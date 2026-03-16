Facts: The 247 runs that Netherlands and Thailand put together in their previous match is the highest ever in a women’s T20I game involving the two teams.

Thailand are the only unbeaten team in the tri-nation series so far, having won both their games in Kirtipur.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Chance of Winning

Netherlands Women got their second win of the tournament on 2nd February when they beat hosts Nepal by 15 runs. Heather Siegers put on an allround show and her teammates supported her well with both the bat and ball to put the hosts to the sword once again. They face Thailand, who are currently ahead of them at the top of the table courtesy a better net run rate.

Thailand have won once already against the Netherlands and are the only undefeated team left in the tri-series. Nannapat Koncharoenkai starred for Thailand in the previous match, scoring an unbeaten 56 to chase down the target of 123 with 8 wickets to spare. They’ll be aiming for a repeat of the result to keep the Dutch at bay.

Netherlands Women Chance of Winning - 37%

Thailand Women Chance of Winning - 63%

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Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The previous game between the two sides at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground saw two fifties scored. The tournament’s leading run scorer, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, and Netherlands captain Babette de Leede led the scoring department for their respective teams in that game. We have seen as many half-centuries scored in the other three games combined. We are expecting a 50 to be scored when the two batting-heavy sides face off in Kirtipur.

Only once in four games played in the series so far has the team batting first put together more than 4 runs for the first wicket. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.85 for the openers in the first innings to score fewer than 13.5 runs in the match and we’re quite tempted to take that bet.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nattaya Boochatham to score more than 16.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sterre Kalis to score over 12.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Thailand Women to have a better opening partnership 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction

In four matches played at the venue so far, teams batting first have won two games and those chasing have won two as well. However, apart from the first match, the captains chose to bat first in all the games so far. We are expecting the team that wins the toss to bat first once again in Kirtipur.

Weather Report

The conditions are ideal for a game of cricket in Kirtipur. With a gentle breeze, no rain, and temperature around 20 degrees celsius, the players should be able to play their best cricket.

Netherlands Women News & Player List

Netherlands Women Player List

Babette de Leede (c), Phebe Molkenboer, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Iris Zwilling, Sterre Kalis, Eva Lynch, Robine Rijke, Myrthe van den Raad, Heather Siegers, Isabel van der Woning, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange

Predicted Playing XI

Phebe Molkenboer Battet Sterre Kalis Batter Babette de Leede Wicketkeeper Robine Rijke Batter Heather Siegers Batter Frederique Overdijk Allrounder Carlijn van Koolwijk Allrounder Iris Zwilling Allrounder Silver Siegers Bowler Caroline de Lange Allrounder Isabel van der Woning Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

The Netherlands have won two games in their last five matches. Both their wins came in this tri-series against Nepal while they’ve already lost to Thailand once last week.

Thailand Women News & Player List

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Nattaya Boochatham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Nattakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Rosenan Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannaphat Chaihan

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham Bowler Aphisara Suwanchonrathi Batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai Wicketkeeper Nattakan Chantam Batter Naruemol Chaiwai Batter Chanida Sutthiruang Allrounder Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Phannita Maya Allrounder Sunida Chaturongrattana Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

The Thailand Women’s team have been indomitable in this series, winning both of their games so far. They last lost a T20 match six games ago against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head

Thailand and Netherlands have faced each other 10 times in the history of women’s T20 international cricket. The Thai Women lead the head-to-head record 8-2 and have won four of their last five games.

Head to Head

Netherlands Women: 2

Thailand Women: 8

Draw: 0

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs

The Netherlands Women’s team like to maximise the powerplay overs and, in that process, end up losing wickets. While they average over 31 runs in the first six overs, they have lost two wickets in each of their three games so far in that period. Thailand, too, play at a brisk pace during the powerplay. They lost both their openers within three overs in the last game and while we’re not expecting them to lose many batters, they are likely to concede 1 or 2 wickets in the first 6 overs. Hence, we’re expecting 3 or more wickets to fall in the powerplay overs in the match.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women National teams Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, null Netherlands (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Thailand (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.38 Bet Now!

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters

Heather Seigers to be Netherlands Women’s top batter

28-year-old Heather Seigers was the player of the match the last time the Dutch beat Thailand. She scored an unbeaten 49 in Utrecht in July 2023. She didn’t play the last game between the two sides and will be raring to go having already scored 49 runs in two games against Nepal.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’s top batter

Thailand’s wicketkeeper-batter has scored two fifties in her two games so far and is yet to lose her wicket. The 24-year-old leads the run scoring charts and is expected to be the best batter once again. The last time the two sides met, Nannapat Koncharoenkai scored an unbeaten 56.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers

Iris Zwilling to be Netherlands Women’s top bowler

Medium pacer Iris Zwilling is the team’s second-highest wicket-taker in the series so far. The 23-year-old took a wicket or more in each of the three games and is expected to be among the wickets once again. She has played all 10 games against Thailand in T20s and taken 9 wickets in that period.

Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s top bowler

20-year-old left arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong is our pick to be the team’s best bowler. She leads the wicket-taking charts for the tri-nation series and has been an absolute revelation in Nepal. She took 2 wickets in the previous game between the two sides earlier in the series.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Thailand Women Netherlands Women to Win - 2.38 (Parimatch)

Thailand Women to Win - 1.58 (Parimatch) Thailand won the previous game against the Netherlands and are currently on a 6-match winning run in T20I cricket. The bookmakers are backing the Asian nation to beat the Dutch once again and we agree with the prediction. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





