Facts: Nepal haven’t won a single match in the series while Thailand have won all but one of their games.

The best bowling figures this innings by an individual have come from Nepal’s Sita Rana Magar, who returned with figures of 5/12 against the Netherlands.

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Chance of Winning

Nepal suffered their joint biggest loss by wickets ever in T20 cricket in their last match against Netherlands. The hosts have not won any of their five games and have one last opportunity to end their losing run. Their task, however, gets its toughest test with the Thailand women up next.

Thailand lead the table with 4 wins in five matches with the Netherlands going level on points with them after winning their last game of the series. The Thai women were unable to maintain their perfect record, losing a last-ball thriller against the Dutch. They, however, have defeated the hosts twice already and will be looking to end the series on a winning note.

Nepal Women Chance of Winning - 23%

Thailand Women Chance of Winning - 77%

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Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Netherlands exposed the chink in Thailand’s armour by handing them their first loss in the series. Nepal will be looking to replicate the same formula of choking their batters with tight bowling and keeping wickets to chase the target down. Three of the last four games have seen teams struggle with the bat and we’re expecting another low scoring encounter in the final game in Kirtipur.

Parimatch is offering odds of 1.83 for Nattaya Boochatham and Samjhana Khadka to score fewer than 9.5 runs and 8.5 runs respectively in the game. Both the batters have failed to cross double digits in four of their five games and we’re expecting them to lose their wicket early once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Thailand Women to have a better opening partnership 1.53 Bet on Parimatch Nepal Women’s method of the first dismissal to be caught 1.65 Bet on Parimatch Thailand Women’s first wicket to fall off a catch 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won four of the eight matches played at the venue. Thailand’s only loss of the series came when they batted first against Netherlands. We believe Nepal will want to put Thailand in that position once again by getting them to bat first while the visitors will want to build on their successful chases. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

While the wind is expected to pick up during match hours, there is no forecast of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees celsius and the sun is likely to be out during the day.

Nepal Women News & Player List

Nepal Women Player List

Indu Barma (c), Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Bindu Rawal, Alisha Yadav, Ishwori Bist, Manisha Upadhayay, Roma Thapa, Mamta Chaudhary, Rajmati Airee

Predicted Playing XI

Samjhana Khadka Batter Mamta Chaudhary Batter Indu Barma Batter Kabita Kunwar Allrounder Rubina Chhetry Allrounder Puja Mahato Batter Kabita Joshi Allrounder Bindu Rawal Batter Alisha Yadav Wicketkeeper Sita Rana Magar Bowler Manisha Upadhayay Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal are winless in five games they have played so far in the tri-series. It has been 8 games since they last won a game.

Thailand Women News & Player List

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Nattakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Rosenan Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannaphat Chaihan

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham Bowler Aphisara Suwanchonrathi Batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai Wicketkeeper Suwanan Khiaoto Batter Naruemol Chaiwai Batter Chanida Sutthiruang Allrounder Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Phannita Maya Allrounder Sunida Chaturongrattana Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand’s flawless run in the tri-series came to an end with a surprise loss to the Netherlands in their most recent game. They have won four out of their previous five games while they've lost just twice in their last 10 matches in T20 cricket.

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other five times in T20 cricket. Nepal are yet to win a single match against the Thai women, having lost to them twice already in the series .

Head to Head

Nepal Women: 0

Thailand Women: 5

Draw: 0

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs in both innings

Thailand Women, after a good start to the series have lost three wickets in the powerplay overs in two of their previous three games. They have lost two wickets on an average in their five games so far. The hosts have lost a total of 12 wickets in their five matches under field restrictions. The two games between the two sides in this series have seen a total of 10 wickets fall in the powerplay overs. We are backing the bowlers to do well once again and for at least two wickets to fall in the first six overs in each innings.

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Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters

Puja Mahato to be Nepal Women’s top batter

Nepal’s youth team’s captain, Puja Mahato, reached the top of her team’s batting charts with an unbeaten 62 in her last game against the Netherlands. This was her personal best score in her short international career. We are expecting the 18-year-old to post the highest individual score among her teammates in the game.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’s top batter

Team Thailand’s wicketkeeper-batter is our pick to be the best batter in the match. She is the only batter among the three teams to have scored more than one fifty so far in the series. The 24-year-old started the tournament with two unbeaten fifties and while she hasn’t been able to get going in her recent games, we are expecting her to sign off with a big score.

Nepal Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers

Manisha Upadhayay to be Nepal Women’s top bowler

Nepal’s bowling unit collectively failed in the last match as they let the Netherlands chase the target down without losing a wicket. However, Manisha Upadhayay was one of the most economical bowler in the match. In just three innings prior to that match, the 20-year-old took 7 wickets to be the team’s most productive bowler in the series.

Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s top bowler

The leading wicket-taker in the series with 16 dismissals, Thipatcha Putthawong, is our pick to be the best bowler in the match. The last time the 20-year-old faced the hosts, she took a 4-wicket haul while conceding just 10 runs. She took 3/17 in the first game against Nepal.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Thailand Women Nepal Women to Win - 3.55 (Parimatch)

Thailand Women to Win - 1.29 (Parimatch) Thailand are heavily favoured to win their fifth match of the tri-series. The Nepalese Women have lost both of their previous games against the Thai women and we’re expecting them to lose their third as well. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





