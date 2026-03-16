Facts: Netherlands Women’s Iris Zwilling was the second leading bowler of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series with 11 wickets in six innings.

The United States of America Women’s Geetika Kodali was the top wicket-taker of their bilateral series versus Zimbabwe Women with six wickets in three innings.

Netherlands Women vs United States of America Women Chances of Winning

Netherlands Women come into this series after narrowly losing to Thailand Women in the Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series. They won five out of six matches before they faced Thailand Women where the latter scored 109 runs to start the game. Netherlands Women’s Phebe Molkenboer set up the chase with 32 runs, leading from the front, and even though they managed to eke out a feeble one-wicket win, they lost the series.

The United States of America Women lost their three-match T20I series at home against Zimbabwe Women by a 1-2 scoreline. In the first two matches, Zimbabwe Women showcased superior batting and won by margins of one and 28 runs. However, in the final, the home favorites exacted their revenge by taking a three-wicket victory.

Netherlands Women chance of winning - 68%

United States of America Women chance of winning - 32%

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Netherlands Women vs United States of America Women Betting Tips

United States of America Women to score low before first dismissal

Disha Dhingra and Chetna Pagydyala have been the United States of America Women’s mainstay openers in the T20 format and they opened for the team during their three-match series versus Zimbabwe Women. They added 8, 32 and 40 runs to the first wicket and in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier prior to that, they scored 23, 19 and 46 runs in the last three matches. Since they have showcased a trend of regressing opening scores, the bookmakers expect them to struggle against Netherlands Women in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Netherlands Women Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Batery The United States of America Women Opening Partnership to be Over 13.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Netherlands Women vs United States of America Women Toss Prediction

VRA Ground has hosted 21 T20I matches to date and those batting first have had a slight edge at the venue, having won 11 games, while those chasing have nine victories in the bag. The average score of 122 with the first bat is incredibly low but suffices on this surface, making batting first the favored option.

Weather Report

Amstelveen is set to experience a 45% chance of precipitation accompanied by light showers, and the temperature is predicted to be around 16 degrees Celsius.

Netherlands Women Player List

Babette de Leede (c), Carlijn van Koolwijk, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Noa Mais, Robin Schmidt, Rosalie Lawrence, Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Isabel Van Der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Lilli Hamilton, Merel Dekeling, Myrthe van den Raad, Silver Siegers.

Predicted Playing XI

Phebe Molkenboer Batter Robin Schmidt All-rounder Babette de Leede (C) Wicket-keeper Robine Rijke Batter Heather Siegers All-rounder Iris Zwilling All-rounder Frederique Overdijk All-rounder Caroline de Lange Bowler Carlijn van Koolwijk Bowler Silver Siegers Bowler Isabel Van Der Woning Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women have a reliable batting lineup, and their opening wicket also has the strength to lay down a solid foundation.

United States of America Women Player List

Aditiba Chudasama (c), Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Chetnaa G Prasad, Geetika Kodali, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Lekha Shetty, Ritu Singh, Mitali Patwardhan, Pooja Ganesh, Maahi Madhavan, Saanvi Immadi, Suhani Thadani.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Dhingra Batter Chetna Reddy Pagydyala Batter Jessica Willathgamuwa All-rounder Aditiba Chudasama (C) All-rounder Pooja Ganesh Wicket-keeper Gargi Bhogle Batter Ritu Singh All-rounder Jivana Aras Bowler Geetika Kodali All-rounder Chetnaa G Prasad Bowler Saanvi Immadi Bowler

United States of America Women Team Form

The United States of America Women are stronger on the bowling front but they are not powerful enough to beat Netherlands Women.

Netherlands Women vs United States of America Women Head-to-Head

Netherlands Women and United States of America Women were slated to meet twice in the T20Is and the former have one victory while the other game was abandoned.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Netherlands Women - 1

United States of America Women - 0

Abandoned - 1

Netherlands Women vs United States of America Women Betting Odds

Netherlands Women to have a better opening partnership than United States of America Women

Disha Dhingra and Chetna Pagydyala had a regressing opening partnership for United States of America Women during their T20I series against Zimbabwe Women, and they secured totals of 8, 32 and 40 runs in the tournament. They are a step behind Netherlands Women’s Phebe Molkenboer and Sterre Kalis who were able to set up scores of 28, 151* and 8 runs in the last three fixtures of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series. The bookmakers are confident in the latter’s ability to put on a better performance in the next game as well.

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Netherlands Women vs United States of America Women Best Batters

Babette de Leede to be Netherlands Women’s Best Batter

Babette de Leede was Netherlands Women’s second leading batter during the Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series prior to this, having notched up 128 runs in five innings with an average of 25.60. She also scored a half-century with 52 runs and will be expected to come out on top against United States of America Women.

Disha Dhingra to be United States of America Women’s Best Batter

In United States of America Women’s previous bilateral series against Zimbabwe Women, Disha Dhingra was the top batter for the team with a total of 77 runs in three innings. This included a half-century where she scored 57 runs and she garnered an average of 25.66, making her the top choice against Netherlands Women.

Netherlands Women vs United States of America Women Best Bowlers

Iris Zwilling to be Netherlands Women’s Best Bowler

Iris Zwilling emerged as the leading bowler for Netherlands Women in the Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series with 11 wickets in six innings. She was also the top bowler in the last game against Thailand Women, having picked three wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 2.25. Her stellar average of 9.72 makes her the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Geetika Kodali to be United States of America Women’s Best Bowler

Geetika Kodali led the United States of America Women’s bowling unit during the series against Zimbabwe Women, having captured a total of six wickets across three innings. She achieved an exceptional average of 11.16 and had a conservative overall economy rate of 6.09, and she is on course to be their premier bowler in the next fixture, too.