is expected to be sunny and the temperature is likely to be between 19 and 21 degrees celsius.

Nepal Women News & Player List

Nepal Women Player List

Indu Barma (c), Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Bindu Rawal, Alisha Yadav, Ishwori Bist, Manisha Upadhayay, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee

Predicted Playing XI

Samjhana Khadka Batter Sita Rana Magar Batter Indu Barma Batter Kabita Kunwar Allrounder Rubina Chhetry Allrounder Puja Mahato Batter Kabita Joshi Allrounder Bindu Rawal Batter Alisha Yadav Wicketkeeper Ishwori Bist Bowler Manisha Upadhayay Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal began the campaign with a loss to Netherlands, who were able to defend a target of 158 with ease. The Nepalese women have won just once in the last 5 games.

Thailand Women News & Player List

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Nattaya Boochatham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Nattakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Rosenan Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannaphat Chaihan

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham Bowler Aphisara Suwanchonrathi Batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai Wicketkeeper Nattakan Chantam Batter Naruemol Chaiwai Batter Chanida Sutthiruang Allrounder Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Phannita Maya Allrounder Sunida Chaturongrattana Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand have won all of their last five games in T20 cricket. In the tri-nation series, they won the first game against Netherlands by 8 wickets.

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head

Thailand and Nepal have faced each other thrice in the history of women’s T20 cricket. The Thai women have batted first all three times and won on each occasion.

Head to Head

Nepal Women: 0

Thailand Women: 3

Draw: 0

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Expect runs galore in the powerplay

Despite the contrasting results of their respective opening matches, both Nepal and Thailand have maximised the powerplay overs. Nepal’s score at the end of the first 6 overs against Netherlands stood at 36/2 while the Thai women’s scoreboard read 37/1 against the same opponents. We are backing both teams to continue attacking during the field restrictions and are backing over 30 runs to be scored in the powerplay.

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women National teams Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, null Nepal (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.23 Bet Now! Thailand (w) Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 3.61 Bet Now!

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters

Puja Mahato to be Nepal Women’s top batter

Fresh from her exploits in the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup where she captained Nepal to the Super 6 stage, Puja Mahato is donning the national team colours with the senior side. The middle order batter scored 24 runs in the opening match and is showing no signs of stopping. We’re backing the 18-year-old to shine once again.

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi to be Thailand Women’s top batter

Opening batter Aphisara Suwanchonrathi is our pick to go big against the hosts in Kirtipur. The 17-year-old started the tournament well with a 24-ball-28 knock to give her side a good platform to beat the Netherlands. She smashed 4 boundaries in her innings and will be expected to give the team a good start once again.

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers

Sita Rana Magar to be Nepal Women’s top bowler

Experienced spinner Sita Rana Magar got off the mark with a wicket against Netherlands. The left-armer took one of the 4 wickets against the Dutch, who put on a batting masterclass. The 32-year-old last played in July 2024 when she took 2 wickets against India. We’re backing her to trouble the Thai batters on home turf.

Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s top bowler

The Thailand bowler took 2 wickets against the Dutch in the opening match. The left arm spinner bowled extremely well at the death and even grabbed a wicket in the penultimate over to restrict the opposition. The conditions favour spin bowling and Putthawong is well placed to take advantage of it.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Thailand Women Nepal Women to Win - 4.05 (Parimatch)

Thailand Women to Win - 1.23 (Parimatch) While Nepal are playing at home and have a better understanding of the wicket, Thailand are a much more well-rounded side. We are backing the Thai women to hand the hosts another defeat in Kirtipur. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





